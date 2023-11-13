Ya han salido todos los nominados a The Game Awards 2023, incluidos a Mejor Juego del Año (GOTY, por sus siglas en inglés) y te revelamos toda la lista a continuación.
Como cada año, Geoff Keighley -44 años- ha revelado la lista de los videojuegos nominados a The Game Awards 2023.
Pues a menos de un mes de que se celebre The Game Awards 2023 el próximo 7 de diciembre, ya se encuentra disponible toda la lista de los nominados para esta nueva edición.
Esta es la lista completa de videojuegos nominados en The Game Awards 2023
Pero a primera vista, quienes nominan la lista de nominaciones The Game Awards 2023 son los videojuegos de Alan Wake 2 y Baldur’s Gate 3 con 8 nominaciones cada uno.
Le sigue de cerca Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 con 7 nominaciones en The Game Awards 2023; Hi-Fi Rush, Super Mario Bros. Wonder y The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom con 5 nominaciones.
Finalmente, los juegos de Cyberpunk 2077 y Final Fantasy XVI con 4 nominaciones, y Resident Evil 4 y Street Fighter 6 con 3 nominaciones para The Game Awards 2023.
The Game Awards 2023: Mejor Juego del Año 2023 (GOTY 2023)
- Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
- Baldur’s Gate (Larian Studios)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
The Game Awards 2023: Mejor dirección de juego
- Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2(Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
The Game Awards 2023: Mejor narrativa
- Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD Projekt Red)
- Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)
The Game Awards 2023: Mejor dirección artística
- Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
- Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)
- Lies of P (Round8 Studio/Neowiz Games)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
The Game Awards 2023: Mejor Multiplayer
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)
- Party Animals (Recrearte Juegos)
- Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
The Game Awards 2023: Mejor Juego de Acción y Aventura
- Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Respawn Entertainment)
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
The Game Awards 2023: Mejor RPG
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
- Lies of P (Round8 Studio/Neowiz Games)
- Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)
- Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios)
The Game Awards 2023: Mejor música y banda sonora
- Alan Wake 2, Composer Petri Alanko (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
- Baldur’s Gate 3, Composer Borislav Slavov (Larian Studios)
- Final Fantasy XVI, Composer Masayoshi Soken (Square Enix)
- Hi-Fi Rush, Audio Director Shuichi Kobori (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Composed by Nintendo Sound Team (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
The Game Awards 2023: Mejor diseño sonoro
- Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
- Dead Space (Motive Studio/EA)
- Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
The Game Awards 2023: Mejor actuación
- Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI
- Cameron Monaghan, STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
- Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Melanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2
- Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3
- Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
The Game Awards 2023: Mejor Adaptación
- Castlevania: Nocturne
- Gran Turismo
- The Last of Us
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Twisted Metal
The Game Awards 2023: Innovación en accesibilidad
- Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)
- Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
- Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)
- Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)
The Game Awards 2023: Games for Impact
- A Space for the Unbound (Mojiken Studio/Toge Productions/Chorus)
- Chants of Sennaar (Rundisc/Focus Entertainment)
- Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP)
- Tchia (Awaceb/Kepler Interactive)
- Terra Nil (Free Lives/Devolver Digital/Netflix)
- Venba (Visai Games)
The Game Awards 2023: Mejor Juego de Acción
- Armored Core VI (FromSoftware)
- Dead Island 2 (Deep Silver Dambuster Studios)
- Ghostrunner 2 (One More Level)
- Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks)
- Remnant 2 (Remnant 2)
The Game Awards 2023: Mejor juego en evolución
- Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/EA)
- Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)
The Game Awards 2023: Mejor apoyo a la comunidad
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
The Game Awards 2023: Mejor Creador de Contenido
- ironmouse
- chrisbratt / People Make Games
- quakity
- spreenDMC
- sypherpk
The Game Awards 2023: Mejor juego independiente
- Cocoon (Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive)
- Dave the Diver (MINTROCKET)
- Dredge (Black Salt Games/Team 17)
- Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)
- Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing)
The Game Awards 2023: Mejor debut independiente
- Cocoon (Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive)
- Dredge (Black Salt Games/Team 17)
- Pizza Tower (Tour de Pizza)
- Venba (Visai Games)
- Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing)