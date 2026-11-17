Hoy 17 de noviembre, The Game Awards 2026 ha dado a conocer su lista completa de nominados por categoría a lo mejor de los en la industria de los videojuegos.
En la 13.ª edición, la lista de nominados a The Game Awards 2026 está encabezada por Grand Theft Auto VI con 8 menciones en las principales categorías, incluyendo el máximo galardón Juego del Año o GOTY.
En la lista de nominados a los The Game Awards 2026, le siguen Resident Evil Requiem con 7 nominaciones y Control Resonant con 6 menciones.
La ceremonia de entrega a los The Game Awards 2026 tendrá lugar el próximo jueves 10 de diciembre en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles, California.
Lista completa de nominados por categoría a The Game Awards 2026
A continuación te dejamos la lista completa por categoría de los nominados a The Game Awards 2026:
Juego del Año (GOTY)
- 007 First Light
- Control Resonant
- Grand Theft Auto 6
- Phantom Blade Zero
- Resident Evil Requiem
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Mejor Dirección
- Control Resonant
- Grand Theft Auto 6
- Phantom Blade Zero
- Pragmata
- Resident Evil Requiem
Mejor Narrativa
- 007 First Light
- Control Resonant
- Grand Theft Auto 6
- Resident Evil Requiem
- The Blood of Dawnwalker
Mejor Dirección de Arte
- Control Resonant
- Grand Theft Auto 6
- Mouse P.I. For Hire
- Phantom Balde Zero
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Mejor Banda Sonora y Música
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve
- Grand Theft Auto 6
- Mixtape
- Phantom Blade Zero
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Mejor Diseño de Audio
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve
- Control Resonant
- Grand Theft Auto 6
- Resident Evil Requiem
- Star Wars: Galactic Racers
Mejor Interpretación
- Patrick Gibson — 007 First Light
- Angela Sant’Albano — Resident Evil Requiem
- Liam Mcintyre — Marvel’s Wolverine
- Manni L. Perez — Grand Theft Auto 6
- Rahul Kohli — Saros
Juego por Impacto
- Big Walk
- Cairn
- Forever Ago
- Life is Strange Reunion
- Lily’s World XD
- Mixtape
Mejor Juego con soporte continuo
- Arc Raiders
- Final Fantasy 14 Online
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Mejor Soporte de Comunidad
- Crimson Desert
- Helldivers 2
- No Man’s Sky
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Warframe
Mejor Juego Independiente
- Big Walk
- Cairn
- Denshattack
- Mewgenics
- Mina the Hollower
Mejor Debut Indie
- Dressmaker
- Esoteric Ebb
- Orbitals
- Replaced
- Silver Pines
Mejor Juego para Dispositivos Móviles
- Arknights Endfield
- Monster Hunter Outlanders
- Neverness to Everness
- Pokemon Champions
- Where Winds Meet
Mejor Juego VR/AR
- Forefront
- Into the Radious 2
- Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City
- Thoef VR: Legacy of Shadow
Mejor Juego de Acción
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve
- Gears of War: E-Day
- Onimusha: Way of the Sword
- Phantom Blade Zero
- Saros
Mejor Juego de Acción/Aventura
- 007 First Light
- Control Resonant
- Grand Theft Auto 6
- Pragmata
- Resident Evil Requiem
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Mejor RPG
- Final Fantasy Resonance
- Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave
- Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection
- The Blood of Dawnwalker
- Trails in the Sky: 2nd Chapter
Mejor Juego de Lucha
- 2XKO
- Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game
- Invincible VS
- Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls
- My Hero Academia: All’s Justice
Mejor Juego Familiar
- Big Walk
- Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
- Nintendo Switch Sports Resort
- Pokemon Pokopia
- Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
Mejor Juego de Simulación/Estrategia
- Mewgenics
- Planet Zoo 2
- Pokemon Pokopia
- Slay the Spire 2
- Star Wars Zero Company
Mejor Juego Deportivo/Juego de Carreras
- EA Sports FC 27
- Forza Horizon 6
- Nintendo Switch Sports Resort
- Screamer
- Star Wars: Galactic Racer
Mejor Juego Multijugador
- Big Walk
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4
- Gears of War: E-Day
- Marathon
- Meccha Chameleon
- Orbitals
Mejor Adaptación
- Cyberpunk Edgerunners: Temporada 2
- Fallout: Temporada 2
- Mortal Kombat II
- Resident Evil
- Super Mario Galaxy: La Película
Mejor Creación de Usuario
- A Dream of Silence: Revamped — Baldur’s Gate 3
- Create Aeronautics — Minecraft
- NoPixel V — Grand Theft Auto Online
- Star Wars Droid Tycoon — Fortnite
- TTK Testing — Roblox
Creador de Contenido del Año
- Cdawg
- Cellbit
- IShowSpeed
- LilSimsie
- OhnePixel
Innovación en Accesibilidad
- Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced
- Forza Horizon 6
- Gears of War: E-Day
- Marvel’s Wolverine
- Rhythm Heaven Groove
Juego más anticipado
- Fable
- Final Fantasy 7: Revelation
- God of War Laufey
- Resident Evil: Veronica
- The Witcher IV