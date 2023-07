“If you’ve had enough, don’t put up with his stuff

Don't you do it

Ohh, if you've had your fill, get the check, pay the bill

You can do it…

Enough is enough (is enough)

I can't go on

I can't go on no more, no

Enough is enough (is enough)

I want him out

I want him out that door now.”

BARBRA STREISAND / DONNA SUMMER