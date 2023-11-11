La gala de los Golden Joystick Awards 2023, premios organizados por GamesRadar fueron entregados y aquí te tenemos a los ganadores y la lista completa de los mejores juegos del año.
La temporada de premios a los mejores juegos del año ha arrancado con los Golden Joystick Awards 2023 con una gala presencial celebrada en Londres en su edición número 41.
Y en la cual Baldur’s Gate 3 arrasó en los Golden Joystick Awards 2023, llevándose el premio a el Juego del Año.
Lista de ganadores y la lista completa de los mejores juegos del año en los Golden Joystick Awards 2023
Aquí te damos la lista de ganadores y la lista completa de los mejores juegos del año en los Golden Joystick Awards 2023:
PC Game of the Year
- Baldur’s Gate 3 - GANADOR
- Diablo 4
- Dave the Diver
- Tchia
- System Shock
- Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew
Nintendo Game of the Year
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - GANADOR
- Pikmin 4
- Fire Emblem Engage
- Metroid Prime Remastered
- Octopath Traveller 2
- Fae Farm
Mejor Narrativa
- Baldur’s Gate 3 - GANADOR
- The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood
- Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon
- Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals
- Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Mejor Juego Indie
- Sea of Stars - GANADOR
- Dave the Diver
- Pizza Tower
- Dredge
- Cocoon
- Viewfinder
Mejor Comunidad
- Baldur’s Gate 3 - GANADOR
- Final Fantasy 14
- Warframe
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Dreams
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Mejor diseño visual
- Baldur’s Gate 3 - GANADOR
- Med
- Starfield
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Viewfinder
- Lies of P
- Street Fighter 6
Estudio del Año
- Larian Studios - GANADOR
- Digital Eclipse
- Nintendo EPD
- Mimimi Games
- Remedy Entertainment
- CD Projekt Red
Mejor expansión
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty - GANADOR
- Power Wash Simulator DLC
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom
- The Case of the Golden Idol Mysteries: The Lemurian Vampire and Spider of Lanka
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania
- A Little to the Left: Cupboards & Drawers
Mejor Juego Multijugador
- Mortal Kombat 1 - GANADOR
- Exoprimal
- Diablo 4
- Street Fighter 6
- Remnant 2
- We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip
Mejor tráiler
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – Official Cinematic Trailer - GANADOR
- Alan Wake 2 – The Dark Place Gameplay Trailer
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Official Trailer #3
- Baby Steps Reveal Trailer
- Mortal Kombat 1 – Official It’s In Our Blood Trailer
- Dave the Diver – Official Release Month And Accolades Trailer
Mejor Sonido
- Final Fantasy XVI - GANADOR
- Stray Gods
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
- Starfield
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Mejor Juego VR
- Horizon Call of the Mountain - GANADOR
- C-Smash VRS
- Synapse
- Vertigo 2 VR
- F1 23 VR
- The Light Brigade
Mejor hardware
- PlayStation VR2
- Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Headset
- Alienware 34 AW3423DWF
- Nitro Deck
- ASUS ROG Strix Scope II 96
- Samsung 990 PRO
Mejor Interpretación Principal
- Ben Starr – Clive Rosfield en Final Fantasy XVI - GANADOR
- Yuri Lowenthal – Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Cameron Monaghan – Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Ilkka Villi and Matthew Porretta – Alan Wake in Alan Wake 2
- Nadji Jeter – Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Ellise Chappell – Kathy Johanson in Deliver Us Mars
- Melanie Liburd – Saga Anderson in Alan Wake 2
Mejor Interpretación Secundaria
- Neil Newbon – Astarion en Baldur’s Gate 3 - GANADOR
- Laura Bailey – Mary Jane in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Cissy Jones – Andreja in Starfield
- Amelia Tyler – Narrator in Baldur’s Gate 3
- Ralph Ineson – Cidolfus Telamon in Final Fantasy 16
- Patricia Summersett – Princess Zelda in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Idris Elba – Solomon Reed in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Premio “seguimos jugando a”
- No Man’s Sky - GANADOR
- Genshin Impact
- The Sims 4
- Fortnite
- Naraka Bladepoint
- GTA Online
- Warframe
- Valorant
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive / Counter-Strike 2
- Apex Legends
- Dota 2
- Call of Duty
PlayStation Game of the Year
- Resident Evil 4 - GANADOR
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Street Fighter 6
- Humanity
- Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Xbox Game of the Year
- Starfield - GANADOR
- Chants of Sennaar
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Planet of Lana
- Dead Space
- Pentiment
Juego más esperado
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - GANADOR
- Death Stranding 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Tekken 8
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
- Hades 2
- Fable
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Everywhere
- Frostpunk 2
- Ark 2
- Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater
- Persona 3 Reload
- Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
- Pacific Drive
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin
Ultimate Game of the Year
- Baldur’s Gate 3 - GANADOR
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Alan Wake 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Cocoon
- Starfield
- Final Fantasy 16
- Diablo 4
- Forza Motorsport
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Street Fighter 6
- Metroid Prime Remastered
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Lords of the Fallen
- Dead Space
- Sea of Stars
Breakthrough Award
- Cocoon / Geometric Interactive - GANADOR
Critics’ Choice Award
- Alan Wake 2 - GANADOR
Mejor juego de streaming
- Valorant - GANADOR