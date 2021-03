Instagram restringe mensajes de desconocidos a menores de edad

Some updates on what we're doing to keep teens safe on Instagram ❤️ Including:



🔒 Restricting DMs between teens and adults they don’t follow



🤔 Prompting teens to be careful in DMs even with adults they're connected to



🙋 Encouraging teens to make their accounts private pic.twitter.com/l1PZ9uwzeG

— Instagram (@instagram) March 16, 2021