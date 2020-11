#Mexico Residents of Fresnillo, Zacatecas are burning down the local town hall & downtown monuments after 12 year old Sofia was lured out of her house 11 days ago & was found dead today with signs of torture. Solidarity with the family. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5XmjOHRMFh

— Voices in Movement (@VIM_Media) November 23, 2020