A Guillermo del Toro le gusta Wolfwalkers: Espíritu de lobo

WOLFWALKERS (2020) Timeless and timely. Daringly designed and a brilliantly animated fable that further develops Cartoon Saloon's style into a visual / narrative signature. The perfect fusion of digital tools and human craft to advance "2-D" animation into the future. pic.twitter.com/yjSdbYyloG

— Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) February 14, 2021