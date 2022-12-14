Los Critics Choice Awards 2023 han dado a conocer este miércoles 14 de diciembre, su lista de nominados a lo mejor del cine.

Lista que sucede a la dada a conocer por los Critics Choice Awards 2023 del pasado 6 de diciembre a lo mejor de la televisión.

Los Premios de la Crítica Cinematográfica y Televisiva concedidos por Broadcast Television Journalists Association en su edición 28° serán entregados el próximo 15 de enero de 2023 para ambos formatos -cine y televisión-.

También puedes leer

Asimismo, la ceremonia de los Critics Choice Awards 2023 será conducida por la comediante y presentadora de televisión Chelsea Handler de 47 años de edad, desde el Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel en Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos.

Critics Choice Awards
Critics Choice Awards (Critics Choice Awards 2022)

Todos los nominados al cine en los Critics Choice Awards 2023

En su edición 28° a los Critics Choice Awards 2023, la cinta Everything Everywhere All at Once encabeza las nominaciones con 14 menciones.

Seguida de las cintas que estarán pronto a estrenarse Los Fabelman con 11 menciones y Babylon con 10.

Mientras que los mexicanos nominados a los Critics Choice Awards 2023 en cine está Alejandro González Iñárritu está nominado con Bardo por Mejor película de habla no inglesa.

Por su parte, Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro está nominada a Mejor película animada, Mejor canción y Mejor música original.

Lista completa de nominados a los Critics Choice Awards 2023 en cine:

Mejor película

  • Avatar: el camino del agua
  • Babylon
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • The Fabelmans
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • RRR
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Women Talking
[object Object]
Critics Choice Awards 2023: Lista de todos los nominados en cine (A24)

Mejor director

  • James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Damien Chazelle – Babylon
  • Todd Field – Tár
  • Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
  • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Sarah Polley – Women Talking
  • Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
  • S. S. Rajamouli – RRR
  • Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Steven Spielberg
Steven Spielberg (Jordan Strauss / AP)

Mejor actor

  • Austin Butler – Elvis
  • Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
  • Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brendan Fraser – The Whale
  • Paul Mescal – Aftersun
  • Bill Nighy – Living
[object Object]
Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount)

Mejor actriz

  • Cate Blanchett – Tár
  • Viola Davis – The Woman King
  • Danielle Deadwyler – Till
  • Margot Robbie – Babylon
  • Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
  • Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Ni Barbie ni Harley Quinn: Margot Robbie regresa con Babylon
Ni Barbie ni Harley Quinn: Margot Robbie regresa con Babylon ( Paramount Pictures)

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Paul Dano – The Fabelmans
  • Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
  • Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
Barry Keoghan
Barry Keoghan (Doug Peters / Reuters / PA Images via Reuters Connect)

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Jessie Buckley – Women Talking
  • Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis (AP)

Mejor joven actor/actriz

  • Frankie Corio – Aftersun
  • Jalyn Hall – Till
  • Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans
  • Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy
  • Banks Repeta – Armageddon Time
  • Sadie Sink – The Whale
Stranger Things: Sadie Sink no sabe si Max estará en la temporada 5
Stranger Things: Sadie Sink no sabe si Max estará en la temporada 5 (Instagram @sadiesink_)

Mejor actuación conjunta

  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • The Fabelmans
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • The Woman King
  • Women Talking

Mejor guion original

  • Todd Field – Tár
  • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
  • Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

Mejor historia adaptada

  • Samuel D. Hunter – The Whale
  • Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
  • Rian Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said
  • Sarah Polley – Women Talking
Primer vistazo a 'Knives Out 2'
Primer vistazo a 'Knives Out 2' (Netflix Latinoamérica / YouTube)

Mejor fotografía

  • Russell Carpenter – Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Roger Deakins – Empire of Light
  • Florian Hoffmeister – Tár
  • Janusz Kaminski – The Fabelmans
  • Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick
  • Linus Sandgren – Babylon

Mejor diseño de producción

  • Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara – The Fabelmans
  • Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – Elvis
  • Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon

Mejor edición

  • Tom Cross – Babylon
  • Eddie Hamilton – Top Gun: Maverick
  • Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond – Elvis
  • Monika Willi – Tár

Mejor diseño de vestuario

  • Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Jenny Eagan – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Shirley Kurata – Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Catherine Martin – Elvis
  • Gersha Phillips – The Woman King
  • Mary Zophres – Babylon

Mejor peinado y maquillaje

  • Babylon
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • The Whale
Pósters de 'The Batman'
Pósters de 'The Batman' (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Mejores efectos visuales

  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • RRR
  • Top Gun: Maverick
[object Object]
Avatar 2: El Camino del Agua (Disney)

Mejor comedia

  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Bros
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Triangle of Sadness
  • The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Mejor película animada

  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
  • Turning Red
  • Wendell & Wild
Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro
Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro (Netflix)

Mejor película de lengua extranjera

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Argentina, 1985
  • Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
  • Close
  • Decision to Leave
  • RRR
[object Object]
Alejandro González Iñárritu (Netflix)

Mejor canción

  • Carolina – Where the Crawdads Sing
  • Ciao Papa – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick
  • Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Naatu Naatu – RRR
  • New Body Rhumba – White Noise

Mejor banda sonora

  • Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Michael Giacchino – The Batman
  • Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár
  • Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
  • Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
  • John Williams – The Fabelmans
John Williams
John Williams (Alec McNayr)