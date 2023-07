“Won’t say what’s on my mind

But you know I get shivers

When I see you now

Got so out of hands

But I chose to ignore it

Until the day we drowned

Falling

Falling down from your high

Now I just wanna leave you behind

Oh - oh - oh

Now I just wanna leave you behind

Oh - oh - oh

You can say what's on your mind

But I can't let my body let your body in

Cause my heart couldn't take another bullet

If it hit again.”

DAGNY