Los miembros de la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA, por sus siglas en inglés) han dado a conocer su lista de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2026.

Por lo que ya conocemos las películas y series que estarán compitiendo en la 83ª edición de los premios Globos de Oro 2026.

One Battle After Another encabezó todas las nominaciones cinematográficas con 9 en total, mientras que para la televisión, la serie White Lotus de HBO la encabeza con 6 nominaciones.

Los Globos de Oro 2026 se entregarán el domingo 11 de enero con transmisión en vivo en Paramount+ desde Beverly Hilton en California, Estados Unidos.

Ellos son los mexicanos que destacan en los nominados a Globos de Oro 2026

Son dos los mexicanos que destacan en los nominados Globos de Oro 2026:

Por lo que el actor mexicano Diego Luna estará compitiendo por el Globo de Oro 2026 para la televisión en la categoría a Mejor Actor de Drama gracias a su protagónico en la serie Andor.

Andor de Star Wars, protagonizada por Diego Luna, estrena espectacular tráiler (VIDEO)
Andor de Star Wars, protagonizada por Diego Luna, estrena espectacular tráiler (VIDEO)

Mientras que el director mexicano Guillermo del Toro ha sido nominado a Mejor Director en los Globo de Oro 2026 por su película Frankenstein.

Guillermo del Toro, cineasta.
Guillermo del Toro, cineasta.

Lista completa de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2026 en cine

A continuación te dejamos la lista completa de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2026 en cine:

Mejor película drama

  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • It Was Just an Accident
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners
Frankenstein de Guillermo del Toro
Frankenstein de Guillermo del Toro

Mejor película comedia o musical

  • Blue Moon
  • Bugonia
  • Marty Supreme
  • No Other Choice
  • Nouvelle Vague
  • One Battle After Another
Bugonia, la película de Yorgos Lanthimos
Bugonia, la película de Yorgos Lanthimos

Mejor director

  • Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
  • Ryan Coogler, Sinners
  • Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein
  • Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
  • Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
  • Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Guillermo del Toro y Oscar Isaac en el set de "Frankenstein"
Guillermo del Toro y Oscar Isaac en el set de "Frankenstein"

Mejor actriz en película drama

  • Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
  • Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
  • Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
  • Julia Roberts, After the Hunt
  • Tessa Thompson, Hedda
  • Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
Tráiler de Die, My Love, la película de Jennifer Lawrence y Robert Pattinson con video en YouTube ya tiene fecha de estreno en México
Die, My Love, la película de Jennifer Lawrence

Mejor actor en película drama

  • Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
  • Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein
  • Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine
  • Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
  • Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
  • Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Frankenstein de Guillermo del Toro, película Netflix
Frankenstein de Guillermo del Toro, película Netflix

Mejor actriz en película comedia o musical

  • Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
  • Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
  • Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
  • Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
  • Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
  • Emma Stone, Bugonia

Mejor actor en película musical o comedia

  • Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
  • George Clooney, Jay Kelly
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
  • Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
  • Lee Byung-Hun, No Other Choice
  • Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Mejor actriz de reparto en película

  • Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine
  • Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
  • Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
  • Amy Madigan, Weapons
  • Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Mejor actor de reparto en película

  • Benecio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
  • Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
  • Paul Mescal, Hamnet
  • Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
  • Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
  • Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Mejor película animada

  • Arco
  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
  • Elio
  • KPop Demon Hunters
  • Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
  • Zootopia 2
KPop Demon Hunters: De qué trata, elenco y cuándo se estrena la película de Netflix
KPop Demon Hunters: De qué trata, elenco y cuándo se estrena la película de Netflix

Mejor película en habla no inglesa

  • It Was Just An Accident
  • No Other Choice
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sirāt
  • The Voice of Hind Rajab

Mejor guión

  • Hamnet
  • It Was Just An Accident
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners

Mejor canción original

  • Dream as One, Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • Golden, KPop Demon Hunters
  • I Lied to You, Sinners
  • No Place Like Home, Wicked: For Good
  • The Girl in the Bubble, Wicked: For Good
  • Train Dreams, Train Dreams

Mejor score

  • Frankenstein
  • Sinners
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sirāt
  • Hamnet
  • F1

Logro Cinematográfico y de Taquilla

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • F1: The Movie
  • KPop Demon Hunters
  • Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
  • Sinners
  • Weapons
  • Wicked: For Good
  • Zootopia 2
Escena de Wicked: For Good
Escena de Wicked: For Good

Lista completa de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2026 en televisión

Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2026 en la televisión:

Mejor serie dramática

  • The Diplomat
  • The Pitt
  • Pluribus
  • Severance
  • Slow Horses
  • The White Lotus
The White Lotus 3
The White Lotus 3

Mejor serie de comedia

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Nobody Wants This
  • Only Murders In The Building
  • The Studio
The Bear, serie de televisión
The Bear, serie de televisión

Mejor serie limitada, antología o película para televisión

  • Adolescence
  • All Her Fault
  • The Beast in Me
  • Black Mirror
  • Dying for Sex
  • The Girlfriend
Adolescencia, Netflix
Netflix: ¿La serie Adolescencia es un caso de la vida real?

Mejor actriz de drama

  • Kathy Bates, Matlock
  • Britt Lower, Severance
  • Helen Mirren, 1923
  • Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
  • Keri Russell, The Diplomat
  • Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Bella Ramsey,

"Mi género siempre ha sido fluido": Bella Ramsey, Ellie en The Last of Us, se declara persona no binaria
Bella Ramsey

Mejor actor de drama

  • Sterling K. Brown, ‘Paradise’
  • Diego Luna, ‘Andor’
  • Gary Oldman, ‘Slow Horses’
  • Mark Ruffalo, ‘Task’
  • Adam Scott, ‘Severance’
  • Noah Wyle, ‘The Pitt’
Andor 2 de Star Wars
Andor 2 de Star Wars

Mejor actriz en serie limitada, antología o película para televisión

  • Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
  • Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
  • Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River
  • Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
  • Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
  • Robin Wright, The Girlfriend

Mejor actor secundario

  • Owen Cooper, Adolescence
  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
  • Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
  • Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
  • Tramell Tillman, Severance
  • Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Mejor actriz secundaria

  • Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
  • Erin Doherty, Adolescence
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
  • Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
  • Parker Posey, The White Lotus
  • Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Mejor actriz de comedia o musical

  • Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
  • Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
  • Jean Smart, Hacks
  • Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Mejor actor de comedia o musical

  • Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Glen Powell, Chad Powers
  • Seth Rogen, The Studio
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Mejor actor de miniserie, antología o película para televisión

  • Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North
  • Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror
  • Stephen Graham, Adolescence
  • Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
  • Jude Law, Black Rabbit
  • Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Mejor actriz de miniserie, antología o película para televisión

  • Claire Danes, The Beast In Me
  • Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
  • Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River
  • Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
  • Michelle Williams, Dying For Sex
  • Robin Wright, The Girlfriend

Mejor actuación en monólogo

  • Bill Maher (Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?)
  • Brett Goldstein (Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night Of Your Life)
  • Kevin Hart (Kevin Hart: Acting My Age)
  • Kumail Nanjiani (Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts)
  • Ricky Gervais (Ricky Gervais: Mortality)
  • Sarah Silverman (Sarah Silverman: Postmortem)

Mejor podcast

  • Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard (Wondery)
  • Call Her Daddy (Siriusxm)
  • Good Hang With Amy Poehler (Spotify)
  • The Mel Robbins Podcast (Siriusxm)
  • Smartless (Siriusxm)
  • Up First (Npr (National Public Radio)