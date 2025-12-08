Los miembros de la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA, por sus siglas en inglés) han dado a conocer su lista de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2026.

Por lo que ya conocemos las películas y series que estarán compitiendo en la 83ª edición de los premios Globos de Oro 2026.

One Battle After Another encabezó todas las nominaciones cinematográficas con 9 en total, mientras que para la televisión, la serie White Lotus de HBO la encabeza con 6 nominaciones.

Los Globos de Oro 2026 se entregarán el domingo 11 de enero con transmisión en vivo en Paramount+ desde Beverly Hilton en California, Estados Unidos.

Ellos son los mexicanos que destacan en los nominados a Globos de Oro 2026

Son dos los mexicanos que destacan en los nominados Globos de Oro 2026:

Diego Luna de 45 años

Guillermo del Toro de 61 años

Por lo que el actor mexicano Diego Luna estará compitiendo por el Globo de Oro 2026 para la televisión en la categoría a Mejor Actor de Drama gracias a su protagónico en la serie Andor.

Andor de Star Wars, protagonizada por Diego Luna, estrena espectacular tráiler (VIDEO) (Disney)

Mientras que el director mexicano Guillermo del Toro ha sido nominado a Mejor Director en los Globo de Oro 2026 por su película Frankenstein.

Guillermo del Toro, cineasta. (ALLISON DINNER / EFE)

Lista completa de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2026 en cine

A continuación te dejamos la lista completa de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2026 en cine:

Mejor película drama

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Frankenstein de Guillermo del Toro (Netflix )

Mejor película comedia o musical

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

Bugonia, la película de Yorgos Lanthimos (Universal Pictures)

Mejor director

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Guillermo del Toro y Oscar Isaac en el set de "Frankenstein" (Ken Woroner/Netflix via AP / AP)

Mejor actriz en película drama

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts, After the Hunt

Tessa Thompson, Hedda

Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Die, My Love, la película de Jennifer Lawrence (MUBI)

Mejor actor en película drama

Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Frankenstein de Guillermo del Toro, película Netflix (Netflix)

Mejor actriz en película comedia o musical

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Mejor actor en película musical o comedia

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

George Clooney, Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Lee Byung-Hun, No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Mejor actriz de reparto en película

Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Mejor actor de reparto en película

Benecio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Mejor película animada

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

KPop Demon Hunters: De qué trata, elenco y cuándo se estrena la película de Netflix

Mejor película en habla no inglesa

It Was Just An Accident

No Other Choice

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirāt

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Mejor guión

Hamnet

It Was Just An Accident

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Mejor canción original

Dream as One, Avatar: Fire and Ash

Golden, KPop Demon Hunters

I Lied to You, Sinners

No Place Like Home, Wicked: For Good

The Girl in the Bubble, Wicked: For Good

Train Dreams, Train Dreams

Mejor score

Frankenstein

Sinners

One Battle After Another

Sirāt

Hamnet

F1

Logro Cinematográfico y de Taquilla

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1: The Movie

KPop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Sinners

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

Escena de Wicked: For Good (Captura de pantalla)

Lista completa de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2026 en televisión

Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2026 en la televisión:

Mejor serie dramática

The Diplomat

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

The White Lotus 3 (Max)

Mejor serie de comedia

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders In The Building

The Studio

The Bear, serie de televisión (FX )

Mejor serie limitada, antología o película para televisión

Adolescence

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

Netflix: ¿La serie Adolescencia es un caso de la vida real? (Adolescencia / Netflix)

Mejor actriz de drama

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Britt Lower, Severance

Helen Mirren, 1923

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Bella Ramsey,

Bella Ramsey (Chris Pizzello / Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Mejor actor de drama

Sterling K. Brown, ‘Paradise’

Diego Luna, ‘Andor’

Gary Oldman, ‘Slow Horses’

Mark Ruffalo, ‘Task’

Adam Scott, ‘Severance’

Noah Wyle, ‘The Pitt’

Andor 2 de Star Wars (Disney)

Mejor actriz en serie limitada, antología o película para televisión

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Robin Wright, The Girlfriend

Mejor actor secundario

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Mejor actriz secundaria

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Mejor actriz de comedia o musical

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Mejor actor de comedia o musical

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Glen Powell, Chad Powers

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Mejor actor de miniserie, antología o película para televisión

Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jude Law, Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Mejor actriz de miniserie, antología o película para televisión

Claire Danes, The Beast In Me

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Michelle Williams, Dying For Sex

Robin Wright, The Girlfriend

Mejor actuación en monólogo

Bill Maher (Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?)

Brett Goldstein (Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night Of Your Life)

Kevin Hart (Kevin Hart: Acting My Age)

Kumail Nanjiani (Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts)

Ricky Gervais (Ricky Gervais: Mortality)

Sarah Silverman (Sarah Silverman: Postmortem)

Mejor podcast