Daddy Yankee, Dua Lipa y Tame Impala encabezan el cartel de Coachella 2027

El festival de Indio, California, Coachella 2027 ha revelado su cartel, encabezando la lista de conciertos Daddy Yankee, Dua Lipa y Tame Impala.
Coachella 2027 se estará llevando a cabo en el Empire Polo Club en Indio, California, durante dos fines de semana consecutivos:
- Primer fin de semana: 9, 10 y 11 de abril de 2027
- Segundo fin de semana: 16, 17 y 18 de abril de 2027
Así quedó el cartel de Coachella 2027 para sus dos fines de conciertos
El cartel de Coachella 2027 tendrá a más de 150 artistas en concierto para todos los gustos, desde el pop, lo urbano, la electrónica y hasta k-pop.
Con ello los artistas por fines de semana en Coachella 2027 serán de la siguiente forma:
Coachella 2027: Viernes (9 y 16 de abril)
- Dua Lipa
- Madonna (In The Dance Tent)
- Zara Larsson
- Steve Lacy
- JISOO
- Diljit Dosanjh
- Peggy Gou
- Kehlani
- Solid Grooves
- Giorgio Moroder
- Social Distortion
- Pinegrove
- Angine de Poitrine
- Leon Thomas
- Drain Gang
- Snow Strippers
- Mike D (DJ Set)
- CHRIS STASSY
- Milo J
- SG Lewis
- Kelela
- Franky Rizardo
- Fetty Wap
- Vintage Culture
- The Damned
- ATARASHII GAKKO!
- Nettspend
- American Football
- xaviersobased
- La Dispute
- Haute & Freddy
- the Hellp
- Disco Dom
- MPH
- Bella Kay
- This Is Lorelei
- The Womack Sisters
- mary in the junkyard
- Close Friends Only
- Obskür
- Jacob Lusk
- LEENALCHI
- Bea Miller
- Gang of Youths
- Love Spells
- Rafael
- Nirosta Steel
- Ragie Ban
- Eli
- Las Petunias
- Violet Grohl
- Jackie Hollander
- Jamback x Marsolo
- NOYA
Coachella 2027: Sábado (10 y 17 de abril)
- Tame Impala
- Phoebe Bridgers
- Weezer
- Tiësto
- Martin Garrix
- Robyn
- Role Model
- ADÉLA
- Måneskin
- Solomun
- NCT
- Enigma
- Underworld
- Charlotte de Witte
- Leon Bridges
- Cloonee
- Magdalena Bay
- Barry Can’t Swim
- Boy Harsher
- KI/KI
- Mariah the Scientist
- Bad Gyal
- Basement
- Brutalismus 3000
- Beltran
- underscores
- SB19
- Twin Tribes
- Odeal
- Bassvictim
- Los Pibes Chorros
- Tiffany Day
- no na
- Mathame
- ear
- Vandelux
- rommulas
- Apollonia
- Getdown Services
- Good Neighbours
- First Day Back
- Jimi Jules
- Twisted Teens
- Murda Beatz
- Villanelle
- Kolter x Sidney Charles
- La Texana
- OMRI.
- Volkoder
- Zimmer90
- LuSiD
- Dream Boat
Coachella 2027: Domingo (11 y 18 de abril)
- SZA
- Daddy Yankee (In the Desert)
- Don Toliver
- DOM DOLLA
- Kygo
- Empire of the Sun
- Four Tet
- The Neighbourhood
- Becky G
- BABYMONSTER
- Amelie Lens
- Sara Landry
- Remi Wolf
- Tove Lo
- Victoria Monét
- EsDeeKid
- Caroline Polachek
- Chase & Status
- MUNA
- Boris Brejcha
- Jorja Smith
- The Avalanches
- BOLO
- Pennywise
- Freddie Gibbs
- Shygirl
- Julia Wolf
- Odd Mob
- Ayra Starr
- Lambrini Girls
- AKRILLA
- Dinner Party
- Silva Bumpa
- DJ Habibeats
- Chanel Beads
- Adam Ten
- After
- Zack Fox
- Fat Dog
- Omar+
- Genesis Owusu
- Joshua Slone
- the Mainliners
- Marten Lou x Alex Wann
- ChaseWest
- Florence Road
- Jazzy
- TUL8TE
- Jakob Nowell and THE CASTLE
- Talón
- Klave Efectiva