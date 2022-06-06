MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022: Estos son los ganadores

Los ganadores de los MTV Movie and TV Awards 2022 se dieron a conocer la noche de ayer, donde se premió a lo más destacado dentro del mundo del cine y la televisión.
Los MTV Movie and TV Awards 2022 se llevaron con éxito en The Barker Hangar en Santa Mónica, California, donde Vanessa Hudgens fue la presentadora de la gala.
Este año el premio a la mejor película en MTV Movie and TV Awards 2022 fue para ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.
Mientras que la mejor serie en los MTV Movie and TV Awards 2022, la gran ganadora de la noche fue ‘Euphoria’
Por otra parte los reconocimientos honoríficos para este año en los MTV Movie and TV Awards 2022 fueron para Jennifer López quien recibió el Generation Award.
Mientras que Jack Black fue reconocido con el premio Genio de la Comedia y Bethenny Frankel recibió el MTV Reality Royalty Lifetime Achievement Award.
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022: Lista completa de ganadores
Aquí todos los ganadores en la noche de la trigésima edición de los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022:
Mejor película
Dune
Scream
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home - GANADORA
The Adam Project
The Batman
Mejor serie
Euphoria - GANADORA
Inventing Anna
Loki
Squid Game
Ted Lasso
Yellowstone
Mejor actuación en una película
Lady Gaga: House of Gucci
Robert Pattinson: The Batman
Sandra Bullock: The Lost City
Timothée Chalamet: Dune
Tom Holland: Spider-Man: No Way Home - GANADOR
Mejor actuación en una serie
Amanda Seyfried: The Dropout
Kelly Reilly: Yellowstone
Lily James: Pam & Tommy
Sydney Sweeney: Euphoria
Zendaya: Euphoria - GANADORA
Mejor Héroe
Daniel Craig: No Time to Die
Oscar Isaac: Moon Knight
Scarlett Johansson: Black Widow - GANADORA
Simu Liu: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Tom Holland: Spider-Man: No Way Home
Mejor Villano
Colin Farrell: The Batman
Daniel Radcliffe: The Lost City - GANADOR
James Jude Courtney: Halloween Kills
Victoria Pedretti: You
Willem Dafoe: Spider-Man: No Way Home
Mejor beso
Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike: Euphoria
Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount: Emily in Paris
Poopies & the snake: Jackass Forever - GANADOR
Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz: The Batman
Tom Holland & Zendaya: Spider-Man: No Way Home
Mejor actuación de comedia
Brett Goldstein: Ted Lasso
John Cena: Peacemaker
Johnny Knoxville: Jackass Forever
Megan Stalter: Hacks
Ryan Reynolds: Free Guy - GANADOR
Actuación revelación
Alana Haim: Licorice Pizza
Ariana DeBose: West Side Story
Hannah Einbinder: Hacks
Jung Ho-yeon: Squid Game
Sophia Di Martino: Loki - GANADORA
Mejor pelea
Black Widow vs. Widows: Black Widow
Cassie vs. Maddy: Euphoria - GANADORA
Guy vs. Dude: Free Guy
Shang-Chi bus fight: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Men end battle: Spider-Man: No Way Home
Actuación más aterradora
Jenna Ortega: Scream - GANADORA
Kyle Richards: Halloween Kills
Mia Goth: X
Millicent Simmonds: A Quiet Place Part II
Sadie Sink: Fear Street: Part Two 1978
Mejor equipo
Loki: Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson - GANADOR
Only Murders in the Building: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
Spider-Man: No Way Home: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
The Adam Project: Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
The Lost City: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt
Aquí por el sexo
Euphoria - GANADORA
Never Have I Ever
Pam & Tommy
Sex/Life
Sex Lives of College Girls
Mejor canción
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” Jennifer Hudson / Respect
“Just Look Up,” Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up
“Little Star,” Dominic Fike / Euphoria
“On My Way (Marry Me),” Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me - GANADORA
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Encanto cast / Encanto
MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted
Mejor serie docu-reality
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
Selling Sunset - GANADORA
Summer House
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Mejor show de competencias
American Idol
Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race - GANADORA
The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
The Masked Singer
Mejor show de lifestyle
Bar Rescue
Dr. Pimple Popper
Making It
Selena + Chef - GANADORA
Queer Eye
Mejor serie nueva
Hart to Heart
Teen Mom: Family Reunion
The D’Amelio Show - GANADORA
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
Queen of the Universe
Mejor estrella de reality
Chris “CT” Tamburello: The Challenge
Chrishell Stause: Selling Sunset - GANADORA
Lindsay Hubbard: Summer House
Teresa Giudice: The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Willow Pill: RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14
Mejor romance de reality
Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt: Bachelor in Paradise
Loren & Alexei Brovarnik: Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days - GANADOR
Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark: The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix: Vanderpump Rules
Yandy & Mendeecees: Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
Mejor talk show
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - GANADOR
Mejor presentador
Charlamagne Tha God: Tha God’s Honest Truth
Gordon Ramsay: MasterChef
Kelly Clarkson: The Kelly Clarkson Show - GANADORA
Rob Dyrdek: Ridiculousness
RuPaul: RuPaul’s Drag Race
Social Star revelación
Bella Poarch: @bellapoarch on TikTok - GANADORA
Benito Skinner: @bennydrama7 on Instagram
Caleb Hearon: @calebsaysthings on Twitter
Khaby Lame: @khabylame on TikTok
Megan Stalter: @megstalter on Instagram
Mejor pelea
Bosco vs. Lady Camden: RuPaul’s Drag Race - GANADORA
Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight: The Real Housewives of Potomac
Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause: Selling Sunset
Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard: Summer House
Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice: The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Mejor regreso en un reality
Bethenny Frankel: The Big Shot with Bethenny
Kylie Sonique Love: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
Paris Hilton: Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love - GANADORA
Sher: Ex on the Beach
Tami Roman: The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles
Mejor documental musical
JANET JACKSON.
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
Oasis Knebworth 1996
Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) - GANADOR
The Beatles: Get Back