🚨🇲🇽 NEW: Adidas will launch a remake kit based on Mexico’s 1986 World Cup home jersey, with the No. 9 on the back as a tribute to Hugo Sanchez.



Alongside the shirt, in early 2026 Adidas will also bring back the 1986 Mexico tracksuit. 👕🔥



Via @TigresJersey pic.twitter.com/Ve4J9DQ9JE