“Everybody got a nine

Everybody is a bad boy now

Everybody wanna shine

Everybody drink your champagne now

Everybody is the shit

Everybody is the big thing now

Everybody is the boss

Everybody rocking gold chains now

Ain't nobody wanna work?

Ain't nobody wanna open up?

Ain't nobody wanna give?

Ain't nobody wanna wrap shit up?

Ain't nobody wanna fail?

Ain't nobody doing real these days?

Ain't nobody being true?

Ain’t nobody ever go my way?”

ELLIPHANT