Te compartimos la letra completa en inglés y español de Unfolding, canción de Lindsey Stirling con Rachel Platten.

Unfolding de Lindsey Stirling -de 38 años de edad- se estrenó en plataformas de música en streaming el pasado viernes 25 de abril de 2025.

Letra completa y en español de Unfolding, de Lindsey Stirling con Rachel Platten

Esta es la letra completa y en español de la canción Unfolding de Lindsey Stirling con Rachel Platten:

“Intenta no sentir lo que sientes, pero confía en mí de todas formas

Sientes lo que sientes cuando te afecta, no hay forma de detenerlo. Es como si vivieras en el medio.

Trabajando un poco, pero a veces piensas que sería más fácil si no tuvieras corazón.

Y lo más difícil es mantener el corazón abierto, y lo único que quieres es esconder la llave dentro de ti y cerrarla.

A veces, el dolor, de todos los tipos difíciles, solo intenta guiarte hacia la buena vida.

Así que ni te molestes en aferrarte, te estás desplegando.

Incluso la más oscura de las noches oscuras sabe que la oscuridad hará luz.

Así que ni te molestes en aferrarte, te estás desplegando.

(Te estás desplegando, te estás desplegando, te estás desplegando).

No te gusta el cambio, pero los cambios están destinados a suceder.

Como una rosa al sol con los pies desenrollándose, (Oh)

Y llega sin previo aviso.

Lágrimas en tus ojos, empieza a llover (Oh)

Envuelto en mi maldad.

Es tan triste que te pierdas tu magia.

Y lo más difícil es mantener tu corazón abierto, y todo lo que realmente quieres hacer es.

Esconder la llave dentro de ti y cerrarla.

A veces el dolor de todos los tipos difíciles solo intenta guiarte a la buena vida.

Así que ni te molestes en intentar aferrarte fuerte, te estás desplegando.

Incluso la más oscura de las noches oscuras sabe que la oscuridad hará luz.

Así que ni te molestes en intentar aferrarte fuerte, te estás desplegando.

(Te estás desplegando, te estás desplegando, te estás desplegando).

Y a veces el dolor, de todos los tipos difíciles, solo intenta guiarte hacia la buena vida.

Así que ni te molestes en aferrarte, te estás desplegando.

Incluso la más oscura de las noches oscuras

sabe que la oscuridad hará luz.

Así que ni te molestes en aferrarte, te estás desplegando.

(Te estás desplegando, te estás desplegando, te estás desplegando)."

Letra completa en inglés de Unfolding, de Lindsey Stirling con Rachel Platten

Si te gustó Unfolding de Lindsey Stirling con Rachel Platten, aquí te dejamos la letra completa en inglés para que cantes durante su próximo concierto en la CDMX:

“Try not to feel what you’re feeling but trust me regardless

You feel what you feel when it gets you, there’s no way to stop it It’s like you’re living in the middle

Working off just a little But it’s like sometimes you think it’d be easier if you were heartless

And the hardest part is keeping your heart open and all you really want to do is

Hide the key inside yourself and close it

Sometimes the pain of all the hard kinds Is just trying to lead you to the good life

So don’t evеn bother try to hold tight, you’re unfolding

Even thе darkest of the dark nights Knows that the dark is going to make light

So don’t even bother trying to hold tight, you’re unfolding

(You’re unfolding, you’re unfolding, you’re unfolding)

You don’t like change but the changes are destined to happen

Just like a rose in the sun with your pedals unraveling, (Oh)

And it comes without a warning

Tears in your eyes, it starts pouring (Oh)

Wrapped up in my bad

It’s so sad you’ll miss out on your magic

And the hardest part is keeping your heart open, and all you really want to do is

Hide the key inside yourself and close it

Sometimes the pain of all the hard kinds Is just trying to lead you to the good life

So don’t even bother try to hold tight, you’re unfolding

Even the darkest of the dark nights Knows that the dark is going to make light

So don’t even bother trying to hold tight, you’re unfolding

(You’re unfolding, you’re unfolding, you’re unfolding)

And sometimes the pain of all the hard kinds Is just trying to lead you to the good life

So don’t even bother try to hold tight, you’re unfolding

Even the darkest of the dark nights

Knows that the dark is going to make light

So don’t even bother trying to hold tight, you’re unfolding

(You’re unfolding, you’re unfolding, you’re unfolding)"

Fechas de los conciertos de Lindsey Stirling en México

Lindsey Stirling llega a México con su gira Duality con tres conciertos programados:

Martes 5 de agosto 2025 en el Auditorio Nacional de CDMX

Miércoles 6 de agosto 2025 en el Auditorio Telmex de Guadalajara, Jalisco

Viernes 8 de agosto 2025 en el Auditorio Banamex de Monterrey, Nuevo León