PLEASE SHARE - Missing Child Alert. Amberly Alexis Barnett is a 11-year-old white female. (5’1, 98lbs) She was last seen wearing a navy blue hoodie with dark khaki pants at her home at 6pm last night in Collinsville, AL. Call 9-1-1 or the DeKalb Co. Sheriff at (256) 845-3801. pic.twitter.com/0zV2hABTkT