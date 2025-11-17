Los premios de la industria de los videojuegos, The Game Awards 2025 ha revelado ya su lista completa de nominados por categoría, incluido el GOTY.
Mismos premios The Game Awards 2025 que emocionan y se entregarán el 11 de diciembre y podrás ver en directo en los canales oficiales de YouTube y Twitch, y por primera vez en la famosa plataforma de streaming Prime Video de Amazon.
Lista completa de nominados por categoría para The Game Awards 2025
Estos son todos los nominados por categoría para los The Game Awards 2025:
The Game Awards 2025: Juego del Año (GOTY)
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Donkey Kong: Bananza
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Hades II
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
The Game Awards 2025 Mejor juego de acción / aventura
- Death Stranding 2
- Ghost of Yotei
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Split Fiction
The Game Awards 2025 Mejor juego de rol
- Avowed
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- The Outer Worlds 2
The Game Awards 2025 Mejor juego de lucha
- 2XKO
- Capcom Fighting Collection 2
- Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves
- Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
- Virtual Fighter 5
The Game Awards 2025 Mejor juego de acción
- Battlefield 6
- Doom: The Dark Ages
- Hades 2
- Ninja Gaiden 4
- Shinobi: The Art Of Vengeance
The Game Awards 2025 Mejor juego familiar
- Mario Kart World
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Split Fiction
- Sonic Racing Crossworlds Lego Party
- Lego Voyagers
The Game Awards 2025 Mejor juego de estrategia
- The Alters
- Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles
- Jurassic World Evolution 3
- Civilization 7
- Tempest Rising
- Two Point Museum
The Game Awards 2025 Innovación en accesibilidad
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows
- Atomfall
- Doom: The Dark Ages
- EA Sports FC 26
The Game Awards 2025 Mejor juego como servicio
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- Final Fantasy 14
- Marvel Rivals
- No Man’s Sky
The Game Awards 2025 Mejor interpretación
- Jennifer English - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Maelle)
- Ben Starr - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Verso)
- Charlie Cox - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Gustave)
- Erika Ishii - Ghost of Yotei (Atsu)
- Troy Baker - Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (Indiana Jones)
- Konatsu Katu - Silent Hill f (Hinako Shimizu)
The Game Awards 2025 Mejor juego para móviles
- Destiny Rising
- Persona 5: The Phantom
- X Sonic Rumble
- Umamasume Pretty Derby
- Wuthering Waves
The Game Awards 2025 Mejor dirección de arte
- Clair Obscure: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2
- Ghost of Yotei
- Hades 2
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
The Game Awards 2025 Mejor banda sonora
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Lorien Testard)
- Hades 2 (Darren Korb)
- Hollow Knight: Silksong (Christopher Larkin)
- Death Stranding 2 (Woodkid & Luvig Forssell)
- Ghost of Yotei (Toma Otowa)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
The Game Awards 2025 Mejor diseño de audio
- Battlefield 6
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2
- Ghost of Yotei
- Silent Hill f
The Game Awards 2025 Mejor adaptación
- A Minecraft Movie
- Devil May Cry
- Splinter Cell: Deathwatch
- The Last of Us: Season 2
- Until Dawn
The Game Awards 2025 Mejor narrativa
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2
- Ghost of Yotei
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
- Silent Hill f
The Game Awards 2025 Mejor juego por impacto
- Consume Me
- Despelote
- Lost Records: Bloom and Rage
- South of Midnight
- Wanderstop
The Game Awards 2025 Mejor apoyo a la comunidad
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man’s Sky
The Game Awards 2025 Mejor juego multijugador
- Arc Raiders
- Battlefield 6
- Elden Ring Nightreign
- Peak
- Split Fiction
The Game Awards 2025 Mejor juego independiente
- Absolum
- Ball x Pit
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Hades 2
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
The Game Awards 2025 Mejor juego debut independiente
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Despelote
- Dispatch
- Megabonk
The Game Awards 2025 Mejor juego de realidad virtual
- Alien Rogue Incursion
- Arken Age
- Ghost Town
- Deadpool VR
- The Midnight Walk
The Game Awards 2025 Mejor creador de contenido del año
- Cadrel
- Kai Cenat
- MoistCr1tikal
- Sakura Miko
- The Burnt Peanut
The Game Awards 2025 Juego más esperado
- Grand Theft Auto 6
- Resident Evil Requiem
- 007 First Light
- The Witcher 4
- Marvel’s Wolverine
The Game Awards 2025 Mejor juego deportivo / carreras
- EA Sports FC 26
- F1 25
- Mario Kart World
- Rematch
- Sonic Racing Crossworlds
The Game Awards 2025 Mejor juego eSport
- Counter Strike 2
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends Bang Bang
- Valorant
The Game Awards 2025 Mejor jugador de eSport
- Brawk
- Chovy
- Forsaken
- Kakeru
- Menard
- Zywoo
The Game Awards 2025 Mejor equipo de Esport
- Gen.G
- NRG
- Team Falcons
- Team Liquid PH
- Team Vitality
The Game Awards 2025 Mejor dirección
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2
- Ghost of Yotei
- Hades 2
- Split Fiction