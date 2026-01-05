La 31º edición de Critics Choice Awards llega este 4 de enero, por lo que te dejamos la lista completa de los ganadores para que no te pierdas ningún detalle.
En México, la transmisión de los Critics Choice Awards inicia a las 6 de la tarde y puede verse a través de HBO Max y el canal de TNT Latinoamérica de televisión de paga.
Ganadores de los Critics Choice Awards 2026, categorías de cine
Esta es la lista completa por categoría de cine de los ganadores de los Critics Choice Awards 2026.
Ganadora Critics Choice Awards 2026: Mejor película
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Jay Kelly
- Marty: Juego supremo
- Una batalla tras otra
- Valor sentimental
- Pecadores
- Sueños de trenes
- Wicked: Por siempre
Ganador Critics Choice Awards 2026: Mejor dirección
- Paul Thomas Anderson – Una batalla tras otra
- Ryan Coogler – Pecadores
- Guillermo del Toro- Frankenstein
- Josh Safdie – Marty: Juego supremo
- Joachim Trier – Valor sentimental
- Chloé Zhao – Hamnet
Ganadora Critics Choice Awards 2026: Mejor actriz
- Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
- Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Chase Infiniti – Una batalla tras otra
- Renate Reinsve – Valor sentimental
- Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee
- Emma Stone – Bugonia
Ganador Critics Choice Awards 2026: Mejor actor
- Timothée Chalamet – Marty: Juego supremo
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Una batalla tras otra
- Joel Edgerton – Sueños de trenes
- Ethan Hwake – Blue Moon
- Michael B. Jordan – Pecadores
- Wagner Moura – El agente secreto
Ganadora Critics Choice Awards 2026: Mejor actriz de reparto
- Elle Fanning – Valor sentimental
- Ariana Grande – Wicked: Por siempre
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleas – Valor sentimental
- Amy Madigan – La hora de la desaparición GANADORA
- Wunmi Mosaku – Pecadores
- Teyana Taylor – La hora de la desaparición
Ganador Critics Choice Awards 2026: Mejor actor de reparto
- Benicio del Toro – Una batalla tras otra
- Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein GANADOR
- Paul Mescal – Hamnet
- Sean Penn – Una batalla tras otra
- Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly
- Stellan Skarsgard – Valor sentimiental
Ganador Critics Choice Awards 2026: Mejor guion original
- Jay Kelly: Noah Baumbach y Emily Mortimer GANADORES
- Marty: Juego supremo
- Pecadores
- La hora de la desaparición
- Lo siento, cariño
- Valor sentimental
Ganador Critics Choice Awards 2026: Mejor guion adaptado
- Una batalla tras otra: Paul Thomas Anderson GANADOR
- Sueños de trenes
- La única opción
- Frankenstein
- Bugonia
- Hamnet
Ganador Critics Choice Awards 2026: Mejor ensamble actoral
- Hamnet
- Jay Kelly
- Marty: Juego supremo
- Una batalla tras otra
- Pecadores GANADORA
- Wicked: Por siempre
Ganador/a Critics Choice Awards 2026: Mejor actor / actriz joven
- Everett Blunck – The Plague
- Miles Catton – Pecadores GANADOR
- Cary Christopher – La hora de la desaparición
- Shannon Mahina Gorman – Familia en renta
- Jacobi Jupe – Hamnet
- Nina Ye – Left Handed Girl
Ganador Critics Choice Awards 2026: Mejor edición
- Una casa de dinámita
- F1: Stephen Mirrione GANADOR
- Marty: Juego supremo
- Una batalla tras otra
- La vecina perfecta
- Pecadores
Ganador Critics Choice Awards 2026: Mejor fotografía
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Una batalla tras otra
- Pecadores
- Sueños de trenes GANADOR
Ganador Critics Choice Awards 2026: Mejor diseño de producción
- Los 4 Fantásticos: Primeros pasos
- Frankenstein GANADOR
- Hamnet
- Marty: Juego supremo
- Pecadores
- Wicked: Por siempre
Ganador Critics Choice Awards 2026: Mejores efectos visuales
- Avatar: Fuego y cenizas GANADORA
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Misión: imposible – La sentencia final
- Pecadores
- Superman
Ganador Critics Choice Awards 2026: Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Frankenstein: Kate Hawley GANADORA
- Hedda
- Hamnet
- El beso de la mujer araña
- Pecadores
- Wicked: Por siempre
Ganador Critics Choice Awards 2026: Mejor sonido
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Una batalla tras otra
- Pecadores
- Sirat: Trance en el desierto
- Tiempo de guerra
Ganador Critics Choice Awards 2026: Mejor maquillaje y peinado
- Exterminio: La evolución
- Frankenstein: Mike Hill,Jordan SamuelyCliona Furey GANADORES
- Pecadores
- La máquina
- La hora de la desaparición
- Wicked: Por siempre
Ganador Critics Choice Awards 2026: Mejor canción original
- Drive – F1
- Golden – Las guerreras K-Pop GANADORA
- I Lied To You – Pecadores
- Clothed by the Sin – El testimonio de Ann Lee
- Train Dreams – Sueños de trenes
- The Girl In The Bubble – Wicked: Por siempre
Ganador Critics Choice Awards 2026: Mejor música original
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty: Juego supremo
- Una batalla tras otra: Jonny Greenwood GANADOR
- Pecadores
Ganador Critics Choice Awards 2026: Mejor comedia
- Eternidad
- La baladda de la isla
- Friendship
- ¿Y dónde está el policía?
