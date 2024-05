“And there goes the alarm ringin’ in my head

Like somebody said: Don't you trust him, no

Textin' from his ex, what did you expect?

Now you're lyin' here knowin' where he goes

Now he got that itch, yeah, karma is a bitch, yeah

Same way that they come that's the way they go

Now he got that itch, rewindin' the picture

There goes the alarm and the sirens go

There goes the alarm”

ANNE-MARIE