Los Premios Emmy 2025 se realizaron el domingo 14 de septiembre en el Peacock Theater en Los Ángeles, California.
A continuación, te mostramos a los ganadores por categorías de los Premios Emmy 2025.
Premios Emmy 2025: Ganador a Mejor serie de drama
- Andor
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- Paradise
- The Pitt: GANADORA
- Severance
- Slow Horse
- The White Lotus
Premios Emmy 2025: Ganador a Mejor actriz en una serie de drama
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Britt Lower, Severance: GANADORA
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Sharon Hogan, Bad Sisters
Premios Emmy 2025: Ganador a Mejor actor en una serie de drama
- Adam Scott, Severance
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Noah Wyle, The Pitt: GANADOR
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Premios Emmy 2025: Ganador a Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de drama
- James Marsden, Paradise
- Jason Issacs, The White Lotus
- John Turturro, Severance
- Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
- Tramell Tillman, Severance: GANADORA
- Zack Cherry, Severance
- Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Premios Emmy 2025: Ganador a Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de drama
- Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
- Allison Janney, The Diplomat
- Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
- Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
- Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt: GANADORA
- Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
- Parker Posey, The White Lotus
- Patricia Arquette, Severance
Premios Emmy 2025: Ganador a Mejor serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
- The Studio: GANADOR
- What We Do in the Shadows
- The Bear
Premios Emmy 2025: Ganador a Mejor actor en una serie de comedia
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Seth Rogen, The Studio: GANADOR
Premios Emmy 2025: Ganador a Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Jean Smart, Hacks: GANADORA
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Premios Emmy 2025: Ganador a Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
- Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking
- Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere: GANADOR
- Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Premios Emmy 2025: Ganador a Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks: GANADORA
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Jessica Williams, Shrinking
- Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
- Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Premios Emmy 2025: Ganador a Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
- Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking
- Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere: GANADOR
- Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Premios Emmy 2025: Ganador a Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks: GANADORA
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Jessica Williams, Shrinking
- Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
- Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Premios Emmy 2025: Ganador a Mejor serie limitada o antología
- Adolescence: GANADOR
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Penguin
Premios Emmy 2025: Ganador a Mejor actor en una serie limitada, antología o película
- Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
- Colin Farrell, The Penguin
- Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocence
- Stephen Graham, Adolescence: GANADOR
Premios Emmy 2025: Ganador a Mejor actriz en una serie limitada, antología o película
- Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
- Cristin Miliotti, The Penguin: GANADORA
- Meghan Fahy, Sirens
- Rashina Jones, Black Mirror
- Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Premios Emmy 2025: Ganador a Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada, antología o película
- Ashley Walters, Adolescence
- Bill Camp, Presumed Innocence
- Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Owen Cooper, Adolescence: GANADOR
- Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocence
- Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex
Premios Emmy 2025: Ganador a Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada, antología o película
- Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
- Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin
- Erin Doherty, Adolescence: GANADORA
- Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
- Ruth Negga, Presume Innocence
Premios Emmy 2025: Ganador a Mejor Serie de Variedades - Talk Show
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel en vivo
- El Late Show Con Stephen Colbert
- Mejor serie Reality de competencia
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Traitors: GANADOR
Premios Emmy 2025: Ganador a Mejor serie animada
- Arcane: GANADOR
- Bob’s Burgers
- Common Side Effects
- Love, Death + Robots
- The Simpsons