8 de febrero de 2022 | 08:17
Cine

¿Cuáles son las películas nominadas al Óscar 2022?

¿Cuáles son las películas nominadas al Óscar 2022? En donde ‘The Power of the Dog’ lideró las nominaciones
Premios Óscar 2022
Premios Óscar 2022 (Mario Anzuoni / REUTERS )
Por Mariana Gutierrez

Hoy martes 8 de febrero se dieron a conocer los nominados a lo mejor del cine pero ¿cuáles son las películas nominadas al Óscar 2022?

A través de sus redes sociales, las nominaciones a los Premios Óscar 2022 por parte de La Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas se dieron a conocer en vivo a la lista de los nominados.

La entrega de la estatuilla dorada se llevará a cabo el próximo domingo 27 de marzo en la 94º edición de los Premios Óscar 2022.

Para dar a conocer a las películas nominadas al Óscar 2022, así como a los actores, actrices y producciones, la actriz Tracee Ellis Ross y el actor Leslie Jordan fueron los encargados de anunciar las categorías.

¿Cuáles son las películas y actores nominados al Óscar 2022?

Las nominaciones de las películas y actores al Óscar 2022 se dieron a conocer este 8 de febrero a través de los canales oficiales de la Academia.

Misma que se dividió en dos partes, en la primera se dieron a conocer los nominados a los Óscar 2022 en las categorías de:

  • Mejor actor de reparto
  • Mejor actriz de reparto
  • Mejor cortometraje animado
  • Mejor diseño de vestuario
  • Mejor cortometraje
  • Mejor banda sonora
  • Mejor edición de sonido
  • Mejor guion adaptado
  • Mejor guion original

En la segunda parte estarán los nominados al Óscar 2022 de las siguientes categorías:

  • Mejor actor
  • Mejor actriz
  • Mejor película animada
  • Mejor película
  • Mejor fotografía
  • Mejor largometraje documental
  • Mejor documental corto
  • Mejor montaje
  • Mejor película internacional
  • Mejor maquillaje y vestuario
  • Mejor canción original
  • Mejor diseño de producción
  • Mejores efectos visuales
Nominaciones a los Óscar 2022 (@TheAcademy / Twitter )

Mejor Actriz de reparto

  • Jessy Buckley por ‘The Last Daughter’
  • Ariana DeBose por ‘West Side Story’
  • Judi Dench por ‘Belfast’
  • Kristen Dunst por ‘The Power of the Dog’
  • Aunjanue Ellies por ‘King Richard’

Mejor Vestuario

  • ‘Cruella’
  • ‘Cyrano’
  • ‘Dune’
  • ‘Nightmare Alley’
  • ‘West Side Story’

Mejor Vestuario

  • ‘Belfast’
  • ‘Dune’
  • ‘No Time To Die’
  • ‘The Power of the Dog’
  • ‘West Side Story’

Mejor Partitura

  • ‘Don’t Look Up’
  • ‘Dune’
  • ‘Encanto’
  • ‘Parallel Mothers’
  • ‘The Power of the Dog’

Mejor Guion Adaptado

  • ‘Coda’
  • ‘Drive my Car’
  • ‘Dune’
  • ‘The Lost Daughter’
  • ‘The Power of the Dog’

Mejor Guion Adaptado

  • ‘Belfast’
  • ‘Don’t Look Up’
  • ‘King Richard’
  • ‘Licorice Pizza’
  • ‘The Worst Person in the World’

Mejor cortometraje de animación

  • ‘Affairs of the Art’
  • ‘Bestia’
  • ‘BoxBallet’
  • ‘Robin Robin’
  • ‘The Windshield Wiper’

Mejor cortometraje de acción

  • ‘Ala Kachuu - Take and Run’
  • ‘The Dress’
  • ‘The Long Goodbye’
  • ‘On my mind’
  • ‘Please Hold’

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Ciarán Hinds por ‘Beltfast’
  • Troy Kotsur por ‘CODA’
  • Jesse Pleamons por ‘The Power of the Dog’
  • J.K Simmons por ‘Being the Ricardos’
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee por ‘The Power of the Dog’

Mejor montaje

  • ‘Don’t Look Up’
  • ‘Dune’
  • ‘King Richard’
  • ‘The Power of the Dog’
  • ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

  • ‘Coming 2 America’
  • ‘Cruella’
  • ‘Dune’
  • ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’
  • ‘House of Gucci’

Mejor Largometraje de animación

  • ‘Encanto’
  • ‘Flee’
  • ‘Luca’
  • ‘The Mitchells vs the Machines’
  • ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’

Mejor canción original

  • “Be Alive” de ‘King Richard’
  • “Dos Oruguitas” de ‘Encanto’
  • “Down To Joy” de ‘Belfast’
  • “No Time to Die” de ‘No Time to Die’
  • “Somehow You Do” de ‘Four Good Days’

Mejor cortometraje documental

  • ‘Audible’
  • ‘Lead me Home’
  • ‘The Queen of Basketball’
  • ‘The Tree Songs for Benzair’
  • ‘When We Were Bullies’

Mejor Largometraje documental

  • ‘Ascencion’
  • ‘Attica’
  • ‘Flee’
  • ‘Summer of Soul (...Or when the revolution could not be televised)
  • ‘Writing with fire’

Mejores efectos visuales

  • ‘Dune’
  • ‘Free Guy’
  • ‘No time to die’
  • ‘Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’
  • ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Mejor cinematografía

  • ‘Dune’
  • ‘Nightmare Alley’
  • ‘The Power of the Dog’
  • ‘The tragedy of McBeth’
  • ‘West Side Story’

Mejor Diseño de Producción

  • ‘Dune’
  • ‘Nightmare Alley’ ‘
  • The power of the Dog’
  • ‘West Side Story’
  • ‘The tragedy of Mcbeth’

Mejor largometraje internacional

  • ‘Drive my car’
  • ‘Flee’
  • ‘The hand of god’
  • ‘Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom’
  • ‘The Worst Person in the world’

Mejor Actor

  • Javier Bardem por ‘Being the RIcardos’
  • Benedict Cumberbatch por ‘The Power of the Dog’
  • Andrew Garfield por ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’
  • Will Smith por ‘King Richard’
  • Denzel Washington por ‘The Tragedy of the McBeth’

Mejor Actriz

  • Jessica Chastain por ‘The Eyes of the Tammy Faye’
  • Olivia Coleman por ‘The Lost Daughter’
  • Penélope Cruz por ‘Parallel Mothers’
  • Nicole Kidman por ‘Being the Ricardos’
  • Kristen Stewart por ‘Spencer’

Mejor dirección

  • Kenneth Branag por ‘Belfast’
  • Ryusuke Hamaguchi por ‘Drive my Car’
  • Jane Campion por ‘The Power of the Dog’
  • Paul Thomas Anderson por ‘Licorice Pizza’
  • Steven Spielberg por ‘West Side Story’

Mejor Película

  • ‘Belfast’
  • ‘CODA’
  • ‘Don’t Look Up’
  • ‘Drive my Car’
  • ‘Dune’
  • ‘King Richard’
  • ‘Licorice Pizza’
  • ‘Nightmare Alley’
  • ‘The Power of the Dog’
  • ‘West Side Story’