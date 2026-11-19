Ya está todo listo para el concierto de God Save the Queen en Arena CDMX. Acá el setlist y telonero para el 19 de noviembre.
La banda argentina God Save The Queen llega a CDMX con su gira 2026 para dar un show en vivo con covers de Queen.
Setlist del concierto de God Save the Queen en Arena CDMX
Este sería el setlist para el concierto de God Save the Queen en Arena CDMX el jueves 19 de noviembre:
- One Vision
- Tie Your Mother Down
- In the Lap of the Gods... Revisited / Seven Seas of Rhye / Tear It Up
- A Kind of Magic
- Ay‐Oh
- Under Pressure
- Another One Bites the Dust
- Who Wants to Live Forever
- I Want to Break Free
- Guitar Solo
- Now I’m Here
- Love of My Life
- Is This the World We Created...?
- (You’re So Square) Baby I Don’t Care / Hello Mary Lou / Tutti Frutti / Gimme Some Lovin’
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- Hammer to Fall
- Crazy Little Thing Called Love
- Big Spender
- Radio Ga Ga
- We Will Rock You
- Friends Will Be Friends
- We Are the Champions
- God Save the Queen
- Don’t Stop Me Now
El repertorio que interpretará Dios Salve a la Reina contará con los temas clásicos de Queen para que los fans canten a todo pulmón.
Telonero para el concierto de God Save the Queen en Arena CDMX
No hay telonero confirmado para el concierto de God Save the Queen.
La banda tiene contemplado iniciar su presentación de forma directa, por lo que se recomienda llegar con anticipación.