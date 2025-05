Lindsey Stirling en México: Precio de boletos, fecha de preventa y cuándo son sus conciertos

🇲🇽MEXICO!!! I heard you loud and clear and I couldn't be more excited to announce that the Duality tour is finally coming to you. Artist pre-sale starts May 12th at 10am local & general on-sale is May 15th at 11am local. I can't wait to see you! 🇲🇽



Sign up for pre-sale:… pic.twitter.com/xgyjfE9d4O