Los Critics Choice Awards 2023 han dado a conocer este miércoles 14 de diciembre, su lista de nominados a lo mejor del cine.

Lista que sucede a la dada a conocer por los Critics Choice Awards 2023 del pasado 6 de diciembre a lo mejor de la televisión.

Los Premios de la Crítica Cinematográfica y Televisiva concedidos por Broadcast Television Journalists Association en su edición 28° serán entregados el próximo 15 de enero de 2023 para ambos formatos -cine y televisión-.

Asimismo, la ceremonia de los Critics Choice Awards 2023 será conducida por la comediante y presentadora de televisión Chelsea Handler de 47 años de edad, desde el Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel en Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos.

Critics Choice Awards (Critics Choice Awards 2022)

Todos los nominados al cine en los Critics Choice Awards 2023

En su edición 28° a los Critics Choice Awards 2023, la cinta Everything Everywhere All at Once encabeza las nominaciones con 14 menciones.

Seguida de las cintas que estarán pronto a estrenarse Los Fabelman con 11 menciones y Babylon con 10.

Mientras que los mexicanos nominados a los Critics Choice Awards 2023 en cine está Alejandro González Iñárritu está nominado con Bardo por Mejor película de habla no inglesa.

Por su parte, Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro está nominada a Mejor película animada, Mejor canción y Mejor música original.

Lista completa de nominados a los Critics Choice Awards 2023 en cine:

Mejor película

Avatar: el camino del agua

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

RRR

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Critics Choice Awards 2023: Lista de todos los nominados en cine (A24)

Mejor director

James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Damien Chazelle – Babylon

Todd Field – Tár

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

S. S. Rajamouli – RRR

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Steven Spielberg (Jordan Strauss / AP)

Mejor actor

Austin Butler – Elvis

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount)

Mejor actriz

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Margot Robbie – Babylon

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Ni Barbie ni Harley Quinn: Margot Robbie regresa con Babylon ( Paramount Pictures)

Mejor actor de reparto

Paul Dano – The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Barry Keoghan (Doug Peters / Reuters / PA Images via Reuters Connect)

Mejor actriz de reparto

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Jessie Buckley – Women Talking

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Jamie Lee Curtis (AP)

Mejor joven actor/actriz

Frankie Corio – Aftersun

Jalyn Hall – Till

Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans

Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy

Banks Repeta – Armageddon Time

Sadie Sink – The Whale

Stranger Things: Sadie Sink no sabe si Max estará en la temporada 5 (Instagram @sadiesink_)

Mejor actuación conjunta

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

The Woman King

Women Talking

Mejor guion original

Todd Field – Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans

Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

Mejor historia adaptada

Samuel D. Hunter – The Whale

Kazuo Ishiguro – Living

Rian Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Primer vistazo a 'Knives Out 2' (Netflix Latinoamérica / YouTube)

Mejor fotografía

Russell Carpenter – Avatar: The Way of Water

Roger Deakins – Empire of Light

Florian Hoffmeister – Tár

Janusz Kaminski – The Fabelmans

Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick

Linus Sandgren – Babylon

Mejor diseño de producción

Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara – The Fabelmans

Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – Avatar: The Way of Water

Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – Elvis

Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon

Mejor edición

Tom Cross – Babylon

Eddie Hamilton – Top Gun: Maverick

Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond – Elvis

Monika Willi – Tár

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Jenny Eagan – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Shirley Kurata – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Catherine Martin – Elvis

Gersha Phillips – The Woman King

Mary Zophres – Babylon

Mejor peinado y maquillaje

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Whale

Pósters de 'The Batman' (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Mejores efectos visuales

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Everything Everywhere All at Once

RRR

Top Gun: Maverick

Avatar 2: El Camino del Agua (Disney)

Mejor comedia

The Banshees of Inisherin

Bros

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Mejor película animada

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Wendell & Wild

Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro (Netflix)

Mejor película de lengua extranjera

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Close

Decision to Leave

RRR

Alejandro González Iñárritu (Netflix)

Mejor canción

Carolina – Where the Crawdads Sing

Ciao Papa – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu – RRR

New Body Rhumba – White Noise

Mejor banda sonora

Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Michael Giacchino – The Batman

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz – Babylon

John Williams – The Fabelmans