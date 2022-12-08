Llegó el día, The Game Awards 2022 está aquí para definir a lo mejor del año en la industria de los videojuegos.

Obviamente el ojo de todo el mundo está puesto en la pelea entre God of War: Ragnarök y Elden Ring, los candidatos más fuertes para llevarse la noche.

Cualquiera que gane el día de hoy en The Game Awards 2022 tendrá su segundo premio, pues God of War ganó en 2018.

Mientras que From Software, creadores de Elden Ring, lo hicieron en 2019 con Sekiro.

Sin más, aquí te dejamos la lista de nominados por categoría. Iremos actualizando a los ganadores conforme avance el evento.

The Game Awards 2022 (@thegameawards / Twitter )

The Game Awards 2022: Juego del año

The Game Awards 2022: Mejor dirección

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War: Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Immortality
  • Stray

The Game Awards 2022: Mejor juego de acción

The Game Awards 2022: Mejor juego de acción y aventura

  • A Plague Tale Requiem
  • God of War: Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden
  • West
  • Stray
  • Tunic

The Game Awards 2022: Mejor RPG

The Game Awards 2022: Mejor juego de lucha

The Game Awards 2022: Mejor Actuación

  • Ashly Burch en Horizon Forbidden West
  • Charloe McBurney en A Plague Tale Requiem
  • Christopher Judge en God of War: Ragnarök
  • Manon Gage en Immortality
  • Sunny Suljic en God of War: Ragnarök

The Game Awards 2022: Mejor juego familiar

The Game Awards 2022: Mejor juego de estrategia o simulación

The Game Awards 2022: Mejor juego de deportes

The Game Awards 2022: Mejor Multijugador

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  • Multiversus
  • Overwatch 2
  • Splatoon 3
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge

The Game Awards 2022: Mejor juego como servicio

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

The Game Awards 2022: Mejor dirección de arte

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War: Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Scorn
  • Stray

The Game Awards 2022: Mejor música y sonido

  • A Plague Tale Requiem
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War: Ragnarök
  • Metal Hellsinger
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

The Game Awards 2022: Mejor diseño de sonido

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War: Ragnarök
  • Gran turismo 7
  • Horizon Forbidden West

The Game Awards 2022: Premio innovación en accesibilidad

  • As Dusk Falls
  • God of War: Ragnarök
  • Return to Monkey Island
  • The Last of Us Part 1
  • The Quarry

The Game Awards 2022: Mejor narrativa

  • A Plague Tale
  • Requiem
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War: Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Immortality

The Game Awards 2022: Games for Impact

  • A Memoir Blue
  • As Dusk Falls
  • Citizen Sleeper
  • Endling Extinction is Forever
  • Hindsight
  • I was a teenage exocolonist

The Game Awards 2022: Mejor juego Independiente

  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Neon White
  • Tunic
  • Stray
  • Sifu

The Game Awards 2022: mejor debut Indie

  • Neon White
  • Norci
  • Stray
  • Tunic
  • Vampire Survivors

The Game Awards 2022: Mejor juego para móviles

The Game Awards 2022: Mejor apoyo a la comunidad

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky

The Game Awards 2022: Mejor juego VR / AR

The Game Awards 2022: Mejor Creador de Contenido

  • Karl Jacobs
  • Ludwig Nibellion
  • Nobru
  • QTCinderella

The Game Awards 2022: Juego más esperado

The Game Awards 2022: Mejor adaptación

  • Arcane: League of Legends
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Edgerunners
  • The Cuphead Show
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2
  • Uncharted

The Game Awards 2022: Mejor juego eSports

The Game Awards 2022: Mejor Jugador

  • Jeong “Chovy” Ji-Hoon
  • Lee “Faler2″ Sang-Hyeok
  • Finn “Karrigan” Anderson
  • Oleksander “S1mple” Kostyliev
  • Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker

The Game Awards 2022: Mejor equipo eSports

  • Darkzero eSports
  • Face Clan
  • Gen.G
  • La Thieves Loud

The Game Awards 2022: Mejor entrenador eSports

  • Andrii “B1de3″ Horodesnkyi
  • Matheus “Bzka” Tarasconi
  • Erick “Doombros” Sangren
  • Robert “Robban” Dahlstrom
  • Go “Score” Dong-Bin

The Game Awards 2022: Mejor evento eSports

  • EVO 2022
  • 2022 League of Legends World Championship
  • PGL Major Antwerp 2022
  • The 2022 Mid Season Invitational
  • Valorant Champions 2022