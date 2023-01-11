El Sindicato de Actores de Estados Unidos ha dado a conocer la lista de todos los nominados en televisión y cine a los SAG Awards 2023.
La temporada de premios está en su momento, luego de que este miércoles 11 de enero el sindicato de actores dio a conocer a sus nominados para su entrega 29°.
Ya que la ceremonia de premiación a los premios SAG Awards 2023 tendrá lugar el próximo domingo 26 de febrero en el Fairmont Century Plaza de Los Ángeles.
Asimismo la transmisión de los SAG Awards 2023 se podrá ver a nivel mundial, pues para su edición 29 se emitirán en el canal de YouTube de Netflix.
Esto son todos los nominados a los SAG Awards 2023
Aquí la lista completa de todos los nominados en cine y televisión por el sindicato de actores a los premios SAG Awards 2023:
Nominados a los SAG Awards 2023 en cine
Mejor elenco en película
- “Babylon”
- “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- “The Fabelmans”
- “Women Talking”
Mejor actor principal en película
- Austin Butler, “Elvis”
- Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”
- Bill Nighy, “Living”
- Adam Sandler, “Hustle”
Mejor actriz principal en película
- Cate Blanchett, “TÁR”
- Viola Davis, “The Woman King”
- Ana de Armas, “Blonde”
- Danielle Deadwyler, “Till”
- Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Mejor actor de reparto en película
- Paul Dano, “The Fabelmans”
- Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”
Mejor actriz de reparto en película
- Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- Hong Chau, “The Whale”
- Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Jamie-Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Mejor elenco en película de acción
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- “The Batman”
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
- “The Woman King”
Nominados a los SAG Awards 2023 en televisión
Mejor elenco en serie de drama
- “Better Call Saul”
- “The Crown”
- “Ozark”
- “Severance”
- “The White Lotus”
Mejor actor de serie de drama
- Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”
- Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
- Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”
- Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
- Adam Scott, “Severance”
Mejor actriz de serie de drama
- Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”
- Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”
- Julia Garner, “Ozark”
- Laura Linney, “Ozark”
- Zendaya, “Euphoria”
Mejor elenco en serie de comedia
- “Abbott Elementary”
- “Barry”
- “The Bear”
- “Hacks”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
Mejor actor de en serie de drama
- Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”
- Bill Hader, “Barry”
- Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
Mejor actriz en serie de comedia
- Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
- Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
- Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”
- Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Mejor actor en miniserie
- Steve Carell, “The Patient”
- Taron Edgerton, “Blackbird”
- Sam Elliott, “1883″
- Paul Walter Houser, “Blackbird”
- Evan Peters, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
Mejor actriz en miniserie
- Emily Blunt, “The English”
- Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”
- Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”
- Niecy Nash-Betts, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
- Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”
Mejor elenco en serie de acción
- “Andor”
- “The Boys”
- “House of the Dragon”
- “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”
- “Stranger Things”