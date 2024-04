But ooh, whoa, oh

No rules, in breakable heaven

He looks up grinning like a devil…

I love you, ain’t that the worst thing you ever heard?

And I screamed for whatever it's worth

“Every night that summer just to seal my fate (oh)

“He said, “Are you serious? I’ve tried, but I can’t figure out

I've been next to you all night and still don't know what you're about

You keep ta- (ta-ta-) talkin', but not much comin' out your mouth

Can't you tell that I want you?" I say, yeah

I would want myself

Baby, please believe me

I'll put you through hell

Just to know me, yeah, yeah

So sure of yourself

Baby, don't get greedy

That shit won't end well

Ooh, end well”

TATE MCRAE