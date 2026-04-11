Conoce el setlist y horario del 11 de abril para el concierto de Matt Bennett en el Pepsi Center.
De nuevo, el actor y cantante Matt Bennett, de 34 años de edad, visita México para traer su Party 101.
Setlist para el concierto de Matt Bennett en el Pepsi Center
El posible setlist para el concierto de Matt Bennett en el Pepsi Center para el 11 de abril sería este:
- Boyfriend
- Strut
- Start of Something New
- Bet On It
- The Best of Both Worlds
- Love Story
- Leave It All to Me
- She’s So Gone
- Who Says
- Best Friend’s Brother
- Cruisin’ for a Bruisin’
- What Makes You Beautiful
- La La Land
- This Is Me
- Hurricane
- Take a Hint
- Burnin’ Up
- What Dreams Are Made Of
- Breaking Free
- Broken Glass
- Give It Up
- Beggin’ on Your Knees
- Something About the Sunshine
- He Said She Said
Horario del concierto de Matt Bennett en el Pepsi Center
Así es el horario del concierto de Matt Bennett en el Pepsi Center para el sábado 11 de abril:
- Apertura de puertas: 6:00 de la tarde
- Inicio de concierto: 8:00 de la noche
- Duración: 2 horas aproximadamente
- Fin de concierto: 10:00 de la noche
Famoso por su papel de Robbie Shapiro en la serie Victorious, Matt Bennett interpreta un DJ set con temas de diferentes series juveniles de Nickelodeon y Disney como:
- Victorious
- iCarly
- Big Time Rush
- Hannah Montana
- High School Musical
- Wizards of Waverly Place
Su show es un viaje por la nostalgia de producciones que marcaron a toda una generación.