Ni le hago caso, y yo me río, y me pregunto

Lo que me gusta o no me gusta de este mundo

“You’re making me go

Then making me stay

Why do you hurt me so bad?

It would help me to know

Do I stand in your way

Or am I the best thing you've had?

Believe me, believe me

I can't tell you why

But I'm trapped by your love

And I'm chained to your side

We are young

Heartache to heartache

We stand

No promises

No demands

Love is a battlefield.”

PAT BENATAR