An Afghan asylum seeker stabs 4

German football fans, killing 1 & seriously wounding 2



First, he stabbed a 23-y-old to death. He was watching the game btw Germany & Scotland at the town square in Wolmirstedt



Later, he stabbed 3 Germans watching the game in their backyard



🇩🇪🇦🇫 pic.twitter.com/eF47YgcfQs