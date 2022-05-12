Las nominaciones para los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 ya han salido a la luz y ‘The Batman’, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ y ‘Euphoria’ son quienes lideran las nominaciones.
MTV ha abierto sus votaciones para que el público decida a los ganadores de los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022.
Dicha ceremonia se llevará a cabo el próximo 5 de junio en Los Ángeles, evento que será transmitido, en donde se premiará a lo mejor del cine y la televisión.
Para este año en las 26 categorías de los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022, quienes se alzan con más nominaciones son: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ con 7 nominaciones, ‘Euphoria’ con 6 y ‘The Batman’ con 4.
A continuación la lista de los nominados a los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022:
Mejor Película de los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022
- ‘Dune’
- ‘Scream’
- ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’
- ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’
- ‘The Adam Project’
- ‘The Batman’
Mejor serie para los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022
- ‘Euphoria’
- ‘Inventing Anna’
- ‘Loki’
- ‘Squid Game’
- ‘Ted Lasso’
- ‘Yellowstone’
Mejor actuación en una película para los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022
- Lady Gaga por ‘House of Gucci’
- Robert Pattinson por ‘The Batman’
- Sandra Bullock por ‘The Lost City’
- Timothée Chalamet por ‘Dune’
- Tom Holland por ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’
Mejor actuación en una serie para los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022
- Amanda Seyfried por ‘The Dropout’
- Kelly Reilly por ‘Yellowstone’
- Lily James por ‘Pam & Tommy’
- Sydney Sweeney por ‘Euphoria’
- Zendaya por ‘Euphoria’
Mejor héroe para los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022
- Daniel Craig por ‘No Time to Die’
- Oscar Isaac por ‘Moon Knight’
- Scarlett Johansson por ‘Black Widow’
- Simu Liu por ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’
- Tom Holland por ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’
Mejor villano para MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022
- Colin Farrell por ‘The Batman’
- Daniel Radcliffe por ‘The Lost City’
- James Jude Courtney por ‘Halloween Kills’
- Victoria Pedretti por ‘You’
- Willem Dafoe por ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’
Mejor beso para MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022
- Hunter Schafer y Dominic Fike por ‘Euphoria’
- Lily Colins y Lucien Laviscount por ‘Emily in Paris’
- Poppies & The Snake por ‘Jackass Forever’
- Robert Pattinson y Zoë Kravitz por ‘The Batman’
- Tom Holland y Zendaya por ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’
Mejor Actuación de comedia para MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022
- Brett Goldstein por ‘Ted Lasso’
- John Cena por ‘Peacemaker’
- Johnny Knoxville por ‘Jackass Forever’
- Megan Stalter por ‘Hacks’
- Ryan Reynolds por ‘Free Guy’
Actuación revelación para MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022
- Alana Haim por ‘Licorice Pizza’
- Ariana DeBose por ‘West Side Story’
- Hannah Einbinder por ‘Hacks’
- Jung Ho-yeon por ‘Squid Game’
- Sophia Di Martino por ‘Loki’
Mejor pelea para MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022
- Black Widow vs. Windows en ‘Black Widow’
- Cassie vs. Maddy en ‘Euphoria’
- Guy vs Dude en ‘Free Guy’
- Shan-Chi bus fight en ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’
- Spider-Man end battle en ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’
Mejor actuación de miedo para MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022
- Jenna Ortega en ‘Scream’
- Kyle Richards en ‘Halloween Kills’
- Mia Goth por ‘X’
- Millicent Simmonds por ‘A Quiet Place Part II’
- Sadie Sink por ‘Fear Street: Part Two 1978′
Mejor equipo para MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022
- Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson por ‘Loki’
- Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short por ‘Only Murders in the Building’
- Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire por ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’
- Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell por ‘The Poject Adam’
- Sandra Bullock, Channing Tattum, Brad Pitt por ‘The Lost City’
Here for the Hookup para MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022
- ‘Euphoria’
- ‘Never Have I Ever’
- ‘Pam & Tommy’
- ‘Sex / Life’
- ‘Sex Lives of College Girls’
Mejor canción para MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022
- ‘Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)’ de Jennifer Hudson / Respect
- ‘Just Look Up’ de Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up
- ‘Little Stars’ de Dominic Fike / Euphoria
- ‘On My Way (Marry Me)’ de Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me
- ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ - Encanto Cast / Encanto
Mejor Docu-Reality Show para MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022
- ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’
- ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’
- ‘Selling Sunset’
- ‘Summer House’
- ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’
Mejor serie de competencia para MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022
- ‘American Idol’
- ‘Dancing with the Stars’
- ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’
- ‘The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies’
- ‘The Masked Singer’
Mejor Show de Lifestyle para MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022
- ‘Bar Rescue’
- ‘Dr. Pimple Popper’
- ‘Making It’
- ‘Selena + Chef’
- ‘Queer Eye’
Mejor Nueva serie sin guion para MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022
- ‘Heart to Heart’
- ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’
- ‘The D’Amelio Show’
- ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’
- ‘Queen of the Universe’
Mejor estrella de reality para MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022
- Chris “CT” Tamburello por ‘The Challenge’
- Chrishell Stause por ‘Selling Sunset’
- Lindsay Hubbard por ‘Summer House’
- Teresa Giudice por ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’
- Willow Pill por RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14
Mejor romance en un reality para MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022
- Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt en Bachelor in Paradise
- Loren & Alexei Brovarnik en Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days
- Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark en The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
- Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix en Vanderpump Rules
- Yandy & Mendeecees en Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
Mejor Talk Show de Actualidad para MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- The Drew Barrymore Show
- The Kelly Clarkson Show
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Mejor Conductor para MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022
- Charlamagne Tha God – Tha God’s Honest Truth
- Gordon Ramsay por MasterChef
- Kelly Clarkson por The Kelly Clarkson Show
- Rob Dyrdek por Ridiculousness
- RuPaul por RuPaul’s Drag Race
Estrella revelación de las redes sociales para MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022
- Bella Poarch – @bellapoarch en TikTok
- Benito Skinner – @bennydrama7 en Instagram
- Caleb Hearon – @calebsaysthings en Twitter
- Khaby Lame – @khabylame en TikTok
- Megan Stalter – @megstalter en Instagram
Mejor Pelea para MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022
- Bosco vs. Lady Camden en RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton en Salad toss fight – The Real Housewives of Potomac
- Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause en Selling Sunset
- Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard– en Summer House
- Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice en The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Mejor Regreso de un Reality para MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022
- Bethenny Frankel en The Big Shot with Bethenny
- Kylie Sonique Love en RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
- Paris Hilton en Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love
- Sher en Ex on the Beach
- Tami Roman en The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles
Mejor música en un documental para MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022
- JANET JACKSON.
- Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
- Oasis Knebworth 1996
- Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)
- The Beatles: Get Back