La 5° edición de los Critics Choice Super Awards 2025 para lo mejor de los géneros de acción y superhéroes en cine y televisión ha dado a conocer sus ganadores.
Para el cine Deadpool y Wolverine, Dune: Part Two, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning y Sinners empataron con dos victorias cada uno.
Mientras que en la televisión The Penguin fue la triunfadora en los Critics Choice Super Awards 2025 al ganar en todas las categorías en las que fue nominada.
Ganadores a los Critics Choice Super Awards 2025 en cine
Mejor Película de Acción
- Civil War
- The Fall Guy
- Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning - GANADOR
- Monkey Man
- Rebel Ridge
- Warfare
Mejor Actor en Película de Acción
- Tom Cruise – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning - GANADOR
- Taron Egerton – Carry-On
- Ryan Gosling – The Fall Guy
- Dev Patel – Monkey Man
- Aaron Pierre – Rebel Ridge
- Jack Quaid – Novocaine
Mejor Actriz en Película de Acción
- Emily Blunt – The Fall Guy
- Ana de Armas – From the World of John Wick: Ballerina
- Kirsten Dunst – Civil War
- Cailee Spaeny – Civil War
- June Squibb – Thelma - GANADOR
- Anya Taylor-Joy – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Mejor Superhéroe
- Captain America: Brave New World
- Deadpool & Wolverine - GANADOR
- The People’s Joker
- Robot Dreams
- Thunderbolts*
- Venom: The Last Dance
Mejor Actor en Película de Superhéroes
- David Harbour – Thunderbolts*
- Tom Hardy – Venom: The Last Dance
- Hugh Jackman – Deadpool & Wolverine - GANADOR
- Anthony Mackie – Captain America: Brave New World
- Lewis Pullman – Thunderbolts*
- Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool & Wolverine
Mejor Actriz en Película de Superhéroes
- Emma Corrin – Deadpool & Wolverine
- Vera Drew – The People’s Joker
- Lady Gaga – Joker: Folie à Deux
- Jennifer Garner – Deadpool & Wolverine
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Thunderbolts*
- Florence Pugh – Thunderbolts* - GANADOR
Mejor Película de Terror
- Bring Her Back
- Heretic
- Longlegs
- Nosferatu
- Sinners - GANADOR
- The Substance
Mejor Actor en Película de Terror
- Nicolas Cage – Longlegs
- David Dastmalchian – Late Night With the Devil
- Hugh Grant – Heretic
- Michael B. Jordan – Sinners - GANADOR
- Bill Skarsgård – Nosferatu
- Justice Smith – I Saw the TV Glow
Mejor Actriz en Película de Terror
- Lily-Rose Depp – Nosferatu
- Willa Fitzgerald – Strange Darling
- Sally Hawkins – Bring Her Back
- Demi Moore – The Substance - GANADOR
- Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
- Naomi Scott – Smile 2
Mejor Película De Ciencia Ficción/Fantasía
- Alien: Romulus
- Companion
- Dune: Part Two - GANADOR
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
- Mickey 17
- The Wild Robot
Mejor Actor en Película De Ciencia Ficción/FantasíaE
- Austin Butler – Dune: Part Two
- Timothée Chalamet – Dune: Part Two - GANADOR
- David Jonsson – Alien: Romulus
- Robert Pattinson – Mickey 17
- Jack Quaid – Companion
- Miles Teller – The Gorge
Mejor Actriz en Película De Ciencia Ficción/Fantasía
- Naomi Ackie – Mickey 17
- Lupita Nyong’o – The Wild Robot
- Cailee Spaeny – Alien: Romulus
- Sophie Thatcher – Companion - GANADOR
- Alicia Vikander – The Assessment
- Zendaya – Dune: Part Two
Mejor Villano
- Austin Butler – Dune: Part Two
- Emma Corrin – Deadpool & Wolverine
- Hugh Grant – Heretic - GANADOR
- Jack O’Connell – Sinners
- Lewis Pullman – Thunderbolts*
- Denzel Washington – Gladiator II
Lista de ganadores a los Critics Choice Super Awards 2025 en TV
Mejor Serie de Acción, Serie Limitada o Película de TV
- 9-1-1
- Black Doves
- The Day of the Jackal
- The Gentlemen
- Reacher
- Shōgun - GANADOR
Mejor Actor en una Serie de Acción, Serie Limitada o Película de TV
- Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
- Theo James – The Gentlemen
- Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal
- Alan Ritchson – Reacher
- Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun - GANADOR
- Ben Whishaw – Black Doves
Mejor Actriz un una Serie de Acción, Serie Limitada o Película de TV
- Angela Bassett – 9-1-1
- Viola Davis – G20
- Keira Knightley – Black Doves
- Lashana Lynch – The Day of the Jackal
- Zoe Saldaña – Lioness
- Anna Sawai – Shōgun - GANADOR
Mejor Serie de Superhéroes, Serie Limitada o Película de TV
- Agatha All Along
- The Boys
- Fallout
- The Last of Us
- The Penguin - GANADOR
- Superman & Lois
Mejor Actor en una Serie de Superhéroes, Serie Limitada o Película de TV
- Charlie Cox – Daredevil: Born Again
- Colin Farrell – The Penguin - GANADOR
- Walton Goggins – Fallout
- Tyler Hoechlin – Superman & Lois
- Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
- Antony Starr – The Boys
Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Superhéroes, Serie Limitada o Película de TV
- Danai Gurira – The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live
- Kathryn Hahn – Agatha All Along
- Cristin Milioti – The Penguin - GANADOR
- Erin Moriarty – The Boys
- Ella Purnell – Fallout
- Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Mejor Serie de Terror, Serie Limitada o Película de TV
- Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire
- Evil
- From
- The Last of Us - GANADOR
- True Detective: Night Country
- What We Do in the Shadows
Mejor Actor en Serie de Terror, Serie Limitada o Película de TV
- Kevin Bacon – The Bondsman
- Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows
- Mike Colter – Evil
- Michael Emerson – Evil
- Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us - GANADOR
- Harold Perrineau – From
Mejor Actriz en Serie de Terror, Serie Limitada o Película de TV
- Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows
- Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country - GANADOR
- Katja Herbers – Evil
- Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets
- Niecy Nash-Betts – Grotesquerie
- Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Mejor Serie de Ciencia Ficción / Fantasía, Series Limitadas o Películas de TV
- Andor - GANADOR
- Black Mirror
- Doctor Who
- Dune: Prophecy
- Fantasmas
- Severance
Mejor Actor de Serie de Ciencia Ficción / Fantasía, Series Limitadas o Películas de TV
- Ncuti Gatwa – Doctor Who
- Walton Goggins – Fallout
- Diego Luna – Andor - GANADOR
- Adam Scott – Severance
- Tramell Tillman – Severance
- Julio Torres – Fantasmas
Mejor Actriz de Serie de Ciencia Ficción / Fantasía, Series Limitadas o Películas de TV
- Adria Arjona – Andor
- Caitriona Balfe – Outlander
- Kathryn Hahn – Agatha All Along
- Britt Lower – Severance - GANADOR
- Cristin Milioti – Black Mirror: USS Callister: Into Infinity
- Michelle Yeoh – Star Trek: Section 31
Mejor Villano en Serie, Serie Limitada o Película de TV
- Vincent D’Onofrio – Daredevil: Born Again
- Michael Emerson – Evil
- Colin Farrell – The Penguin - GANADOR
- Takehiro Hira – Shōgun
- Julianne Nicholson – Paradise
- Jesse Plemons – Black Mirror: USS Callister: Into Infinity