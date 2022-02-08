Hoy martes 8 de febrero se dieron a conocer los nominados a lo mejor del cine pero ¿cuáles son las películas nominadas al Óscar 2022?
A través de sus redes sociales, las nominaciones a los Premios Óscar 2022 por parte de La Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas se dieron a conocer en vivo a la lista de los nominados.
La entrega de la estatuilla dorada se llevará a cabo el próximo domingo 27 de marzo en la 94º edición de los Premios Óscar 2022.
Para dar a conocer a las películas nominadas al Óscar 2022, así como a los actores, actrices y producciones, la actriz Tracee Ellis Ross y el actor Leslie Jordan fueron los encargados de anunciar las categorías.
¿Cuáles son las películas y actores nominados al Óscar 2022?
Las nominaciones de las películas y actores al Óscar 2022 se dieron a conocer este 8 de febrero a través de los canales oficiales de la Academia.
Misma que se dividió en dos partes, en la primera se dieron a conocer los nominados a los Óscar 2022 en las categorías de:
- Mejor actor de reparto
- Mejor actriz de reparto
- Mejor cortometraje animado
- Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Mejor cortometraje
- Mejor banda sonora
- Mejor edición de sonido
- Mejor guion adaptado
- Mejor guion original
En la segunda parte estarán los nominados al Óscar 2022 de las siguientes categorías:
- Mejor actor
- Mejor actriz
- Mejor película animada
- Mejor película
- Mejor fotografía
- Mejor largometraje documental
- Mejor documental corto
- Mejor montaje
- Mejor película internacional
- Mejor maquillaje y vestuario
- Mejor canción original
- Mejor diseño de producción
- Mejores efectos visuales
Mejor Actriz de reparto
- Jessy Buckley por ‘The Last Daughter’
- Ariana DeBose por ‘West Side Story’
- Judi Dench por ‘Belfast’
- Kristen Dunst por ‘The Power of the Dog’
- Aunjanue Ellies por ‘King Richard’
Mejor Vestuario
- ‘Cruella’
- ‘Cyrano’
- ‘Dune’
- ‘Nightmare Alley’
- ‘West Side Story’
Mejor Vestuario
- ‘Belfast’
- ‘Dune’
- ‘No Time To Die’
- ‘The Power of the Dog’
- ‘West Side Story’
Mejor Partitura
- ‘Don’t Look Up’
- ‘Dune’
- ‘Encanto’
- ‘Parallel Mothers’
- ‘The Power of the Dog’
Mejor Guion Adaptado
- ‘Coda’
- ‘Drive my Car’
- ‘Dune’
- ‘The Lost Daughter’
- ‘The Power of the Dog’
Mejor Guion Adaptado
- ‘Belfast’
- ‘Don’t Look Up’
- ‘King Richard’
- ‘Licorice Pizza’
- ‘The Worst Person in the World’
Mejor cortometraje de animación
- ‘Affairs of the Art’
- ‘Bestia’
- ‘BoxBallet’
- ‘Robin Robin’
- ‘The Windshield Wiper’
Mejor cortometraje de acción
- ‘Ala Kachuu - Take and Run’
- ‘The Dress’
- ‘The Long Goodbye’
- ‘On my mind’
- ‘Please Hold’
Mejor actor de reparto
- Ciarán Hinds por ‘Beltfast’
- Troy Kotsur por ‘CODA’
- Jesse Pleamons por ‘The Power of the Dog’
- J.K Simmons por ‘Being the Ricardos’
- Kodi Smit-McPhee por ‘The Power of the Dog’
Mejor montaje
- ‘Don’t Look Up’
- ‘Dune’
- ‘King Richard’
- ‘The Power of the Dog’
- ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
- ‘Coming 2 America’
- ‘Cruella’
- ‘Dune’
- ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’
- ‘House of Gucci’
Mejor Largometraje de animación
- ‘Encanto’
- ‘Flee’
- ‘Luca’
- ‘The Mitchells vs the Machines’
- ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’
Mejor canción original
- “Be Alive” de ‘King Richard’
- “Dos Oruguitas” de ‘Encanto’
- “Down To Joy” de ‘Belfast’
- “No Time to Die” de ‘No Time to Die’
- “Somehow You Do” de ‘Four Good Days’
Mejor cortometraje documental
- ‘Audible’
- ‘Lead me Home’
- ‘The Queen of Basketball’
- ‘The Tree Songs for Benzair’
- ‘When We Were Bullies’
Mejor Largometraje documental
- ‘Ascencion’
- ‘Attica’
- ‘Flee’
- ‘Summer of Soul (...Or when the revolution could not be televised)
- ‘Writing with fire’
Mejores efectos visuales
- ‘Dune’
- ‘Free Guy’
- ‘No time to die’
- ‘Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’
- ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’
Mejor cinematografía
- ‘Dune’
- ‘Nightmare Alley’
- ‘The Power of the Dog’
- ‘The tragedy of McBeth’
- ‘West Side Story’
Mejor Diseño de Producción
- ‘Dune’
- ‘Nightmare Alley’ ‘
- The power of the Dog’
- ‘West Side Story’
- ‘The tragedy of Mcbeth’
Mejor largometraje internacional
- ‘Drive my car’
- ‘Flee’
- ‘The hand of god’
- ‘Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom’
- ‘The Worst Person in the world’
Mejor Actor
- Javier Bardem por ‘Being the RIcardos’
- Benedict Cumberbatch por ‘The Power of the Dog’
- Andrew Garfield por ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’
- Will Smith por ‘King Richard’
- Denzel Washington por ‘The Tragedy of the McBeth’
Mejor Actriz
- Jessica Chastain por ‘The Eyes of the Tammy Faye’
- Olivia Coleman por ‘The Lost Daughter’
- Penélope Cruz por ‘Parallel Mothers’
- Nicole Kidman por ‘Being the Ricardos’
- Kristen Stewart por ‘Spencer’
Mejor dirección
- Kenneth Branag por ‘Belfast’
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi por ‘Drive my Car’
- Jane Campion por ‘The Power of the Dog’
- Paul Thomas Anderson por ‘Licorice Pizza’
- Steven Spielberg por ‘West Side Story’
Mejor Película
- ‘Belfast’
- ‘CODA’
- ‘Don’t Look Up’
- ‘Drive my Car’
- ‘Dune’
- ‘King Richard’
- ‘Licorice Pizza’
- ‘Nightmare Alley’
- ‘The Power of the Dog’
- ‘West Side Story’