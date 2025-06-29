Desde el 23 y hasta el 27 de junio, The New York Times publicó la lista de las 100 mejores películas de siglo XXI.

La lista de las 100 mejores películas de The New York Times no es el resultado de la opinión de un solo crítico, ni se basa en premios o recaudación. “Es el reflejo de una votación colectiva de profesionales del cine”, se detalla en varias fuentes.

Las 100 mejores películas del Siglo XXI de The New York se eligieron de entre más de 5 mil películas y es por ello que hay grandes ausencias, como la del mexicano Alejandro González Iñárritu.

El Viaje de Chihiro (Studio Ghibli)

Estas son las 100 mejores películas del siglo XXI de The New York Times

Te dejamos la lista de las 100 mejores películas del siglo XXI, según The New York Times:

Parasite (2019) Mulholland Drive (2001) There Will Be Blood (2007) In The Mood for Love (2001) Moonlight (2016) No Country for Old Men (2007) Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) Get Out (2017) El Viaje de Chihiro (2002) The Social Network (2010) Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) The Zone of Interest (2023) Children of Men (2006) Inglourious Basterds (2009) City of God (2003) Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) Brokeback Mountain (2005) Y tu mamá también (2002) Zodiac (2007) The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) The Royal Tenenbaums (2001) The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014) Boyhood (2014) Her (2013) Phantom Thread (2017) Anatomy of a Fall (2023) Adaptation (2002) The Dark Knight (2008) Arrival (2016) Lost in Translation (2003) The Departed (2006) Bridesmaids (2011) A Separation (2011) Wall-E (2008) A Prophet (2010) A Serious Man (2009) Call Me by Your Name (2017) Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019) Lady Bird (2017) Yi Yi (2000) Amélie (2001) The Master (2012) Oldboy (2005) Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood (2019) Moneyball (2011) Roma (2018) Almost Famous (2000) The Lives of Others (2007) Before Sunset (2004) Up (2009) 12 Years a Slave (2013) The Favourite (2018) Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (2006) Pan’s Labyrinth (2006) Inception (2010) Punch-Drunk Love (2002) Best in Show (2000) Uncut Gems (2019) Toni Erdmann (2016) Whiplash (2014) Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) Memento (2001) Little Miss Sunshine (2006) Gone Girl (2014) Oppenheimer (2023) Spotlight (2015) Tár (2022) The Hurt Locker (2009) Under the Skin (2014) Let the Right One In (2008) Ocean’s Eleven (2001) Carol (2015) Ratatouille (2007) The Florida Project (2017) Amour (2012) O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022) Aftersun (2022) The Tree of Life (2011) Volver (2006) Black Swan (2010) The Act of Killing (2013) Inside Llewyn Davis (2013) Melancholia (2011) Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) Past Lives (2023) The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) The Gleaners & I (2001) Interstellar (2014) Frances Ha (2013) Fish Tank (2010) Gladiator (2000) Michael Clayton (2007) Minority Report (2002) The Worst Person in the World (2021) Black Panther (2018) Gravity (2013) Grizzly Man (2005) Memories of Murder (2005) Superbad (2007)

¿Cómo se eligieron las 100 mejores películas del siglo XXI de The New York Times?

The New York Times definió su lista de las 100 mejores películas del siglo XXI, desde el 1° de enero de 2000, bajo los siguientes cinco pasos:

Invitación a más de 500 profesionales del cine Votación de sus 10 películas favoritas del siglo XXI Suma de votos con ponderación por posición Selección de las 100 más votadas Publicación por tramos y divulgación de listas personales

Invitaron a participar más de 500 personas influyentes del mundo del cine (directores, actores, críticos y guionistas) y les pidieron que seleccionaran sus 10 películas favoritas estrenadas desde el 2000.

Se recogieron los votos y se sumaron los conteos de cada mención. Las películas más repetidas —y mejor posicionadas en sus top 10— subieron en el ranking. Las que quedaron con más votos, ingresaron al top 100.

La lista de las 100 mejores películas del Siglo XXI de The New York Times es diversa en géneros, idiomas y orígenes. Incluye:

Cine internacional (Parasite, Spirited Away, In the Mood for Love)

Obras de Hollywood

Blockbusters (The Dark Knight, Inception, Interstellar)

Cine de autor (Mulholland Drive, There Will Be Blood)

Las ausentes en la lista de las 100 mejores películas del Siglo XXI de The New York Times

The New York Times no ha hecho pública una lista oficial de “menciones honoríficas” o películas que quedaron fuera del top 100 del Siglo XXI.

Sin embargo, sitios especializados destacan la ausencia en la lista de las 100 mejores películas del Siglo XXI de The New York Times de:

The Revenant

Inside Out

Talk to Her

Flow

Finding Nemo

Secretos de un Escándalo

Barbie

Pobres Criaturas

Pinocchio

La Forma del Agua

La la land