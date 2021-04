A new picture from the set of #SpiderManNoWayHome features a prop combining the Statue of Liberty with Captain America's shield! (via: @blockbustedpod)



Murphy's Multiverse is also reporting the prop will be featured in the backdrop of "a key scene." pic.twitter.com/kQpeCCg4sg

— Spider-Man: No Way Home News (@spideysnews) April 5, 2021