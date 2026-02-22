Este 22 de febrero se llevará a cabo la ceremonia de los Premios BAFTA 2026, los más prestigiosos que reciben las películas que se producen o están relacionadas a la industria de Reino Unido.
Para muchos fans del cine, los Premios BAFTA 2026 tienen un mayor reconocimiento, pues por lo general buscan más premiar la calidad antes que la popularidad, contrario a otras entregas.
Lista completa de ganadores de los Premios BAFTA 2026
Aquí te daremos todos los detalles de los ganadores de los Premios BAFTA 2026 por categoría.
Incluyendo la obra ganadora a Mejor Película para los Premios BAFTA 2026.
Premios BAFTA 2026: Mejor Película
- The Ballad of Wallis Island
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- I Swear
- Marty Supreme
- Nuremberg
- One Battle After Another
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Premios BAFTA 2026: Mejor Película Británica
- 28 Years Later
- Ballad of a Small Player
- The Ballad of Wallis Island
- Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
- The Choral
- Die My Love
- Goodbye June
- H is for Hawk
- Hamnet
- I Swear
- Mr Burton
- Pillion
- The Roses
- Steve
- Warfare
Premios BAFTA 2026: Mejor Debut Británico de Dirección, Guion o Producción
- The Ceremony
- The Man in My Basement
- Mother Vera
- My Father’s Shadow
- Pillion
- Ocean with David Attenborough
- The Shadow Scholars
- Urchin
- A Want In Her
- Wasteman
Premios BAFTA 2026: Mejor Película Infantil y Familiar
- Arco
- Boong
- Elio
- Grow
- How to Train Your Dragon
- Lilo & Stitch
- Little Amelie
- Zootopia 2
Premios BAFTA 2026: Mejor Película en Idioma No Inglés
- It Was Just an Accident
- La Grazia
- Left-Handed Girl
- No Other Choice
- Nouvelle Vague
- Rental Family
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sirāt
- The Voice of Hind Rajab
Premios BAFTA 2026: Mejor Documental
- 2000 Meters To Andriivka
- Apocalypse In The Tropics
- Becoming Led Zeppelin
- Cover-Up
- The Librarians
- Mr Nobody Against Putin
- Ocean with David Attenborough
- One to One: John & Yoko
- The Perfect Neighbour
- Riefenstahl
Premios BAFTA 2026: Mejor Película Animada
- Arco
- The Bad Guys 2
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
- Elio
- Little Amelie
- Zootopia 2
Premios BAFTA 2026: Mejor Director
- Bugonia (Yorgos Lanthimos)
- Die My Love (Lynne Ramsay)
- Hamnet (Chloé Zhao)
- A House of Dynamite (Kathryn Bigelow)
- Marty Supreme (Josh Safdie)
- One Battle After Another (Paul Thomas Anderson)
- Rental Family (Hikari)
- Sentimental Value (Joachim Trier)
- Sinners (Ryan Coogler)
- The Voice of Hind Rajab (Kaouther Ben Hania)
Premios BAFTA 2026: Mejor Guion Original
- Blue Moon
- A House of Dynamite
- I Swear
- Is This Thing On?
- It Was Just an Accident
- Marty Supreme
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Weapons
Premios BAFTA 2026: Mejor Guion Adaptado
- 28 Years Later
- The Ballad of Wallis Island
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Nuremberg
- One Battle After Another
- Pillion
- Train Dreams
- Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
Premios BAFTA 2026: Mejor Actriz
- Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
- Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
- Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
- Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
- Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
- Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
- Andrea Riseborough, Dragonfly
- Emma Stone, Bugonia
- Tessa Thompson, Hedda
Premios BAFTA 2026: Mejor Actor
- Robert Aramayo, I Swear
- Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
- Russell Crowe, Nuremberg
- Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
- Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
- Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
- Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
- Harry Melling, Pillion
- Cillian Murphy, Steve
- Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Premios BAFTA 2026: Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Odessa A’zion, Marty Supreme
- Brenda Blethyn, Dragonfly
- Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan, Weapons
- Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
- Carey Mulligan, The Ballad of Wallis Island
- Gwyneth Paltrow, Marty Supreme
- Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
- Emily Watson, Hamnet
Premios BAFTA 2026: Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
- Delroy Lindo, Sinners
- Paul Mescal, Hamnet
- Peter Mullan, I Swear
- Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
- Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
- Andrew Scott, Blue Moon
- Alexander Skarsgård, Pillion
- Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Premios BAFTA 2026: Mejor Casting
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- A House of Dynamite
- I Swear
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Pillion
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Sirāt
Premios BAFTA 2026: Mejor Edición
- 28 Years Later
- Bugonia
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- A House of Dynamite
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Weapons
Premios BAFTA 2026: Mejor Fotografía
- Ballad of a Small Player
- Bugonia
- Die My Love
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Premios BAFTA 2026: Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
- Bugonia
- Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Nouvelle Vague
- Nuremberg
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Wicked: For Good
Premios BAFTA 2026: Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado
- Bugonia
- Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Nuremberg
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- The Smashing Machine
- Wicked: For Good
Premios BAFTA 2026: Mejor Score Original
- 28 Years Later
- The Ballad of Wallis Island
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Nuremberg
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Wicked: For Good
Premios BAFTA 2026: Mejor Diseño de Producción
- Ballad of a Small Player
- Bugonia
- The Fantastic Four: First Steps
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Mickey 17
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Wicked: For Good
Premios BAFTA 2026: Mejores Efectos Visuales
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- Frankenstein
- How to Train Your Dragon
- Jurassic World Rebirth
- The Lost Bus
- Mickey 17
- Superman
- Tron: Ares
- Wicked: For Good
Premios BAFTA 2026: Mejor Sonido
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Bugonia
- F1
- Frankenstein
- The Lost Bus
- Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Warfare
- Wicked: For Good
Premios BAFTA 2026: Mejor Cortometraje Animado
- Brain Space
- Cardboard
- Death’s Peak
- Ovary-Acting
- Solstice
- Two Black Boys in Paradise
Premios BAFTA 2026: Mejor Cortometraje Británico
- 22+1
- Blondi
- Magid / Zafar
- Neil Armstrong and the Langholmites
- Nostalgie
- The Pearl Comb
- Terence
- This Is Endometriosis
- Welcome Home Freckles
- Wonderwall