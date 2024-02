“I’m not superstitious, about ya

But I can't take no chance

You got me spinnin' baby

You know that I'm in a trance

'Cause your love, is better

Than any love I know

It's like thunder, lightning

The way you love me is frightenin'

Oh you better knock, knock, knock

On wood, baby

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh baby

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh.”

EDDIE FLOYD / AMII STEWART