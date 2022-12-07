Se ha dado a conocer la lista de nominados a los Critics Choice Awards 2023 que reconoce a lo mejor de la televisión; premiación en la cual veremos competir al mexicano Diego Luna.

Los Premios de la Crítica Televisiva concedido por Broadcast Television Journalists Association ha dado a conocer a su nominados ya que será el domingo 15 de enero de 2023 cuando se revelen los ganadores.

La ceremonia de la entrega 28° de los Critics Choice Awards 2023 se estará llevando a cabo en Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel en Los Ángeles y será conducida por la comediante, presentadora de televisión Chelsea Handler.

En esta ocasión destaca la serie Abbott Elementary que recibió un total de seis nominaciones siendo esta la más nominada a los Critics Choice Awards 2023.

Le sigue la serie de Netflix Better Call Saul con cinco nominaciones a los Critics Choice Awards 2023 en sus categorías principales.

Asimismo destaca la nominación al actor mexicano de 42 años de edad  Diego Luna quien se encuentra nominado a los Critics Choice Awards 2023 a Mejor Actor en Serie Dramática.

Critic Choice Awards (Critic Choice Awards )

Lista de nominados a los Critics Choice Awards 2023 en televisión

Mejor serie de drama

  • Andor (Disney+)
  • Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
  • Better Call Saul (AMC)
  • The Crown (Netflix)
  • Euphoria (HBO)
  • The Good Fight (Paramount+)
  • House of the Dragon (HBO)
  • Severance (Apple TV+)
  • Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
Series Netflix: 'Better Call Saul', temporada 6
Series Netflix: 'Better Call Saul', temporada 6 (Greg Lewis)

Mejor actor en una serie de drama

  • Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (FX)
  • Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
  • Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+)
  • Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)
  • Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV+)
  • Antony Starr – The Boys (Prime Video)
Andor de Star Wars, protagonizada por Diego Luna, estrena espectacular tráiler (VIDEO)
Andor de Star Wars, protagonizada por Diego Luna, estrena espectacular tráiler (VIDEO) (Disney)

Mejor actriz en una serie de drama

  • Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
  • Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
  • Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix)
  • Mandy Moore – This Is Us (NBC)
  • Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
  • Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)
Zendaya en su papel de Rue en la serie Euphoria de HBO Max
Zendaya en su papel de Rue en la serie Euphoria de HBO Max (HBO Max)

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de drama

  • Andre Braugher – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
  • Ismael Cruz Córdova – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video)
  • Michael Emerson – Evil (Paramount+)
  • Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul (AMC)
  • John Lithgow – The Old Man (FX)
  • Matt Smith – House of the Dragon (HBO)
House of the Dragon Matt Smith

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de drama

  • Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon (HBO)
  • Carol Burnett – Better Call Saul (AMC)
  • Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)
  • Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)
  • Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
  • Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)
House of the Dragon

Mejor serie de comedia

  • Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Barry (HBO)
  • The Bear (FX)
  • Better Things (FX)
  • Ghosts (CBS)
  • Hacks (HBO Max)
  • Reboot (Hulu)
  • Reservation Dogs (FX)

Mejor actor en una serie de comedia

  • Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
  • Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)
  • Keegan-Michael Key – Reboot (Hulu)
  • Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
  • Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)
  • D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)
Premios Oscar 2022: ¿Selena Gomez, Steve Martin y Martin Short serán los anfitriones?
Premios Oscar 2022: ¿Selena Gomez, Steve Martin y Martin Short serán los anfitriones? (Fotografía tomada de video - YouTube)

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia

  • Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)
  • Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
  • Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)
  • Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)
  • Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)
Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco)

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

  • Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)
  • Leslie Jordan – Call Me Kat (Fox)
  • James Marsden – Dead to Me (Netflix)
  • Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

  • Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)
  • Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)
  • Marcia Gay Harden – Uncoupled (Netflix)
  • Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Mejor serie limitada

  • The Dropout (Hulu)
  • Gaslit (Starz)
  • The Girl from Plainville (Hulu)
  • The Offer (Paramount+)
  • Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
  • Station Eleven (HBO Max)
  • This Is Going to Hurt (AMC+)
  • Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)
Pam & Tommy
Pam & Tommy (@pamandtommyonhulu / Ins)

Mejor película de televisión

  • Fresh (Hulu)
  • Prey (Hulu)
  • Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)
  • The Survivor (HBO)
  • Three Months (Paramount+)
  • Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Mejor actor en una serie limitada o película de televisión

  • Ben Foster – The Survivor (HBO)
  • Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)
  • Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)
  • Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
  • Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
  • Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt (AMC+)
Daniel Radcliffe
Daniel Radcliffe (Mike Segar / REUTERS)

Mejor actriz en una serie limitada o película de televisión

  • Julia Garner – Inventing Anna (Netflix)
  • Lily James – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
  • Amber Midthunder – Prey (Hulu)
  • Julia Roberts – Gaslit (Starz)
  • Michelle Pfeiffer – The First Lady (Showtime)
  • Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu)
Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts (@juliafroberts)

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada o película de televisión

  • Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)
  • Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient (FX)
  • Matthew Goode – The Offer (Paramount+)
  • Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
  • Ray Liotta – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
  • Shea Whigham – Gaslit (Starz)

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada o película de televisión

  • Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)
  • Dominique Fishback – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)
  • Betty Gilpin – Gaslit (Starz)
  • Melanie Lynskey – Candy (Hulu)
  • Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
  • Juno Temple – The Offer (Paramount+)

Mejor serie en lengua extranjera

  • 1899 (Netflix)
  • Borgen (Netflix)
  • Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix)
  • Garcia! (HBO Max)
  • The Kingdom Exodus (MUBI)
  • Kleo (Netflix)
  • My Brilliant Friend (HBO)
  • Pachinko (Apple TV+)
  • Tehran (Apple TV+)
1899, serie de los creadores de Dark

Mejor serie animada

  • Bluey (Disney+)
  • Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
  • Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim)
  • Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
  • Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
  • Undone (Prime Video)

Mejor talk show

  • The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)
  • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
  • The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
  • Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
  • Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

Mejor especial de comedia

  • Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (Netflix)
  • Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (HBO)
  • Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (Netflix)
  • Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth (HBO)
  • Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)
  • Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early (Peacock)