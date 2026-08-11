Vans Warped Tour 2026 se llevará a cabo los días sábado 12 y domingo 13 de septiembre en el Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez de la Ciudad de México.
Se trata del festival itinerante que junta lo mejor del rock, punk y cultura alternativa que ya confirmó a sus invitados en México.
Vans Warped Tour 2026: artistas del sábado 12 de septiembre
La fiesta musical comienza con la cartelera del 12 de septiembre en el Vans Warped Tour 2026 con los conciertos:
- 2 Minutos
- 3OH!3
- Allison
- Anberlin
- Atreyu
- Big Ass Truck I.E.
- Blnko
- Bowling For Soup
- Cardiel
- Chiodos
- Destroy Boys
- Don Tetto
- Dropkick Murphys
- Finch
- Girlfriends
- Glassjaw
- Goldfinger
- Here Comes The Kraken
- INSITE
- Joyce Manor
- Jutes
- Kevis & Maykyy
- Less Than Jake
- letlive.
- Mayday Parade
- MOD SUN
- Muérete Tú
- Of Mice & Men
- Omega
- Papa Roach
- Pedro y el Lobo
- Perra Brava
- Raue
- Rise Against
- San Venus
- Saosin
- Say Ocean
- Segundos Auxilios
- Sleep Theory
- Spanish Love Songs
- Story Of The Year
- Taking Back Sunday
- The All-American Rejects
- The Aquabats!
- The Ataris
- The Devil Wears Prada
- The Home Team
- We Came As Romans
- Winona Fighter
- Yellowcard
Vans Warped Tour 2026: artistas del domingo 13 de septiembre
El Vans Warped Tour 2026 termina el 13 de septiembre y estas son las bandas y artistas que cerrarán el festival musical:
- 13 Anclas
- Agnostic Front
- Alexisonfire
- Alkaline Trio
- All Time Low
- Angel Du$t
- Bad Cop Bad Cop
- Basement
- Black Veil Brides
- Bloody Benders
- Breathe Carolina
- Citizen
- DeathbyRomy
- Delux
- División Minúscula
- Elli Noise
- Emery
- Escape the Fate
- Fiddlehead
- Flores y Fuego
- Four Year Strong
- Hawthorne Heights
- Jimmy Eat World
- LØLØ
- Los Blenders
- Magnolia Park
- Microwave
- Moorelo
- Motion City Soundtrack
- Movements
- MXPX
- New Found Glory
- Origami Angel
- Pennywise
- Sace6
- Save Ferris
- Set Your Goals
- Sgt. Papers
- Simple Plan
- State Champs
- The Casualties
- The Maine
- The Starting Line
- The Story So Far
- The Wrecks
- Thermo
- Thrice
- Tungas
- Underoath
- Yuno