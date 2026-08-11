Vans Warped Tour 2026 se llevará a cabo los días sábado 12 y domingo 13 de septiembre en el Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez de la Ciudad de México.

Se trata del festival itinerante que junta lo mejor del rock, punk y cultura alternativa que ya confirmó a sus invitados en México.

Vans Warped Tour 2026: artistas del sábado 12 de septiembre

La fiesta musical comienza con la cartelera del 12 de septiembre en el Vans Warped Tour 2026 con los conciertos:

  • 2 Minutos
  • 3OH!3
  • Allison
  • Anberlin
  • Atreyu
  • Big Ass Truck I.E.
  • Blnko
  • Bowling For Soup
  • Cardiel
  • Chiodos
  • Destroy Boys
  • Don Tetto
  • Dropkick Murphys
  • Finch
  • Girlfriends
  • Glassjaw
  • Goldfinger
  • Here Comes The Kraken
  • INSITE
  • Joyce Manor
  • Jutes
  • Kevis & Maykyy
  • Less Than Jake
  • letlive.
  • Mayday Parade
  • MOD SUN
  • Muérete Tú
  • Of Mice & Men
  • Omega
  • Papa Roach
  • Pedro y el Lobo
  • Perra Brava
  • Raue
  • Rise Against
  • San Venus
  • Saosin
  • Say Ocean
  • Segundos Auxilios
  • Sleep Theory
  • Spanish Love Songs
  • Story Of The Year
  • Taking Back Sunday
  • The All-American Rejects
  • The Aquabats!
  • The Ataris
  • The Devil Wears Prada
  • The Home Team
  • We Came As Romans
  • Winona Fighter
  • Yellowcard
Vans Warped Tour 2026
Vans Warped Tour 2026 (X | @VansWarpedTour)

Vans Warped Tour 2026: artistas del domingo 13 de septiembre

El Vans Warped Tour 2026 termina el 13 de septiembre y estas son las bandas y artistas que cerrarán el festival musical:

  • 13 Anclas
  • Agnostic Front
  • Alexisonfire
  • Alkaline Trio
  • All Time Low
  • Angel Du$t
  • Bad Cop Bad Cop
  • Basement
  • Black Veil Brides
  • Bloody Benders
  • Breathe Carolina
  • Citizen
  • DeathbyRomy
  • Delux
  • División Minúscula
  • Elli Noise
  • Emery
  • Escape the Fate
  • Fiddlehead
  • Flores y Fuego
  • Four Year Strong
  • Hawthorne Heights
  • Jimmy Eat World
  • LØLØ
  • Los Blenders
  • Magnolia Park
  • Microwave
  • Moorelo
  • Motion City Soundtrack
  • Movements
  • MXPX
  • New Found Glory
  • Origami Angel
  • Pennywise
  • Sace6
  • Save Ferris
  • Set Your Goals
  • Sgt. Papers
  • Simple Plan
  • State Champs
  • The Casualties
  • The Maine
  • The Starting Line
  • The Story So Far
  • The Wrecks
  • Thermo
  • Thrice
  • Tungas
  • Underoath
  • Yuno
Cartel del Vans Warped Tour 2026
Cartel del Vans Warped Tour 2026 (X | @VansWarpedTour)