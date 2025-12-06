Hace un par de meses se estrenó la canción que representará oficialmente al Mundial 2026, pero ¿Quién la canta y cómo se llama? Se trata nada más que de el ícono británico Robbie Williams, y la talentosa italiana Laura Pausini.

Su canción que ya suma casi 200 mil vistas en plataformas como YouTube se llama “Desire”, con un mensaje que exalta valores como el compañerismo y la celebración del espíritu humano.

Letra completa de la canción de Robbie Williams y Laura Pausini en el Mundial 2026

El tono melodioso y tranquilo de Desire contrasta fuertemente con canciones clásicas como Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) de Shakira, himno oficial del Mundial Sudáfrica 2010.

Sin embargo, “Desire” incluso va más allá de ser un himno del Mundial de 2026, pues Robbie Williams fue nombrado Embajador Oficial de Música de la FIFA, cuyo objetivo es fusionar el fútbol y la música a nivel global.

A su vez, Laura Pausini participa en “Desire” como co-intérprete invitada, aportando un toque más global, diverso y emocional, equilibrando la voz de Robbie Williams.

Acá te dejamos la letra completa de la canción que será todo un himno en el Mundial 2026:

“Dignity for the weak in the arms of the brave

To the ones we lost and the souls they saved

One thing unites us and the best is yet to come

We know who we are and what must be done

Despite the fury, the hope, the hate

If the devil arrives, we won’t make him wait

Love is the law and it’s raging like a fire You’ve got the ball and you’re driven by desire

(Oh-oh-oh) Aim high, fly by Destiny is in front of you (oh-oh-oh)

It’s a beautiful game and the dream it’s coming true (oh-oh-oh)

One love, one kind This life is in love with you (oh-oh-oh)

You chase the sun and the world will run with you (oh-oh-oh)

Cuando el diablo nos mire, tendremos valor

A pesar de la furia y del rencor

Nuestra ley es amor y arde como el fuego que veo

No habrá dolor porque ganamos con deseo

(Oh-oh-oh) Aim high, fly by Destiny is in front of you (oh-oh-oh)

It’s a beautiful game and the dream it’s coming true (oh-oh-oh)

One love, one kind This life is in love with you (oh-oh-oh)

You chase the sun and the world will run with you (oh-oh-oh)

Feel the light of seven billion eyes (Oh-oh-oh)

We’re justified and it’s our time (Oh-oh-oh) Feel the light of seven billion eyes (Oh-oh-oh)

We’re justified and it’s our time (Oh-oh-oh)

Dignity for the weak in the arms of the brave

To the ones we lost and the souls they saved