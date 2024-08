🚨🌳 EXCL: Nottingham Forest submit new bid to Feyenoord for Santiago Giménez.



Proposal worth €33m package, add-ons included; it’d be club record sale for Feyenoord.



Gimenez, open to the move but now up to the clubs again. 🇲🇽



It’s third proposal from #NFFC for Giménez. pic.twitter.com/IlXmcN1gQ4