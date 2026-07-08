La Academia de la Televisión estadounidense anunció este 8 de julio a sus nominados al premio Emmy 2026.
Donde la gran favorita para llevarse el premio Emmy 2026 es la serie The Pitt de HBO Max con un total de 25 nominaciones para la entrega 78 para lo mejor de la televisión.
Mientras que la comedia, la serie Hacks igual de HBO Max se pone a la cabeza con 24 nominaciones en su temporada final para el Emmy 2026.
La ceremonia de entrega 78 del premio Emmy 2026 se celebrará el 14 de septiembre desde el Peacock Theater en Los Ángeles, California, Estados Unidos, su transmisión para México será en HBO Max y TNT.
Lista completa de nominados al Emmy 2026
A continuación te dejamos la lista completa de nominados al Emmy 2026 en lo mejor de la televisión:
Mejor serie de drama
- The Diplomat
- The Gilded Age
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
- Paradise
- The Pitt
- Pluribus
- Slow Horses
- Your Friends and Neighbors
Mejor actriz en una serie de drama
- Carrie Coon - The Gilded Age
- Chase Infinity - The Testaments
- Keri Russell - The Diplomat
- Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus
- Zendaya - Euphoria
Mejor actor en una serie de drama
- Sterling K. Brown - Paradise
- Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
- Mark Ruffalo - Task
- Rufus Sewell - The Diplomat
- Noah Wyle - The Pitt
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de drama
- Patrick Ball, The Pitt
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
- Gerran Howell, The Pitt
- Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
- Tom Pelphrey, Task
- Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Pluribus
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de drama
- Taylor Dearden, The Pitt
- Fiona Dourif, The Pitt
- Allison Janney, The Diplomat
- Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
- Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt
- Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
- Karolina Wydra, Pluribus
Mejor actor invitado en una serie de drama
- Colman Domingo, Euphoria
- Ernest Harden Jr., The Pitt
- Jeff Hiller, Pluribus
- Jeff Kober, The Pitt
- Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses
- Bradley Whitford, The Diplomat
Mejor actriz invitada en una serie de drama
- Brittany Allen, The Pitt
- Tal Anderson, The Pitt
- Tina Ivlev, The Pitt
- Miriam Shor, Pluribus
- Merritt Wever, The Gilded Age
- Shailene Woodley, Paradise
Mejor serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Margo’s Got Money Troubles
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
- Widow’s Bay
Mejor actor en una serie de comedia
- Yahya Abdul Mateen II - Wonderman
- Steve Carel - Rooster
- Matthew Rhys - Widow’s Bay
- Jason Segel - Shrinking
- Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
- Elle Fanning - Margo’s Got Money Troubles
- Liza Kudrow - The Comeback
- Jean Smart - Hacks
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
- Paul W. Downs, Hacks
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking
- Nick Offerman, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
- Stephen Root, Widow’s Bay
- Michael Urie, Shrinking
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Dale Dickey, Widow’s Bay
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Kate O’Flynn, Widow’s Bay
- Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
- Megan Stalter, Hacks
- Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Mejor actor invitado en una serie de comedia
- Michael J. Fox, Shrinking
- Brett Goldstein, Shrinking
- Hamish Linklater, Widow’s Bay
- Christopher McDonald, Hacks
- Rob Reiner, The Bear
- Connor Storrie, Saturday Night Live
Mejor actriz invitada en una serie de comedia
- Leslie Bibb, Hacks
- Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
- Betty Gilpin, Widow’s Bay
- Cherry Jones, Hacks
- Laurie Metcalf, Hacks
- Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
- Lauren Weedman, Hacks
Mejor serie limitada o antología
- All Her Fault
- The Beast in Me
- Beef
- DTF St. Louis
- Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr and Carolyn Bessette
Mejor actor en una serie limitada, antología o película
- Riz Ahmed - Bait
- Jason Bateman - Black Rabbit
- Charlie Hunam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Oscar Isaac - Beef
- Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me
Mejor actriz en una serie limitada, antología o película
- Claire Danes - The Beast in Me
- Sally Field - Remarkably Bright creatures
- Carey Mulligan - Beef
- Sarah Pidgeon - Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr and Carolyn Bessette
- Sarah Snook - All Her Fault
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada, antología o película
- Jason Bateman, DTF St. Louis
- Richard Gadd, Half Man
- David Harbour, DTF St. Louis
- Richard Jenkins, DTF St. Louis
- Charles Melton, Beef
- Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada, antología o película
- Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis
- Dakota Fanning, All Her Fault
- Laurie Metcalf, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Joy Sunday, DTF St. Louis
- Youn Yuh-jung, Beef
- Constance Zimmer, Love Story
Mejor dirección para una serie de drama
- The Gilded Age, “My Mind Is Made Up”
- Paradise, “Exodus”
- The Pitt, “12:00 P.M.”
- Pluribus, “We Is Us”
- Slow Horses, “Scars”
- Task, “Out Beyond Ideas of Wrongdoing and Rightdoing, There Is a River.”
Mejor dirección para una limitada, antología o película
- Beef, “It Will Stay This Way and You Will Obey”
- Beef, “Oh, the Comfort, the Inexpressible Comfort”
- Black Rabbit, “The Black Rabbits”
- DTF St. Louis
Mejor dirección para una serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary, “Ballgame”
- The Bear, “Bears”
- The Chair Company, “Life Goes By Too F**king Fast, It Really Does.”
- Hacks, “Hacks (Finale)”
- The Ms. Pat Show, “Give It Arrest”
- Widow’s Bay, “Welcome to Widow’s Bay!”
Mejor escritura/guión para una serie de drama
- The Diplomat, “Amagansett”
- The Pitt, “1:00 P.M.”
- The Pitt, “12:00 P.M.”
- Pluribus, “We Is Us”
- Slow Horses, “Scars”
- Task, “A Still Small Voice”
Mejor escritura/guión para una serie limitada, antología o película
- All Her Fault, “Episode 8”
- The Beast in Me, “Sick Puppy”
- Beef, “All the Things We’re Never Going to Have”
- Death by Lightning
- DTF St. Louis
Mejor escritura/guión para una serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary, “Team Building”
- The Chair Company, “Life Goes By Too F**king Fast, It Really Does.”
- The Comeback, “Valerie Does It All”
- Hacks, “Hacks (Finale)”
- Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat, “Mergers and Acquisitions”
- Widow’s Bay, “Welcome to Widow’s Bay!”
Mejor serie Reality de competencia
- Dancing With the Stars (ABC)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)
- Survivor (CBS)
- Top Chef (Bravo)
- The Traitors (Peacock)
Mejor Series de Variedad
- The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO Max)
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
- Saturday Night Live (NBC)