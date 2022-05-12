Las nominaciones para los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 ya han salido a la luz y ‘The Batman’, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ y ‘Euphoria’ son quienes lideran las nominaciones.

MTV ha abierto sus votaciones para que el público decida a los ganadores de los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022.

Dicha ceremonia se llevará a cabo el próximo 5 de junio en Los Ángeles, evento que será transmitido, en donde se premiará a lo mejor del cine y la televisión.

Para este año en las 26 categorías de los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022, quienes se alzan con más nominaciones son: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ con 7 nominaciones, ‘Euphoria’ con 6 y ‘The Batman’ con 4.

A continuación la lista de los nominados a los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022:

Mejor Película de los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

  • ‘Dune’
  • ‘Scream’
  • ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’
  • ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’
  • ‘The Adam Project’
  • ‘The Batman’

Mejor serie para los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

  • ‘Euphoria’
  • ‘Inventing Anna’
  • ‘Loki’
  • ‘Squid Game’
  • ‘Ted Lasso’
  • ‘Yellowstone’

Mejor actuación en una película para los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

  • Lady Gaga por ‘House of Gucci’
  • Robert Pattinson por ‘The Batman’
  • Sandra Bullock por ‘The Lost City’
  • Timothée Chalamet por ‘Dune’
  • Tom Holland por ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Mejor actuación en una serie para los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

  • Amanda Seyfried por ‘The Dropout’
  • Kelly Reilly por ‘Yellowstone’
  • Lily James por ‘Pam & Tommy’
  • Sydney Sweeney por ‘Euphoria’
  • Zendaya por ‘Euphoria’

Mejor héroe para los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

  • Daniel Craig por ‘No Time to Die’
  • Oscar Isaac por ‘Moon Knight’
  • Scarlett Johansson por ‘Black Widow’
  • Simu Liu por ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’
  • Tom Holland por ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Mejor villano para MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

  • Colin Farrell por ‘The Batman’
  • Daniel Radcliffe por ‘The Lost City’
  • James Jude Courtney por ‘Halloween Kills’
  • Victoria Pedretti por ‘You’
  • Willem Dafoe por ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Mejor beso para MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

  • Hunter Schafer y Dominic Fike por ‘Euphoria’
  • Lily Colins y Lucien Laviscount por ‘Emily in Paris’
  • Poppies & The Snake por ‘Jackass Forever’
  • Robert Pattinson y Zoë Kravitz por ‘The Batman’
  • Tom Holland y Zendaya por ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Mejor Actuación de comedia para MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

  • Brett Goldstein por ‘Ted Lasso’
  • John Cena por ‘Peacemaker’
  • Johnny Knoxville por ‘Jackass Forever’
  • Megan Stalter por ‘Hacks’
  • Ryan Reynolds por ‘Free Guy’

Actuación revelación para MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

  • Alana Haim por ‘Licorice Pizza’
  • Ariana DeBose por ‘West Side Story’
  • Hannah Einbinder por ‘Hacks’
  • Jung Ho-yeon por ‘Squid Game’
  • Sophia Di Martino por ‘Loki’

Mejor pelea para MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

  • Black Widow vs. Windows en ‘Black Widow’
  • Cassie vs. Maddy en ‘Euphoria’
  • Guy vs Dude en ‘Free Guy’
  • Shan-Chi bus fight en ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’
  • Spider-Man end battle en ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Mejor actuación de miedo para MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

  • Jenna Ortega en ‘Scream’
  • Kyle Richards en ‘Halloween Kills’
  • Mia Goth por ‘X’
  • Millicent Simmonds por ‘A Quiet Place Part II’
  • Sadie Sink por ‘Fear Street: Part Two 1978′

Mejor equipo para MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

  • Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson por ‘Loki’
  • Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short por ‘Only Murders in the Building’
  • Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire por ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’
  • Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell por ‘The Poject Adam’
  • Sandra Bullock, Channing Tattum, Brad Pitt por ‘The Lost City’

Here for the Hookup para MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

  • ‘Euphoria’
  • ‘Never Have I Ever’
  • ‘Pam & Tommy’
  • ‘Sex / Life’
  • ‘Sex Lives of College Girls’

Mejor canción para MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

  • ‘Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)’ de Jennifer Hudson / Respect
  • ‘Just Look Up’ de Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up
  • ‘Little Stars’ de Dominic Fike / Euphoria
  • ‘On My Way (Marry Me)’ de Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me
  • ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ - Encanto Cast / Encanto

Mejor Docu-Reality Show para MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

  • ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’
  • ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’
  • ‘Selling Sunset’
  • ‘Summer House’
  • ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Mejor serie de competencia para MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

  • ‘American Idol’
  • ‘Dancing with the Stars’
  • ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’
  • ‘The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies’
  • ‘The Masked Singer’

Mejor Show de Lifestyle para MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

  • ‘Bar Rescue’
  • ‘Dr. Pimple Popper’
  • ‘Making It’
  • ‘Selena + Chef’
  • ‘Queer Eye’

Mejor Nueva serie sin guion para MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

  • ‘Heart to Heart’
  • ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’
  • ‘The D’Amelio Show’
  • ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’
  • ‘Queen of the Universe’

Mejor estrella de reality para MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

  • Chris “CT” Tamburello por ‘The Challenge’
  • Chrishell Stause por ‘Selling Sunset’
  • Lindsay Hubbard por ‘Summer House’
  • Teresa Giudice por ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’
  • Willow Pill por RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14

Mejor romance en un reality para MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

  • Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt en Bachelor in Paradise
  • Loren & Alexei Brovarnik en Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days
  • Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark en The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
  • Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix en Vanderpump Rules
  • Yandy & Mendeecees en Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Mejor Talk Show de Actualidad para MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

  • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
  • The Drew Barrymore Show
  • The Kelly Clarkson Show
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
  • The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Mejor Conductor para MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

  • Charlamagne Tha God – Tha God’s Honest Truth
  • Gordon Ramsay por MasterChef
  • Kelly Clarkson por The Kelly Clarkson Show
  • Rob Dyrdek por Ridiculousness
  • RuPaul por RuPaul’s Drag Race

Estrella revelación de las redes sociales para MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

  • Bella Poarch – @bellapoarch en TikTok
  • Benito Skinner – @bennydrama7 en Instagram
  • Caleb Hearon – @calebsaysthings en Twitter
  • Khaby Lame – @khabylame en TikTok
  • Megan Stalter – @megstalter en Instagram

Mejor Pelea para MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

  • Bosco vs. Lady Camden en RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton en Salad toss fight – The Real Housewives of Potomac
  • Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause en Selling Sunset
  • Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard– en Summer House
  • Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice en The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Mejor Regreso de un Reality para MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

  • Bethenny Frankel en The Big Shot with Bethenny
  • Kylie Sonique Love en RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
  • Paris Hilton en Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love
  • Sher en Ex on the Beach
  • Tami Roman en The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles

Mejor música en un documental para MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

  • JANET JACKSON.
  • Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
  • Oasis Knebworth 1996
  • Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)
  • The Beatles: Get Back