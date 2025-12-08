Los miembros de la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA, por sus siglas en inglés) han dado a conocer su lista de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2026.
Por lo que ya conocemos las películas y series que estarán compitiendo en la 83ª edición de los premios Globos de Oro 2026.
One Battle After Another encabezó todas las nominaciones cinematográficas con 9 en total, mientras que para la televisión, la serie White Lotus de HBO la encabeza con 6 nominaciones.
Los Globos de Oro 2026 se entregarán el domingo 11 de enero con transmisión en vivo en Paramount+ desde Beverly Hilton en California, Estados Unidos.
Ellos son los mexicanos que destacan en los nominados a Globos de Oro 2026
Son dos los mexicanos que destacan en los nominados Globos de Oro 2026:
- Diego Luna de 45 años
- Guillermo del Toro de 61 años
Por lo que el actor mexicano Diego Luna estará compitiendo por el Globo de Oro 2026 para la televisión en la categoría a Mejor Actor de Drama gracias a su protagónico en la serie Andor.
Mientras que el director mexicano Guillermo del Toro ha sido nominado a Mejor Director en los Globo de Oro 2026 por su película Frankenstein.
Lista completa de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2026 en cine
A continuación te dejamos la lista completa de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2026 en cine:
Mejor película drama
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- It Was Just an Accident
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Mejor película comedia o musical
- Blue Moon
- Bugonia
- Marty Supreme
- No Other Choice
- Nouvelle Vague
- One Battle After Another
Mejor director
- Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
- Ryan Coogler, Sinners
- Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein
- Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
- Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
- Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Mejor actriz en película drama
- Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
- Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
- Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
- Julia Roberts, After the Hunt
- Tessa Thompson, Hedda
- Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
Mejor actor en película drama
- Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
- Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein
- Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine
- Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
- Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
- Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Mejor actriz en película comedia o musical
- Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
- Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
- Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
- Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
- Emma Stone, Bugonia
Mejor actor en película musical o comedia
- Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
- George Clooney, Jay Kelly
- Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
- Lee Byung-Hun, No Other Choice
- Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Mejor actriz de reparto en película
- Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine
- Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
- Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan, Weapons
- Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Mejor actor de reparto en película
- Benecio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal, Hamnet
- Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
- Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
- Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Mejor película animada
- Arco
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
- Elio
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Mejor película en habla no inglesa
- It Was Just An Accident
- No Other Choice
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sirāt
- The Voice of Hind Rajab
Mejor guión
- Hamnet
- It Was Just An Accident
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Mejor canción original
- Dream as One, Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Golden, KPop Demon Hunters
- I Lied to You, Sinners
- No Place Like Home, Wicked: For Good
- The Girl in the Bubble, Wicked: For Good
- Train Dreams, Train Dreams
Mejor score
- Frankenstein
- Sinners
- One Battle After Another
- Sirāt
- Hamnet
- F1
Logro Cinematográfico y de Taquilla
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1: The Movie
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
- Sinners
- Weapons
- Wicked: For Good
- Zootopia 2
Lista completa de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2026 en televisión
Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2026 en la televisión:
Mejor serie dramática
- The Diplomat
- The Pitt
- Pluribus
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
Mejor serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders In The Building
- The Studio
Mejor serie limitada, antología o película para televisión
- Adolescence
- All Her Fault
- The Beast in Me
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- The Girlfriend
Mejor actriz de drama
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Britt Lower, Severance
- Helen Mirren, 1923
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Mejor actor de drama
- Sterling K. Brown, ‘Paradise’
- Diego Luna, ‘Andor’
- Gary Oldman, ‘Slow Horses’
- Mark Ruffalo, ‘Task’
- Adam Scott, ‘Severance’
- Noah Wyle, ‘The Pitt’
Mejor actriz en serie limitada, antología o película para televisión
- Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
- Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
- Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River
- Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
- Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
- Robin Wright, The Girlfriend
Mejor actor secundario
- Owen Cooper, Adolescence
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
- Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
- Tramell Tillman, Severance
- Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Mejor actriz secundaria
- Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
- Erin Doherty, Adolescence
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
- Parker Posey, The White Lotus
- Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Mejor actriz de comedia o musical
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
- Jean Smart, Hacks
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Mejor actor de comedia o musical
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Glen Powell, Chad Powers
- Seth Rogen, The Studio
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Mejor actor de miniserie, antología o película para televisión
- Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North
- Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror
- Stephen Graham, Adolescence
- Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Jude Law, Black Rabbit
- Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Mejor actriz de miniserie, antología o película para televisión
- Claire Danes, The Beast In Me
- Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
- Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River
- Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
- Michelle Williams, Dying For Sex
- Robin Wright, The Girlfriend
Mejor actuación en monólogo
- Bill Maher (Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?)
- Brett Goldstein (Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night Of Your Life)
- Kevin Hart (Kevin Hart: Acting My Age)
- Kumail Nanjiani (Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts)
- Ricky Gervais (Ricky Gervais: Mortality)
- Sarah Silverman (Sarah Silverman: Postmortem)
Mejor podcast
- Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard (Wondery)
- Call Her Daddy (Siriusxm)
- Good Hang With Amy Poehler (Spotify)
- The Mel Robbins Podcast (Siriusxm)
- Smartless (Siriusxm)
- Up First (Npr (National Public Radio)