Aaron Rodgers' 26-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson had a completion probability of 13.6%, the 5th-most improbable completion of the season, and most improbable by Rodgers since Week 1, 2020.



🔹 Air Distance: 47.0 yards

🔹 Target Separation: 0.8 yards



