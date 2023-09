“Anything she needs, she can call me

Don't worry 'bout her, that's my seed, yup, that's all me

Just know, if you cross her, then you cross me

Cross me, cross me, if you…

And she ain't messing with no other man

Me and her have something different

I really need all you to understand

That nobody's coming close

And I don't ever wanna run around

I spent my youth jumping in and out

But you know I fucking love her now

Like nobody ever could.”

ED SHEERAN