A woman crosses a street before Mount Fuji, the highest mountain in Japan at 3,776 metres (12,460 feet), in Fujiyoshida, Yamanashi prefecture on October 31, 2024. Japan's Mount Fuji remained snow-less on October 31 -- the latest date that its majestic slopes have been bare since records began 130 years ago. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP) (YUICHI YAMAZAKI / AFP)