¿Un Vick VapoRub para Rosario en Santa Martha Acatitla?

“Cold, cold heart

Hardened by you (oh)

Some things lookin' better, baby

Just passin' through (no, no, no, no, no)

And I think it's gonna be a long, long time

'Til touchdown brings me 'round again to find

I'm not the man they think I am at home

Oh no, no, no (no, no, no, no, no)

And this is what I should have said

Well I thought it, but I kept it hid”.

Elton John / Dua Lipa