Daddy Yankee, Dua Lipa y Tame Impala encabezan el cartel de Coachella 2027

El festival de Indio, California, Coachella 2027 ha revelado su cartel, encabezando la lista de conciertos Daddy Yankee, Dua Lipa y Tame Impala.

Coachella 2027 se estará llevando a cabo en el Empire Polo Club en Indio, California, durante dos fines de semana consecutivos:

  • Primer fin de semana: 9, 10 y 11 de abril de 2027
  • Segundo fin de semana: 16, 17 y 18 de abril de 2027

Así quedó el cartel de Coachella 2027 para sus dos fines de conciertos

El cartel de Coachella 2027 tendrá a más de 150 artistas en concierto para todos los gustos, desde el pop, lo urbano, la electrónica y hasta k-pop.

Con ello los artistas por fines de semana en Coachella 2027 serán de la siguiente forma:

Coachella 2027: Viernes (9 y 16 de abril)

  • Dua Lipa
  • Madonna (In The Dance Tent)
  • Zara Larsson
  • Steve Lacy
  • JISOO
  • Diljit Dosanjh
  • Peggy Gou
  • Kehlani
  • Solid Grooves
  • Giorgio Moroder
  • Social Distortion
  • Pinegrove
  • Angine de Poitrine
  • Leon Thomas
  • Drain Gang
  • Snow Strippers
  • Mike D (DJ Set)
  • CHRIS STASSY
  • Milo J
  • SG Lewis
  • Kelela
  • Franky Rizardo
  • Fetty Wap
  • Vintage Culture
  • The Damned
  • ATARASHII GAKKO!
  • Nettspend
  • American Football
  • xaviersobased
  • La Dispute
  • Haute & Freddy
  • the Hellp
  • Disco Dom
  • MPH
  • Bella Kay
  • This Is Lorelei
  • The Womack Sisters
  • mary in the junkyard
  • Close Friends Only
  • Obskür
  • Jacob Lusk
  • LEENALCHI
  • Bea Miller
  • Gang of Youths
  • Love Spells
  • Rafael
  • Nirosta Steel
  • Ragie Ban
  • Eli
  • Las Petunias
  • Violet Grohl
  • Jackie Hollander
  • Jamback x Marsolo
  • NOYA

Coachella 2027: Sábado (10 y 17 de abril)

  • Tame Impala
  • Phoebe Bridgers
  • Weezer
  • Tiësto
  • Martin Garrix
  • Robyn
  • Role Model
  • ADÉLA
  • Måneskin
  • Solomun
  • NCT
  • Enigma
  • Underworld
  • Charlotte de Witte
  • Leon Bridges
  • Cloonee
  • Magdalena Bay
  • Barry Can’t Swim
  • Boy Harsher
  • KI/KI
  • Mariah the Scientist
  • Bad Gyal
  • Basement
  • Brutalismus 3000
  • Beltran
  • underscores
  • SB19
  • Twin Tribes
  • Odeal
  • Bassvictim
  • Los Pibes Chorros
  • Tiffany Day
  • no na
  • Mathame
  • ear
  • Vandelux
  • rommulas
  • Apollonia
  • Getdown Services
  • Good Neighbours
  • First Day Back
  • Jimi Jules
  • Twisted Teens
  • Murda Beatz
  • Villanelle
  • Kolter x Sidney Charles
  • La Texana
  • OMRI.
  • Volkoder
  • Zimmer90
  • LuSiD
  • Dream Boat

Coachella 2027: Domingo (11 y 18 de abril)

  • SZA
  • Daddy Yankee (In the Desert)
  • Don Toliver
  • DOM DOLLA
  • Kygo
  • Empire of the Sun
  • Four Tet
  • The Neighbourhood
  • Becky G
  • BABYMONSTER
  • Amelie Lens
  • Sara Landry
  • Remi Wolf
  • Tove Lo
  • Victoria Monét
  • EsDeeKid
  • Caroline Polachek
  • Chase & Status
  • MUNA
  • Boris Brejcha
  • Jorja Smith
  • The Avalanches
  • BOLO
  • Pennywise
  • Freddie Gibbs
  • Shygirl
  • Julia Wolf
  • Odd Mob
  • Ayra Starr
  • Lambrini Girls
  • AKRILLA
  • Dinner Party
  • Silva Bumpa
  • DJ Habibeats
  • Chanel Beads
  • Adam Ten
  • After
  • Zack Fox
  • Fat Dog
  • Omar+
  • Genesis Owusu
  • Joshua Slone
  • the Mainliners
  • Marten Lou x Alex Wann
  • ChaseWest
  • Florence Road
  • Jazzy
  • TUL8TE
  • Jakob Nowell and THE CASTLE
  • Talón
  • Klave Efectiva
Daddy Yankee, Dua Lipa y Tame Impala encabezan el cartel de Coachella 2027
Daddy Yankee, Dua Lipa y Tame Impala encabezan el cartel de Coachella 2027 ( Coachella 2027)