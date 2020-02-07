Esta es la millonaria herencia que dejó Kobe Bryant

La muerte de Kobe Bryant, su hija Gianna y otras siete personas, dejó una conmoción profunda en el mundo del deporte y, sobre todo, en la familia del exbasquetbolista. Sin embargo, muchos se han preguntado qué sucederá con la fortuna que dejó la leyenda de la NBA.
A lo largo de su carrera, el exjugador de Los Ángeles Lakers se convirtió en uno de los mejor pagados de la liga. Kobe Bryant no solo forjó su fortuna como estrella de la NBA, pues también firmó contratos multimillonarios por patrocinios con diversas marcas.
"Rest In Peace to the late, great Kobe Bryant." pic.twitter.com/jmqQMVC2UO— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 1, 2020
De acuerdo con un análisis de la revista Forbes, la fortuna de Kobe es una cifra cercana a los 600 millones de dólares; 11 mil 200 millones de pesos aproximadamente. Para realizar dicho estudio se basaron en unas declaraciones que hizo el jugador en 2016 tras su retiro de la NBA.
El haberse convertido en uno de los mejores de su generación también lo ayudó a ser uno de los jugadores con mejor salario de toda la liga. Bryant llegó a cobrar mil millones de pesos en una sola temporada con Los Ángeles Lakers.
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
Contratos con Mercedes-Benz, Coca-Cola, Hublot, Nike y varias marcas prestigiosas aumentaron el patrimonio de Kobe. Desde luego, la millonaria fortuna será repartida entre su esposa Vanessa, sus hijas Natalia, Bianka, Capri, y miembros de la familia.