Birria

📍Jalisco, Mexico 🇲🇽

⭐ 4.4



@tacospurojalisco_corona



Birria is a traditional, slow-cooked goat stew originating from the Mexican state of Jalisco. Colloquially, birria means mess, used in context to refer to anything of inferior quality, indicating the working-class… pic.twitter.com/L4HueCf4TE