Llegó el día, The Game Awards 2022 está aquí para definir a lo mejor del año en la industria de los videojuegos.
Obviamente el ojo de todo el mundo está puesto en la pelea entre God of War: Ragnarök y Elden Ring, los candidatos más fuertes para llevarse la noche.
Cualquiera que gane el día de hoy en The Game Awards 2022 tendrá su segundo premio, pues God of War ganó en 2018.
También puedes leer
Mientras que From Software, creadores de Elden Ring, lo hicieron en 2019 con Sekiro.
Sin más, aquí te dejamos la lista de nominados por categoría. Iremos actualizando a los ganadores conforme avance el evento.
The Game Awards 2022: Juego del año
- A Plague Tale Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War: Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
The Game Awards 2022: Mejor dirección
- Elden Ring
- God of War: Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
- Stray
The Game Awards 2022: Mejor juego de acción
- Bayonetta 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge
The Game Awards 2022: Mejor juego de acción y aventura
- A Plague Tale Requiem
- God of War: Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden
- West
- Stray
- Tunic
The Game Awards 2022: Mejor RPG
- Elden Ring
- Live a Live
- Leyendas Pokémon Arceus
- Triangle Strategy
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
The Game Awards 2022: Mejor juego de lucha
- DNF Duela
- Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure All Star Battle R
- The King of Fighters XV
- Multiversus
- Sifu
The Game Awards 2022: Mejor Actuación
- Ashly Burch en Horizon Forbidden West
- Charloe McBurney en A Plague Tale Requiem
- Christopher Judge en God of War: Ragnarök
- Manon Gage en Immortality
- Sunny Suljic en God of War: Ragnarök
The Game Awards 2022: Mejor juego familiar
- Kirby y la Tierra Olvidada
- LEGO Star Wars: La Saga Skywalker
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Splatoon 3
The Game Awards 2022: Mejor juego de estrategia o simulación
- Dune: Spice Wars
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Total War Warhammer 2
- Two Point Campus
- Victoria 3
The Game Awards 2022: Mejor juego de deportes
- F1 22
- FIFA 23
- NBA 2K23
- Gran Turismo 7
- OlliOlli World
The Game Awards 2022: Mejor Multijugador
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Multiversus
- Overwatch 2
- Splatoon 3
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge
The Game Awards 2022: Mejor juego como servicio
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
The Game Awards 2022: Mejor dirección de arte
- Elden Ring
- God of War: Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Scorn
- Stray
The Game Awards 2022: Mejor música y sonido
- A Plague Tale Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War: Ragnarök
- Metal Hellsinger
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
The Game Awards 2022: Mejor diseño de sonido
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Elden Ring
- God of War: Ragnarök
- Gran turismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
The Game Awards 2022: Premio innovación en accesibilidad
- As Dusk Falls
- God of War: Ragnarök
- Return to Monkey Island
- The Last of Us Part 1
- The Quarry
The Game Awards 2022: Mejor narrativa
- A Plague Tale
- Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War: Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
The Game Awards 2022: Games for Impact
- A Memoir Blue
- As Dusk Falls
- Citizen Sleeper
- Endling Extinction is Forever
- Hindsight
- I was a teenage exocolonist
The Game Awards 2022: Mejor juego Independiente
- Cult of the Lamb
- Neon White
- Tunic
- Stray
- Sifu
The Game Awards 2022: mejor debut Indie
- Neon White
- Norci
- Stray
- Tunic
- Vampire Survivors
The Game Awards 2022: Mejor juego para móviles
- Apex Legends Mobile
- Diablo Immortal
- Genshin Impact
- Marvel Snap
- Tower of Fantasy
The Game Awards 2022: Mejor apoyo a la comunidad
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
The Game Awards 2022: Mejor juego VR / AR
- After the Fall
- Among Us VR
- Bonelab
- Moss: Book II
- Red Matter 2
The Game Awards 2022: Mejor Creador de Contenido
- Karl Jacobs
- Ludwig Nibellion
- Nobru
- QTCinderella
The Game Awards 2022: Juego más esperado
The Game Awards 2022: Mejor adaptación
- Arcane: League of Legends
- Cyberpunk 2077: Edgerunners
- The Cuphead Show
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Uncharted
The Game Awards 2022: Mejor juego eSports
- Counter Strike
- Global Offensive
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Rocket League
- Valorant
The Game Awards 2022: Mejor Jugador
- Jeong “Chovy” Ji-Hoon
- Lee “Faler2″ Sang-Hyeok
- Finn “Karrigan” Anderson
- Oleksander “S1mple” Kostyliev
- Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker
The Game Awards 2022: Mejor equipo eSports
- Darkzero eSports
- Face Clan
- Gen.G
- La Thieves Loud
The Game Awards 2022: Mejor entrenador eSports
- Andrii “B1de3″ Horodesnkyi
- Matheus “Bzka” Tarasconi
- Erick “Doombros” Sangren
- Robert “Robban” Dahlstrom
- Go “Score” Dong-Bin
The Game Awards 2022: Mejor evento eSports
- EVO 2022
- 2022 League of Legends World Championship
- PGL Major Antwerp 2022
- The 2022 Mid Season Invitational
- Valorant Champions 2022