Los Premios Oscar 2023 se llevaron a cabo el pasado 12 de marzo, en donde A24 se hizo tendencia pero ¿qué es y por qué?
A24 es un estudio de cine, productora y distribuidora fundada en 2012 por Daniel Katz, David Fenkel y John Hodges y está especializado en la producción y distribución de películas.
En ese sentido, The Whale y Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo, las grandes películas ganadoras durante los Premios Oscar 2023, fueron producidas por el estudio A24.
Es decir que estas películas producidas por A24 ganaron las categorías más importantes durante la noche de los Premios Oscar 2023.
A24 se alzó con los 6 premios más importantes en los Premios Oscar 2023
Tal y como reveló la revista The Wrap, las 6 categorías más importantes de los Premios Oscar 2023, fueron ganadas por las películas de A24:
- Mejor Película
- Mejor Director
- Mejor Actriz Mejor
- Actor Mejor actriz de reparto
- Mejor actor de reparto
Mejor Actor fue ganada por Brendan Fraser gracia a su actuación en The Whale, producida por A24; mientras que Mejor Actriz y Mejor actor y actriz de reparto, así como Mejor Película y director quedaron en Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo.
Estas son las películas que el estudio A24, quien triunfó en los Premios Oscar 2023, ha producido
- The Whale (2023)
- Todo en Todas partes al mismo tiempo (2022)
Sin embargo, además de estas dos películas, el estudio A24 tiene más bajo la manga y estas son todas sus producciones hasta el momento:
- Sharper (2023)
- Close (2023)
- When you Finish Saving the World (2023)
- The Eternal Daughter(2023)
- The Inspection (2023)
- Aftersun (2023)
- Causeaway (2023)
- Stars at Noon (2022)
- God’s Creatures (2022)
- Pearl (2022)
- Funny Pages (2022)
- Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes on (2022)
- Men (2022)
- X (2022)
- After Yang (2022)
- The Sky is Everywhere (2022)
- The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021)
- Red Rockets (2021)
- The Humans (2021)
- C’mon C’mon (2021)
- The Souvenir Part II (2021)
- Lamb (2021)
- The Green Knight (2021)
- Val (2021)
- Zola (2021)
- False Positive (2021)
- Minari (2021)
- Saint Maud (2021)
- On the Rocks (2020)
- Boys State (2020)
- First Cow (2020)
- Uncut Gems (2019)
- In Fabric (2019)
- Waves (2019)
- The Lighthouse (2019)
- The Death of Dick Long (2019)
- The Farewell (2019)
- Midsommar (2019)
- The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019)
- The Souvenir (2019)
- High Life (2019)
- The Kill Team (2019)
- Gloria Bell (2019)
- Share (2019)
- Low Tide (2019)
- Skin (2019)
- Under the Silver Lake (2019)
- Native Son (2019)
- Climax (2019)
- The Hole in the Ground (2019)
- The Outlaws (2019)
- Mid90s (2018)
- The Children Act (2018)
- Slice (2018)
- A Prayer Before Dawn (2018)
- Never Goin’ Back (2018)
- Hot Summer Nights (2018)
- Eight Grade (2018)
- Woman Walks Ahead (2018)
- Hereditary (2018)
- How to Talk To Girls At Parties (2018)
- First Reformed (2018)
- Backstabbing for Begginers (2018)
- Lean on Pete (2018)
- The Last Movie Star (2018)
- The Vanishing of Sidney (2018)
- Hall (2018)
- The Ballad of Lefty Brown (2017)
- The Disaster Artist (2017)
- Lady Bird (2017)
- The Killing of Sacred Deer (2017)
- The Florida Project (2017)
- Woodstock (2017)
- Good Time (2017)
- Menashe (2017)
- A Ghost Story (2017)
- It Comes At Night (2017)
- The Exception (2017)
- The Lovers (2017)
- Free Fire (2017)
- The Blackcoat’s Daughter (2017)
- Trespass Against Us (2017)
- 20th Century Women (2016)
- The Monster (2016)
- Supersonic (2016)
- Moonlight (2016)
- American Honey (2016)
- The Sea of Trees (2016)
- Morris From America (2016)
- Into the Forest (2016)
- Equals (2016)
- Swiss Army Man (2016)
- De Palma (2016)
- The Lobster
- The Adderall Diaries (2016)
- Green Room (2016)
- Krisha (2016)
- Remember (2016)
- The Witch (2016)
- Mojave (2016)
- Room (2015)
- Mississippi Grind (2015)
- Dark Places (2015)
- The End of the Tour (2015)
- Amy (2015)
- Barely Lethal (2015)
- Slow West (2015)
- Ex Machina (2015)
- Cut Bank (2015)
- While We’re Young (2015)
- Son of a Gun (2015)
- A Most Violent Year (2014)
- Te Captive (2014)
- Revenge of the Green Dragons (2014)
- Lagies (2014)
- Tusk (2014)
- Life After Beth (2014)
- The Rover (2014)
- Obvious Child (2014)
- Loke (2014)
- Under the Skin (2014)
- Enemy (2014)
- The Spectacular Now (2013)
- The Bling Ring (2013)
- Spring Breakers (2013)
- Ginger & Rosa (2013)
- A Glimpse Inside the Man of Charles Swan III (2013)