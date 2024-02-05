Los Premios Grammy 2024 se llevan a cabo hoy, domingo 4 de febrero, para reconocer a lo mejor de la música a nivel mundial.
La Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación de Estados Unidos dará a conocer hoy a los ganadores por categoría de los Premios Grammy 2024.
Esto, en su 66.ª entrega anual en el Staples Center de Los Ángeles, California, Estados Unidos.
Taylor Swift, SZA, Olivia Rodrigo y Miley Cyrus, se muestran como las favoritas para llevarse la categoría a Álbum del Año.
Mientras que el mexicano más bélico con sus corridos tumbados, Peso Pluma, ha obtenido su primera nominación en los Premios Grammy 2024.
Premios Grammy 2024: Ganador a Mejor disco de música mexicana
Premios Grammy 2024: Ganador a Mejor disco de música mexicana
- Peso Pluma - Génesis GANADOR
- Ana Bárbara - Bordado a Mano
- Flor de Toloache - Motherflower
- Lila Downs - La Sánchez
- Lupita Infante - Amor Como en las Películas de Antes
Premios Grammy 2024: Ganadora a Mejor banda sonora para videojuegos y otros medios interactivos
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Stephen Barton y Gordy Haab, compositores GANADORA
- Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Sarah Schachner, compositora
- God of War: Ragnarök – Bear McCreary, compositor
- Hogwarts Legacy – Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy y Chuck E. Myers “Sea”, compositores
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical – Jess Serro, Tripod y Austin Wintory, compositores
Premios Grammy 2024: Ganadora a Mejor canción escrita para medio visual
- Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For? GANADORA
- Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
- Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua - Barbie World
- Rihanna - Lift Me Up
- Ryan Gosling - I’m Just Ken
Premios Grammy 2024: Ganador a Mejor Video Musical
- The Beatles - I’m Only Sleeping GANADOR
- Tyler Childers - In Your Love
- Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For
- Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out
- Troye Sivan - Rush
Premios Grammy 2024: Ganadora a Mejor película musical
- Moonage Daydream GANADORA
- How I’m Feeling Now
- Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour
- I Am Everything
- Dear Mama
Premios Grammy 2024: Ganador a Mejor ingeniería de sonido de un álbum no clásico
- Victoria Monét - Jaguar II GANADOR
- Bokanté - History
- Boygenius - The Record
- Caroline Polachek - Desire, I Want to Turn Into You
- Feist - Multitudes
Premios Grammy 2024: Ganadora a Mejor grabación remezclada
- Depeche Mode - Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix) GANADORA
- Gorillas ft. Tame Impala & Booty Brown - New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)
- Lane 8 - Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)
- Mariah Carey - Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix)
- Turnstile and Badbadnotgood ft. Blood Orange - Alien Love Call
Premios Grammy 2024: Ganador a Mejor álbum de audio inmersivo
- Alicia Keys - The Diary of Alicia Keys GANADORA
- Bear McCreary - God of War Ragnarok
- George Strait - Blue Clear Sky
- Madison Beer - Silence Between Songs
- Ryan Ylyate - Act 3 (Immersive Edition)
Premios Grammy 2024: Ganadora a Mejor banda sonora recopilatoria para medios visuales
- Various Artists - Barbie The Album GANADORA
- Daisy Jones & The Six - Aurora
- Various Artists - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From and Inspired By
- Varios Artistas - Guardianes de la Galaxia, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3
- Weird Al Yankovic - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Premios Grammy 2024: Ganadora a Mejor banda sonora para medios visuales (incluye cine y televisión)
- Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer GANADORA
- Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt - Barbie
- John Williams - The Fabelmans
- John Williams - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Ludwig Göransson - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Premios Grammy 2024: Ganadora a Mejor grabación pop dance
- Kylie Minogue - Padam Padam GANADORA
- Bebe Rexha & David Guetta - One in a Million
- Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding - Miracle
- David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray - Baby Don’t Hurt Me
- Troye Sivan - Rush
Premios Grammy 2024: Ganadora a Mejor interpretación pop dúo o grupo
- SZA ft. Phoebe Bridgers - Ghost in the Machine GANADORA
- Labrinth ft. Billie Eilish - Never Felt So Alone
- Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace
- Miley Cyrus ft. Brandi Carlile - Thousand Miles
- Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice - Karma
Premios Grammy 2024: Ganador a Álbum del año
- Boygenius - The Record
- Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure
- Jon Batiste - World Music Radio
- Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
- Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation
- Olivia Rodrigo - Guts
- SZA - SOS
- Taylor Swift - Midnights
Premios Grammy 2024: Ganadora a Grabación del año
- Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
- Boygenius - Not Strong Enough
- Jon Batiste - Worship
- Miley Cyrus - Flowers
- Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
- SZA - Kill Bill
- Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
- Victoria Monét - On My Mama
Premios Grammy 2024: Ganadora a Mejor interpretación de música africana
- Asake & Olamide - Amapiano
- Ayra Starr - Rush
- Burna Boy - City Boys
- Davido Featuring Musa Keys - Unavailable
- Tyla - Water
Premios Grammy 2024: Ganador a Mejor álbum de pop latino
- AleMor - Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1
- Gaby Moreno - X Mi (Vol. 1)
- Maluma - Don Juan
- Pablo Alborán - La Cuarta Hoja
- Paula Arenas - A Ciegas
- Pedro Capó - La Neta
Premios Grammy 2024: Ganador a Mejor álbum de country
- Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne
- Kelsea Ballerini - Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
- Lainey Wilson - Bell Bottom Country
- Tyler Childers - Rustin’ in the Rain
- Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan
Premios Grammy 2024: Ganadora a Mejor interpretación country en solitario
- Brandy Clark - Buried
- Chris Stapleton - White Horse
- Dolly Parton - The Last Thing on My Mind
- Luke Combs - Fast Car
- Tyler Childers - In Your Love
Premios Grammy 2024: Ganador a Mejor nuevo artista
- Coco Jones
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred Again
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monét
- The War and Treaty
Premios Grammy 2024: Ganadora a Canción del año
- Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
- Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
- Jon Batiste - Butterfly
- Lana Del Rey - A&W
- Miley Cyrus - Flowers
- Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
- SZA - Kill Bill
- Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Premios Grammy 2024: Ganador a Mejor disco de jazz alternativo
- Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily - Love in Exile
- Cory Henry - Live at the Piano
- Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue - SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree
- Louis Cole - Quality Over Opinion
- Meshell Ndegeocello - The Omnichord Real Book
Premios Grammy 2024: Ganadora a Mejor interpretación de rap melódico
- Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage - Sittin’ on Top of the World
- Doja Cat - Attention
- Drake & 21 Savage - Spin Bout U
- Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole - All My Life
- SZA - Low
Premios Grammy 2024: Ganador a Mejor álbum R&B
- Babyface - Girls Night Out
- Coco Jones - What I Didn’t Tell You
- Emily King - Special Occasion
- Summer Walker - Clear 2: Soft Life EP
- Victoria Monét - Jaguar II
Premios Grammy 2024: Ganadora a Mejor interpretación R&B
- Chris Brown - Summer Too Hot
- Coco Jones - ICU
- Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - Back to Love
- SZA - Kill Bill
- Victoria Monét - How Does It Make You Feel
Premios Grammy 2024: Ganador a Mejor disco de música alternativa
- Arctic Monkeys - The Car
- Boygenius - The Record
- Gorillaz - Cracker Island
- Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
- PJ Harvey - I Inside the Old Year Dying
Premios Grammy 2024: Ganadora a Mejor interpretación de música alternativa
- Alvvays - Belinda Says
- Arctic Monkeys - Body Paint
- Boygenius - Cool About It
- Lana Del Rey - A&W
- Paramore - This Is Why
Premios Grammy 2024: Ganador a Mejor álbum de rock
- Foo Fighters - But Here We Are
- Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher
- Metallica - 72 Seasons
- Paramore - This Is Why
- Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman…
Premios Grammy 2024: Ganadora a Mejor interpretación pop solista
- Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
- Doja Cat - Paint the Town Red
- Miley Cyrus - Flowers
- Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
- Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Premios Grammy 2024: Ganador a Productor del año (no clásico)
- Daniel Nigro
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Hit-Boy
- Jack Antonoff
- Metro Boomin
Premios Grammy 2024: Ganador a Compositor del año (no clásico)
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Justin Tranter
- Shane McAnally
- Theron Thomas