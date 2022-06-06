Los ganadores de los MTV Movie and TV Awards 2022 se dieron a conocer la noche de ayer, donde se premió a lo más destacado dentro del mundo del cine y la televisión.

Los MTV Movie and TV Awards 2022 se llevaron con éxito en The Barker Hangar en Santa Mónica, California, donde Vanessa Hudgens fue la presentadora de la gala.

Este año el premio a la mejor película en MTV Movie and TV Awards 2022 fue para ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

Mientras que la mejor serie en los MTV Movie and TV Awards 2022, la gran ganadora de la noche fue ‘Euphoria’

Por otra parte los reconocimientos honoríficos para este año en los MTV Movie and TV Awards 2022 fueron para Jennifer López quien recibió el Generation Award.

Mientras que Jack Black fue reconocido con el premio Genio de la Comedia y Bethenny Frankel recibió el MTV Reality Royalty Lifetime Achievement Award.

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022: Estos son los ganadores (Chris Pizzello / Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022: Lista completa de ganadores

Aquí todos los ganadores en la noche de la trigésima edición de los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022:

Mejor película

Dune

Scream

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home - GANADORA

The Adam Project

The Batman

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony)

Mejor serie

Euphoria - GANADORA

Inventing Anna

Loki

Squid Game

Ted Lasso

Yellowstone

Mejor actuación en una película

Lady Gaga: House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson: The Batman

Sandra Bullock: The Lost City

Timothée Chalamet: Dune

Tom Holland: Spider-Man: No Way Home - GANADOR

Tom Holland como Peter Parker en 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (Matt Kennedy /Sony Pictures / AP / AP)

Mejor actuación en una serie

Amanda Seyfried: The Dropout

Kelly Reilly: Yellowstone

Lily James: Pam & Tommy

Sydney Sweeney: Euphoria

Zendaya: Euphoria - GANADORA

Mejor Héroe

Daniel Craig: No Time to Die

Oscar Isaac: Moon Knight

Scarlett Johansson: Black Widow - GANADORA

Simu Liu: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tom Holland: Spider-Man: No Way Home

Scarlett Johansson en 'Black Widow' (Marvel Studios / EFE)

Mejor Villano

Colin Farrell: The Batman

Daniel Radcliffe: The Lost City - GANADOR

James Jude Courtney: Halloween Kills

Victoria Pedretti: You

Willem Dafoe: Spider-Man: No Way Home

Mejor beso

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike: Euphoria

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount: Emily in Paris

Poopies & the snake: Jackass Forever - GANADOR

Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz: The Batman

Tom Holland & Zendaya: Spider-Man: No Way Home

Mejor actuación de comedia

Brett Goldstein: Ted Lasso

John Cena: Peacemaker

Johnny Knoxville: Jackass Forever

Megan Stalter: Hacks

Ryan Reynolds: Free Guy - GANADOR

Actuación revelación

Alana Haim: Licorice Pizza

Ariana DeBose: West Side Story

Hannah Einbinder: Hacks

Jung Ho-yeon: Squid Game

Sophia Di Martino: Loki - GANADORA

Mejor pelea

Black Widow vs. Widows: Black Widow

Cassie vs. Maddy: Euphoria - GANADORA

Guy vs. Dude: Free Guy

Shang-Chi bus fight: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Men end battle: Spider-Man: No Way Home

Actuación más aterradora

Jenna Ortega: Scream - GANADORA

Kyle Richards: Halloween Kills

Mia Goth: X

Millicent Simmonds: A Quiet Place Part II

Sadie Sink: Fear Street: Part Two 1978

Mejor equipo

Loki: Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson - GANADOR

Only Murders in the Building: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

Spider-Man: No Way Home: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

The Adam Project: Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

The Lost City: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

Loki (Disney)

Aquí por el sexo

Euphoria - GANADORA

Never Have I Ever

Pam & Tommy

Sex/Life

Sex Lives of College Girls

Mejor canción

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” Jennifer Hudson / Respect

“Just Look Up,” Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up

“Little Star,” Dominic Fike / Euphoria

“On My Way (Marry Me),” Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me - GANADORA

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Encanto cast / Encanto

MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted

Mejor serie docu-reality

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Selling Sunset - GANADORA

Summer House

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Mejor show de competencias

American Idol

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race - GANADORA

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

The Masked Singer

RuPaul. (RuPaul's Drag Race.)

Mejor show de lifestyle

Bar Rescue

Dr. Pimple Popper

Making It

Selena + Chef - GANADORA

Queer Eye

Mejor serie nueva

Hart to Heart

Teen Mom: Family Reunion

The D’Amelio Show - GANADORA

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Queen of the Universe

Mejor estrella de reality

Chris “CT” Tamburello: The Challenge

Chrishell Stause: Selling Sunset - GANADORA

Lindsay Hubbard: Summer House

Teresa Giudice: The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Willow Pill: RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14

Mejor romance de reality

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt: Bachelor in Paradise

Loren & Alexei Brovarnik: Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days - GANADOR

Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark: The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix: Vanderpump Rules

Yandy & Mendeecees: Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Mejor talk show

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - GANADOR

Mejor presentador

Charlamagne Tha God: Tha God’s Honest Truth

Gordon Ramsay: MasterChef

Kelly Clarkson: The Kelly Clarkson Show - GANADORA

Rob Dyrdek: Ridiculousness

RuPaul: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Social Star revelación

Bella Poarch: @bellapoarch on TikTok - GANADORA

Benito Skinner: @bennydrama7 on Instagram

Caleb Hearon: @calebsaysthings on Twitter

Khaby Lame: @khabylame on TikTok

Megan Stalter: @megstalter on Instagram

Mejor pelea

Bosco vs. Lady Camden: RuPaul’s Drag Race - GANADORA

Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight: The Real Housewives of Potomac

Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause: Selling Sunset

Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard: Summer House

Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice: The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Mejor regreso en un reality

Bethenny Frankel: The Big Shot with Bethenny

Kylie Sonique Love: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

Paris Hilton: Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love - GANADORA

Sher: Ex on the Beach

Tami Roman: The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles

Mejor documental musical

JANET JACKSON.

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

Oasis Knebworth 1996

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) - GANADOR

The Beatles: Get Back