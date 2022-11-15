El próximo 8 de diciembre se llevarán a cabo los premios The Game Awards 2022, en donde se reconoce a lo mejor en la industria de los videojuegos del año y ha lanzado su lista de nominados.

En la edición de The Game Awards 2022 de este año y de acuerdo con el presentador Geoff Keighley, asegura que estarán presentes más de 50 videojuegos.

Entre los nominados a The Game Awards 2022 de este año, sobresalen por su puesto Elden Ring y God of War: Rganarök e incluso Stray.

Otros de los títulos que han emocionado por su nominación en The Game Awards 2022 de este año han sido Horizon Forbidden West, Stray y series basadas en videojuegos como Arcane o Uncharted.

Esta es la lista de los nominados de The Game Awards 2022:

The Game Awards 2022: Juego del año

  • A Plague Tale Requiem
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War: Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Stray
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3
God of War: Ragnarök (PlayStation)

The Game Awards 2022: Mejor dirección

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War: Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Immortality
  • Stray
Elden Ring (Especial)

The Game Awards 2022: Mejor juego de acción

  • Bayonetta 3
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  • Neon White
  • Sify
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 y polémica sobre el sexismo en los videojuegos
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 y polémica sobre el sexismo en los videojuegos (Infinity Ward)

The Game Awards 2022: Mejor juego de acción y aventura

  • A Plague Tale Requiem 
  • God of War: Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden
  • West
  • Stray
  • Tunic
Stray (BlueTwelve Studio)

The Game Awards 2022: Mejor RPG

  • Elden Ring
  • Live a Live
  • Leyendas Pokémon Arceus
  • Triangle Strategy
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3
'Pokémon Leyendas: Arceus'
'Pokémon Leyendas: Arceus' (The Pokémon Company)

The Game Awards 2022: Mejor juego de lucha

  • DNF Duela
  • Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure
  • All Star Battle R
  • The King of Fighters XV
  • Multiversus
  • Sifu
Batman en Multiversus (Warner Bros. Games)

The Game Awards 2022: Mejor Actuación

  • Ashly Burch en Horizon Forbidden West
  • Charloe McBurney en A Plague Tale Requiem
  • Christopher Judge en God of War: Ragnarök
  • Manon Gage en Immortality
  • Sunny Suljic en God of War: Ragnarök
Garriraptor Horizon Forbidden West (Sony)

The Game Awards 2022: Mejor juego familiar

  • Kirby y la Tierra Olvidada
  • LEGO Star Wars: La Saga Skywalker
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
  • Nintendo Switch Sports
  • Splatoon 3
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Mario
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Mario (Captura de Nintendo Switch)

The Game Awards 2022: Mejor juego de estrategia o simulación

  • Dune: Spice Wars
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
  • Total War Warhammer 2
  • Two Point Campus
  • Victoria 3
Two Point Campus
Two Point Campus (SEGA)

The Game Awards 2022: Mejor juego de deportes

  • F1 22
  • FIFA 23
  • NBA 2K23
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • OlliOlli World
FIFA 23 (Electronic Arts )

The Game Awards 2022: Mejor Multijugador

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  • Multiversus
  • Overwatch 2
  • Splatoon 3
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge
Splatoon 3
Splatoon 3 (Captura de Splatoon 3)

The Game Awards 2022: Mejor juego como servicio

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact
Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker (Square-Enix)

The Game Awards 2022: Mejor dirección de arte

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War: Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Scorn
  • Stray
Scorn
Scorn (Humble Bundle)

The Game Awards 2022: Mejor música y sonido

  • A Plague Tale Requiem
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War: Ragnarök
  • Metal Hellsinger
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Nintendo)

The Game Awards 2022: Mejor diseño de sonido

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War: Ragnarök
  • Gran turismo 7
  • Horizon
  • Forbidden West
Gran Turismo 7 (Sony)

The Game Awards 2022: Premio innovación en accesibilidad

  • As Dusk Falls
  • God of War: Ragnarök
  • Return to Monkey Island
  • The Last of Us Part 1
  • The Quarry
The Last of Us (Sony)

The Game Awards 2022: Mejor narrativa

  • A Plague Tale
  • Requiem
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War: Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Immortality
A Plague Tale: Innocence (Asobo Studio)

The Game Awards 2022: Games for Impact

  • A Memoir Blue
  • As Dusk Falls
  • Citizen Sleeper
  • Endling Extinction is Forever
  • Hindsight
  • I was a teenage excolonist
A Memoir Blue, videojuego nominado a The Game Awards 2022 (Cloisters Interactive)

The Game Awards 2022: Mejor juego Independiente

  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Neon White
  • Tunic
  • Stray
  • Sifu
Cult of the Lamb, videojuego nominado a The Game Awards 2022 (Massive Monster)

The Game Awards 2022: mejor debit Indie

  • Neon White
  • Norci
  • Stray
  • Tunic
  • Vampire Survivors
Neon White, videojuego nominado a The Game Awards 2022 (Angel Matrix, Ben Esposito)

The Game Awards 2022: Mejor juego para móviles

  • Apex Legends Mobile
  • Diablo Immortal
  • Genshin Impact
  • Marvel Snap
  • Tower of Fantasy
Diablo Immortal (Blizzard)

The Game Awards 2022: Mejor apoyo a la comunidad

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky
Destiny 2
Destiny 2 (Activision)

The Game Awards 2022: Mejor juego VR / AR

  • After the Fall
  • Among Us VR
  • Bonelab
  • Moss: Book II
  • Red Matter 2
'Among Us'
'Among Us' (Inner Sloth)

The Game Awards 2022: Mejor Creador de Contenido

  • Karl Jacobs
  • Ludwig Nibellion
  • Nobru
  • QTCinderella

The Game Awards 2022: Juego más esperado

  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Starfield
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Hogwarts Legacy
Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games)

The Game Awards 2022: Mejor adaptación

  • Arcane: League of Legends
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Edgerunners
  • The Cuphead Show
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2
  • Uncharted
Arcane (Riot Games/Netflix)

The Game Awards 2022: Mejor juego eSports

  • Counter Strike
  • Global Offensive
  • DOTA 2
  • League of Legends
  • Rocket League
  • Valorant

The Game Awards 2022: Mejor Jugador

  • Jeong “Chovy” Ji-Hoon
  • Lee “Faler2″ Sang-Hyeok
  • Finn “Karrigan” Anderson
  • Oleksander “S1mple” Kostyliev
  • Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker

The Game Awards 2022: Mejor equipo eSports

  • Darkzero eSports
  • Face Clan
  • Gen.G
  • La Thieves Loud

The Game Awards 2022: Mejor entrenador eSports

  • Andrii “B1de3″ Horodesnkyi
  • Matheus “Bzka” Tarasconi
  • Erick “Doombros” Sangren
  • Robert “Robban” Dahlstrom
  • Go “Score” Dong-Bin

The Game Awards 2022: Mejor evento eSports

  • EVO 2022
  • 2022 League of Legends World Championship
  • PGL Major Antwerp 2022
  • The 2022 Mid Season Invitational
  • Valorant Champions 2022