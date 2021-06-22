Metallica lanzará edición especial del ‘Black Album’ con covers de J Balvin, Juanes y Miley Cyrus

El exitoso y polémico ‘Black Album’ de Metallica cumple 30 años, por ello el grupo lanzará una edición que auguramos será igual de exitosa y polémica.
Esta edición especial del ‘Black Album’ llevará por nombre ‘The Metallica Blacklist’, la cual contará con covers de 53 artistas diferentes de todo el mundo.
Metallica incluirá representantes de todos los géneros, pues tendremos a Miley Cyrus, J Balvin, Juanes, Ha*Ash y Mon Laferte, entre muchos otros.
Cada uno de los invitados hará un cover de una canción del ‘Black Album’, por ejemplo, Juanes interpretará ‘Enter Sandman’ y J Balvin ‘Wherever I May Roam’.
Aquí tienes la lista completa de covers y artistas del ‘The Metallica Blacklist’:
CD 1:
- Enter Sandman – Alessia Cara & The Warning
- Enter Sandman – Mac DeMarco
- Enter Sandman – Ghost
- Enter Sandman – Juanes
- Enter Sandman – Rina Sawayama
- Enter Sandman – Weezer
- Sad But True (Live) – Sam Fender
- Sad But True – Jason Isbell
- Sad But True – Instituto Mexicano del Sonido feat. La Perla & Gera MX
- Sad But True – Royal Blood
- Sad But True – St. Vincent
- Sad But True – White Reaper 13. Sad But True – YB
CD 2:
- Holier Than Thou – Biffy Clyro
- Holier Than Thou – The Chats
- Holier Than Thou – OFF!
- Holier Than Thou – PUP
- Holier Than Thou – Corey Taylor
- The Unforgiven – Cage The Elephant
- The Unforgiven – Vishal Dadlani, DIVINE, Shor Police
- The Unforgiven – Diet Cig
- The Unforgiven – Flatbush Zombies feat. DJ Scratch
- The Unforgiven – Ha*Ash
- The Unforgiven – José Madero
- The Unforgiven – Moses Sumney
CD 3:
- Wherever I May Roam – J Balvin
- Wherever I May Roam – Chase & Status feat. BackRoad Gee
- Wherever I May Roam – The Neptunes
- Wherever I May Roam – Jon Pardi
- Don’t Tread on Else Matters – SebastiAn
- Don’t Tread on Me – Portugal. The Man
- Don’t Tread on Me – Volbeat
- Through the Never – The HU
- Through the Never – Tomi Owó
- Nothing Else Matters – Phoebe Bridgers
- Nothing Else Matters – Miley Cyrus (feat. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith)
- Nothing Else Matters – Dave Gahan
- Nothing Else Matters – Mickey Guyton
- Nothing Else Matters – Dermot Kennedy
- Nothing Else Matters – Mon Laferte
CD 4:
- Nothing Else Matters – Igor Levit
- Nothing Else Matters – My Morning Jacket
- Nothing Else Matters – PG Roxette
- Nothing Else Matters – Darius Rucker
- Nothing Else Matters – Chris Stapleton
- Nothing Else Matters – TRESOR
- Of Wolf and Man – Goodnight, Texas
- The God That Failed – IDLES
- The God That Failed – Imelda May
- My Friend of Misery – Cherry Glazerr
- My Friend of Misery – Izïa
- My Friend of Misery – Kamasi Washington
- The Struggle Within – Rodrigo y Gabriela
Podemos ver que también tenemos representantes del rock y metal como Ghost, Dave Gahan, Corey Taylor, Chad Smith e incluso Sir Elton John.
‘The Metallica Blacklist’ estará disponible el 10 de septiembre; todo lo recaudado será para la asociación de beneficencia “All Within My Hands” de Metallica.
El ‘Black Album’ de Metallica ha provocado reacciones encontradas desde su lanzamiento
A pesar de ser su producción más exitosa, el ‘Black Album’ de Metallica siempre ha provocado reacciones encontradas entre los fans del rock y metal.
Muchos consideran que el ‘Black Album’ es el punto donde Metallica se vendió y volvió comercial, alejándose del sonido que traían desde ‘Kill’em All’.
Esto debido a que para mantenerse relevantes en los 90, las canciones del ‘Black Album’ son más cortas y menos pesadas.
Lars Ulrich mencionó que tomaron este camino porque notaron que la gente se comenzaba a aburrir en conciertos cuando interpretaban canciones largas.
No obstante, esto ayudó a que la popularidad de Metallica aumentara y se volviera un acto global, no sólo de un nicho específico.
Para muestra, ‘Enter Sandman’ fue por muchos años la canción más conocida de la banda, incluso superando a clásicos como ‘One’ o ‘Master of Puppets’.
Con información de Metallica.