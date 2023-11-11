La gala de los Golden Joystick Awards 2023, premios organizados por GamesRadar fueron entregados y aquí te tenemos a los ganadores y la lista completa de los mejores juegos del año.

La temporada de premios a los mejores juegos del año ha arrancado con los Golden Joystick Awards 2023 con una gala presencial celebrada en Londres en su edición número 41.

Y en la cual Baldur’s Gate 3 arrasó en los Golden Joystick Awards 2023, llevándose el premio a el Juego del Año.

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Lista de ganadores y la lista completa de los mejores juegos del año en los Golden Joystick Awards 2023

Aquí te damos la lista de ganadores y la lista completa de los mejores juegos del año en los Golden Joystick Awards 2023:

PC Game of the Year

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 - GANADOR
  • Diablo 4
  • Dave the Diver
  • Tchia
  • System Shock
  • Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew
Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Nintendo Game of the Year

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - GANADOR
  • Pikmin 4
  • Fire Emblem Engage
  • Metroid Prime Remastered
  • Octopath Traveller 2
  • Fae Farm
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Mejor Narrativa

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 - GANADOR
  • The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood
  • Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon
  • Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals
  • Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Mejor Juego Indie

  • Sea of Stars - GANADOR
  • Dave the Diver
  • Pizza Tower
  • Dredge
  • Cocoon
  • Viewfinder

Mejor Comunidad

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 - GANADOR
  • Final Fantasy 14
  • Warframe
  • Deep Rock Galactic
  • Dreams
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Mejor diseño visual

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 - GANADOR
  • Med
  • Starfield
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Viewfinder
  • Lies of P
  • Street Fighter 6
Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Estudio del Año

  • Larian Studios - GANADOR
  • Digital Eclipse
  • Nintendo EPD
  • Mimimi Games
  • Remedy Entertainment
  • CD Projekt Red

Mejor expansión

  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty - GANADOR
  • Power Wash Simulator DLC
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom
  • The Case of the Golden Idol Mysteries: The Lemurian Vampire and Spider of Lanka
  • Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania
  • A Little to the Left: Cupboards & Drawers
Cyberpunk 2077
Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt RED)

Mejor Juego Multijugador

  • Mortal Kombat 1 - GANADOR
  • Exoprimal
  • Diablo 4
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Remnant 2
  • We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip
Mortal Kombat 1 (Warner Bros. Games)

Mejor tráiler

  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – Official Cinematic Trailer - GANADOR
  • Alan Wake 2 – The Dark Place Gameplay Trailer
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Official Trailer #3
  • Baby Steps Reveal Trailer
  • Mortal Kombat 1 – Official It’s In Our Blood Trailer
  • Dave the Diver – Official Release Month And Accolades Trailer

Mejor Sonido

  • Final Fantasy XVI - GANADOR
  • Stray Gods
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
  • Starfield
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Final Fantasy XVI (Square-Enix)

Mejor Juego VR

  • Horizon Call of the Mountain - GANADOR
  • C-Smash VRS
  • Synapse
  • Vertigo 2 VR
  • F1 23 VR
  • The Light Brigade

Mejor hardware

  • PlayStation VR2
  • Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Headset
  • Alienware 34 AW3423DWF
  • Nitro Deck
  • ASUS ROG Strix Scope II 96
  • Samsung 990 PRO

Mejor Interpretación Principal

  • Ben Starr – Clive Rosfield en Final Fantasy XVI - GANADOR
  • Yuri Lowenthal – Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Cameron Monaghan – Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Ilkka Villi and Matthew Porretta – Alan Wake in Alan Wake 2
  • Nadji Jeter – Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Ellise Chappell – Kathy Johanson in Deliver Us Mars
  • Melanie Liburd – Saga Anderson in Alan Wake 2

Mejor Interpretación Secundaria

  • Neil Newbon – Astarion en Baldur’s Gate 3 - GANADOR
  • Laura Bailey – Mary Jane in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Cissy Jones – Andreja in Starfield
  • Amelia Tyler –  Narrator in Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Ralph Ineson – Cidolfus Telamon in Final Fantasy 16
  • Patricia Summersett – Princess Zelda in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Idris Elba – Solomon Reed in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Premio “seguimos jugando a”

  • No Man’s Sky - GANADOR
  • Genshin Impact
  • The Sims 4
  • Fortnite
  • Naraka Bladepoint
  • GTA Online
  • Warframe
  • Valorant
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive / Counter-Strike 2
  • Apex Legends
  • Dota 2
  • Call of Duty

PlayStation Game of the Year

  • Resident Evil 4 - GANADOR
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Humanity
  • Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Resident Evil 4 Remake (Capcom)

Xbox Game of the Year

  • Starfield - GANADOR
  • Chants of Sennaar
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Planet of Lana
  • Dead Space
  • Pentiment

Juego más esperado

  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - GANADOR
  • Death Stranding 2
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Tekken 8
  • Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
  • Hades 2
  • Fable
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Everywhere
  • Frostpunk 2
  • Ark 2
  • Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater
  • Persona 3 Reload
  • Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles
  • Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
  • Pacific Drive
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
  • Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

Ultimate Game of the Year

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 - GANADOR
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Alan Wake 2
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Cocoon
  • Starfield
  • Final Fantasy 16
  • Diablo 4
  • Forza Motorsport
  • Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon
  • Assassin’s Creed Mirage
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Metroid Prime Remastered
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Lords of the Fallen
  • Dead Space
  • Sea of Stars
Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Breakthrough Award

  • Cocoon / Geometric Interactive - GANADOR

Critics’ Choice Award

  • Alan Wake 2 - GANADOR

Mejor juego de streaming

  • Valorant  - GANADOR