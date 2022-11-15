El próximo 8 de diciembre se llevarán a cabo los premios The Game Awards 2022, en donde se reconoce a lo mejor en la industria de los videojuegos del año y ha lanzado su lista de nominados.
En la edición de The Game Awards 2022 de este año y de acuerdo con el presentador Geoff Keighley, asegura que estarán presentes más de 50 videojuegos.
Entre los nominados a The Game Awards 2022 de este año, sobresalen por su puesto Elden Ring y God of War: Rganarök e incluso Stray.
También puedes leer
Otros de los títulos que han emocionado por su nominación en The Game Awards 2022 de este año han sido Horizon Forbidden West, Stray y series basadas en videojuegos como Arcane o Uncharted.
Esta es la lista de los nominados de The Game Awards 2022:
The Game Awards 2022: Juego del año
- A Plague Tale Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War: Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
The Game Awards 2022: Mejor dirección
- Elden Ring
- God of War: Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
- Stray
The Game Awards 2022: Mejor juego de acción
- Bayonetta 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Neon White
- Sify
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge
The Game Awards 2022: Mejor juego de acción y aventura
- A Plague Tale Requiem
- God of War: Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden
- West
- Stray
- Tunic
The Game Awards 2022: Mejor RPG
- Elden Ring
- Live a Live
- Leyendas Pokémon Arceus
- Triangle Strategy
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
The Game Awards 2022: Mejor juego de lucha
- DNF Duela
- Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure
- All Star Battle R
- The King of Fighters XV
- Multiversus
- Sifu
The Game Awards 2022: Mejor Actuación
- Ashly Burch en Horizon Forbidden West
- Charloe McBurney en A Plague Tale Requiem
- Christopher Judge en God of War: Ragnarök
- Manon Gage en Immortality
- Sunny Suljic en God of War: Ragnarök
The Game Awards 2022: Mejor juego familiar
- Kirby y la Tierra Olvidada
- LEGO Star Wars: La Saga Skywalker
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Splatoon 3
The Game Awards 2022: Mejor juego de estrategia o simulación
- Dune: Spice Wars
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Total War Warhammer 2
- Two Point Campus
- Victoria 3
The Game Awards 2022: Mejor juego de deportes
- F1 22
- FIFA 23
- NBA 2K23
- Gran Turismo 7
- OlliOlli World
The Game Awards 2022: Mejor Multijugador
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Multiversus
- Overwatch 2
- Splatoon 3
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge
The Game Awards 2022: Mejor juego como servicio
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
The Game Awards 2022: Mejor dirección de arte
- Elden Ring
- God of War: Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Scorn
- Stray
The Game Awards 2022: Mejor música y sonido
- A Plague Tale Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War: Ragnarök
- Metal Hellsinger
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
The Game Awards 2022: Mejor diseño de sonido
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Elden Ring
- God of War: Ragnarök
- Gran turismo 7
- Horizon
- Forbidden West
The Game Awards 2022: Premio innovación en accesibilidad
- As Dusk Falls
- God of War: Ragnarök
- Return to Monkey Island
- The Last of Us Part 1
- The Quarry
The Game Awards 2022: Mejor narrativa
- A Plague Tale
- Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War: Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
The Game Awards 2022: Games for Impact
- A Memoir Blue
- As Dusk Falls
- Citizen Sleeper
- Endling Extinction is Forever
- Hindsight
- I was a teenage excolonist
The Game Awards 2022: Mejor juego Independiente
- Cult of the Lamb
- Neon White
- Tunic
- Stray
- Sifu
The Game Awards 2022: mejor debit Indie
- Neon White
- Norci
- Stray
- Tunic
- Vampire Survivors
The Game Awards 2022: Mejor juego para móviles
- Apex Legends Mobile
- Diablo Immortal
- Genshin Impact
- Marvel Snap
- Tower of Fantasy
The Game Awards 2022: Mejor apoyo a la comunidad
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
The Game Awards 2022: Mejor juego VR / AR
- After the Fall
- Among Us VR
- Bonelab
- Moss: Book II
- Red Matter 2
The Game Awards 2022: Mejor Creador de Contenido
- Karl Jacobs
- Ludwig Nibellion
- Nobru
- QTCinderella
The Game Awards 2022: Juego más esperado
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Resident Evil 4
- Starfield
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
The Game Awards 2022: Mejor adaptación
- Arcane: League of Legends
- Cyberpunk 2077: Edgerunners
- The Cuphead Show
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Uncharted
The Game Awards 2022: Mejor juego eSports
- Counter Strike
- Global Offensive
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Rocket League
- Valorant
The Game Awards 2022: Mejor Jugador
- Jeong “Chovy” Ji-Hoon
- Lee “Faler2″ Sang-Hyeok
- Finn “Karrigan” Anderson
- Oleksander “S1mple” Kostyliev
- Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker
The Game Awards 2022: Mejor equipo eSports
- Darkzero eSports
- Face Clan
- Gen.G
- La Thieves Loud
The Game Awards 2022: Mejor entrenador eSports
- Andrii “B1de3″ Horodesnkyi
- Matheus “Bzka” Tarasconi
- Erick “Doombros” Sangren
- Robert “Robban” Dahlstrom
- Go “Score” Dong-Bin
The Game Awards 2022: Mejor evento eSports
- EVO 2022
- 2022 League of Legends World Championship
- PGL Major Antwerp 2022
- The 2022 Mid Season Invitational
- Valorant Champions 2022