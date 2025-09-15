Los Premios Emmy 2025 se realizaron el domingo 14 de septiembre en el Peacock Theater en Los Ángeles, California.

A continuación, te mostramos a los ganadores por categorías de los Premios Emmy 2025.

Premios Emmy 2025: Ganador a Mejor serie de drama

  • Andor
  • The Diplomat
  • The Last of Us
  • Paradise
  • The Pitt: GANADORA
  • Severance
  • Slow Horse
  • The White Lotus

Premios Emmy 2025: Ganador a Mejor actriz en una serie de drama

  • Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
  • Britt Lower, Severance: GANADORA
  • Kathy Bates, Matlock
  • Keri Russell, The Diplomat
  • Sharon Hogan, Bad Sisters
Guía de capítulos de Severance temporada 2: Fecha de estreno de los nuevos episodios de la serie de Apple TV+
Severance (Apple TV+)

Premios Emmy 2025: Ganador a Mejor actor en una serie de drama

  • Adam Scott, Severance
  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
  • Noah Wyle, The Pitt: GANADOR
  • Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
  • Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Premios Emmy 2025: Ganador a Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de drama

  • James Marsden, Paradise
  • Jason Issacs, The White Lotus
  • John Turturro, Severance
  • Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
  • Tramell Tillman, Severance: GANADORA
  • Zack Cherry, Severance
  • Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Premios Emmy 2025: Ganador a Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de drama

  • Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
  • Allison Janney, The Diplomat
  • Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
  • Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
  • Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt: GANADORA
  • Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
  • Parker Posey, The White Lotus
  • Patricia Arquette, Severance

Premios Emmy 2025: Ganador a Mejor serie de comedia

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Nobody Wants This
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Shrinking
  • The Studio: GANADOR
  • What We Do in the Shadows
  • The Bear

Premios Emmy 2025: Ganador a Mejor actor en una serie de comedia

  • Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
  • Jason Segel, Shrinking
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Seth Rogen, The Studio: GANADOR
The Studio
The Studio (Apple TV)

Premios Emmy 2025: Ganador a Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia

  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
  • Jean Smart, Hacks: GANADORA
  • Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Premios Emmy 2025: Ganador a Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

  • Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
  • Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
  • Harrison Ford, Shrinking
  • Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere: GANADOR
  • Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Premios Emmy 2025: Ganador a Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

  • Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks: GANADORA
  • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
  • Jessica Williams, Shrinking
  • Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
  • Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Premios Emmy 2025: Ganador a Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

  • Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
  • Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
  • Harrison Ford, Shrinking
  • Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere: GANADOR
  • Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Premios Emmy 2025: Ganador a Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

  • Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks: GANADORA
  • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
  • Jessica Williams, Shrinking
  • Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
  • Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Premios Emmy 2025: Ganador a Mejor serie limitada o antología

  • Adolescence: GANADOR
  • Black Mirror
  • Dying for Sex
  • Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
  • The Penguin

Premios Emmy 2025: Ganador a Mejor actor en una serie limitada, antología o película

  • Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
  • Colin Farrell, The Penguin
  • Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
  • Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocence
  • Stephen Graham, Adolescence: GANADOR

Premios Emmy 2025: Ganador a Mejor actriz en una serie limitada, antología o película

  • Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
  • Cristin Miliotti, The Penguin: GANADORA
  • Meghan Fahy, Sirens
  • Rashina Jones, Black Mirror
  • Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Premios Emmy 2025: Ganador a Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada, antología o película

  • Ashley Walters, Adolescence
  • Bill Camp, Presumed Innocence
  • Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
  • Owen Cooper, Adolescence: GANADOR
  • Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocence
  • Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex

Premios Emmy 2025: Ganador a Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada, antología o película

  • Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
  • Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
  • Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin
  • Erin Doherty, Adolescence: GANADORA
  • Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
  • Ruth Negga, Presume Innocence

Premios Emmy 2025: Ganador a Mejor Serie de Variedades - Talk Show

  • The Daily Show
  • Jimmy Kimmel en vivo
  • El Late Show Con Stephen Colbert
  • Mejor serie Reality de competencia
  • The Amazing Race
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Survivor
  • Top Chef
  • The Traitors: GANADOR

Premios Emmy 2025: Ganador a Mejor serie animada

  • Arcane: GANADOR
  • Bob’s Burgers
  • Common Side Effects
  • Love, Death + Robots
  • The Simpsons