- El esquema fenicio
- Amores compartidos
Ganador Critics Choice Awards 2026: Mejor película animada
- Arco
- Elio
- En tus sueños
- Las guerreras K-Pop GANDORA
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Ganador Critics Choice Awards 2026: Mejor diseño de stunts
- Bailarina
- F1
- Misión: imposible – La sentencia final
- Una batalla tras otra
- Pecadores
- Tiempo de guerra
Ganador Critics Choice Awards 2026: Mejor película internacional
- Fue sólo un accidente
- Left-Handed Girl
- La única opción
- El agente secreto GANADOR
- Sirat: Trance en el desierto
- Belén
Ganadores a los Critics Choice Awards 2026, categorías de televisión
Esta es la lista de ganadores de los Critics Choice Awards 2026 por categoría de televisión:
Ganadora Critics Choice Awards 2026: Mejor serie de drama
- Alien: Earth
- Andor
- La diplomática
- Paradise
- The Pitt: GANADOR
- Pluribus
- Severance
- Task
Ganador Critics Choice Awards 2026: Mejor actor en serie de drama
- Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
- Diego Luna – Andor
- Mark Ruffalo – Task
- Adam Scott – Severance
- Billy Bob Thornton – Landman
- Noah Wyle – The Pitt GANADOR
Ganadora Critics Choice Awards 2026: Mejor actriz en serie de drama
- Kathy Bates – Matlock
- Carrie Coon – La edad dorada
- Britt lower – Severance
- Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
- Keri Ruseell – La diplomática
- Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus GANADORA
Ganador Critics Choice Awards 2026: Mejor actor de reparto en serie de drama
- Patrick Bott – The Pitt
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
- Ato Essandoh – La diplomática
- Wood Harris – Forever
- Tom Pelphrey – Task
- Tramell Tillman – Severance GANADOR
Ganadora Critics Choice Awards 2026: Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de drama
- Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show
- Denée Benton – La edad dorada
- Allison Janney – La diplomática
- Katherine LaNosa – The Pitt GANADORA
- Greta Lee – The Morning Show
- Skye P. Marshall – Matlock
Ganadora Critics Choice Awards 2026: Mejor serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- Elsbeth
- Ghosts
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders In The Building
- The Righteous Gemstones
- The Studio
Ganadora Critics Choice Awards 2026: Mejor actriz en serie de comedia
- Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
- Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
- Rose McIver – Ghosts
- Edi Patterson – The Righteous Gemstones
- Carrie Preston – Elsbeth
- Jean Smart – Hacks GANADORA
Ganador Critics Choice Awards 2026: Mejor actor en serie de comedia
- Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
- Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside
- David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical
- Danny McBride – The Righteous Gemstones
- Seth Rogen – The Studio GANADOR
- Alexander Skarsgård – Murderbot
Ganador Critics Choice Awards 2026: Mejor actor de reparto en serie de comedia
- Ike Barinholtz – The Studio GANADOR
- Paul W. Downs – Hacks
- Asher Grodman – Ghosts
- Oscar Nuñez – The Paper
- Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary
- Timothy Simons – Nobody Wants This
Ganadora Critics Choice Awards 2026: Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de comedia
- Danielle Brooks – Peacemaker
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary GANADORA
- Justine Lupe – Nobody Wants This
- Ego Nwadim – Saturday Night Live
- Rebecca Wisocky – Ghosts
Ganadora Critics Choice Awards 2026: Mejor serie limitada
- Adolescencia
- All Her Fault
- Chief of War
- Death by Lightning
- Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
- Dope Thief
- Dying for Sex
- The Girlfriend
Ganadora Critics Choice Awards 2026: Mejor película para la televisión
- Bridget Jones: Loca por él
- Deep Cover
- El abismo secreto
- Mountainhead
- Nonnas
- Summer of ‘69
Ganador Critics Choice Awards 2026: Mejor actor en serie limitada o película para televisión
- Michael Chernus – Devil in Disguise
- Stephen Graham – Adolescencia GANADORA
- Brian Tyree Henry – Dope Thief
- Charlie Hunnam – Monstruo: La historia de Ed Gein
- Matthew Rhys – The Beast In Me
- Michael Shannon – Death by Lightning
Ganadora Critics Choice Awards 2026: Mejor actriz en serie limitada o película para televisión
- Jessica Biel – The Better Sister
- Meghann Fahy – Sirens
- Sarah Snook – All Her Fault GANADORA
- Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex
- Robin Wright – The Girlfriend
- Renée Zellweger – Bridget Jones: Loca por él
Ganadora Critics Choice Awards 2026: Mejor serie en lengua extranjera
- Acapulco
- Last Samurai Standing
- Mussollini: Son of the Country
- Red Alert
- El juego del calamar GANADOR
- When No One Sees Us
Ganadora Critics Choice Awards 2026: Mejor serie animada
- Bob Burger’s
- Harley Quinn
- Long Story Short
- Marvel Zombies
- South Park GANADOR
- Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
Ganador Critics Choice Awards 2026: Mejor talk show
- The Daily Show
- Hot Ones
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! GANADOR
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Ganador Critics Choice Awards 2026: Mejor especial de comedia
- Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
- Caleb Hearon: Model Comedian
- Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things
- Marc Maron: Panicked
- Sarah Silverman: PostMortem
- SNL 50 Anniversary GANADOR
Ganador Critics Choice Awards 2026: Mejor Casting y elenco
- Hamnet: Nina Gold
- Jay Kelly: Douglas Aibel, Nina Gold
- Marty Supreme: Jennifer Venditti
- One Battle After Another: Cassandra Kulukundis:
- Sinners: Francine Maisler GANDORA
- Wicked: For Good: Tiffany Little Canfield, Bernard Telsey